TEWKSBURY – Last year he threw six innings on the mound.
On Monday afternoon, Tewksbury Memorial High School junior right-hander Kodie LeGrand got his seventh start on the hill and after this one, he's is closing in on 40 innings.
While in this contest, he didn't have his best stuff, he was able to grind through and find a way to keep his team in the contest against Winchester. He came out after giving up a lead-off hit in the top of the seventh and later in the inning, the Sachems were able to sneak a run home to tie the game up at 5-5.
So when he didn't get the win on the mound – ending in a no-decision, his third of the season – LeGrand figured he would get the win with his bat.
In the bottom of the seventh and the game still tied, Matt Cooke once again got things cooking with a lead-off walk. Several pitches into the next at-bat to David Miller, the Winchester catcher tried to pick Cooke off first and the ball skipped into right field, allowing Miller to move to second. Miller then put down a bunt, which skipped under the glove of the Sachems pitcher, putting runners at the corners and no outs. Miller took second on defensive indifference, setting up some dramatics with LeGrand.
“One of the pitches was not a strike and I didn't like that,” said LeGrand, seconds before the Gatorade bucket was poured over him by his teammates. “I was not happy about that. (The count) got to two strikes and I just said to myself that 'I need to take this kid deep, I need to. He hit me in the head (with a pitch in my previous at-bat), so I just need to take him deep'. I was just trying to get the ball to the outfield, deep enough to score the run.”
LeGrand did that, absolutely crushing the ball over the left fielder's head for what became a walk-off RBI single, scoring Cooke from third. That hit and run gave the Redmen the 6-5 win, and improved their record to 8-10, after starting out 1-8.
This guy, LeGrand, No. 13, has been the biggest reason for the turnaround.
“Kodie's just been awesome. His earned run average is right around (1.00),” said Redmen head coach Kirk Monbleau. “We know that we have a chance to win every time he has the ball in his hands. He didn't get a whole lot of innings last year. The fact that he loved at the cages (and on the mound during the off-season) proves to the other kids what hard work can do for somebody.”
To go from 'mop-up relief work' to the team's ace doesn't happen overnight. LeGrand hit the weight room and he spent the off-season pitching and hitting on any mound and any batting cages he could find. With that added muscle, suddenly his fastball had more pop and things got rolling from there.
“(This season has been about) getting the chances that I needed. I was put into situations (last year) where the bases were loaded or not have many (other) chances. Now, I'm just focused and getting everything that I need to get done. I have definitely been throwing harder, my off-speed pitches have been working better and everything is just coming along,” he said.
LeGrand throws three pitches, fastball, curve and change-up. In Monday's win, he didn't throw his change-up as much as he normally does because he said he is still tinkering with his grip on it to make it more effective.
“He has the three pitches but I think it's rare at any level, high school, college or pro, when a pitcher has a feel for all of his pitches on that day,” said Monbleau. “A sign of a good pitcher is that he can make do with what he has and Kodie did that today. He's just been a guy who we can rally behind.”
LeGrand ran into trouble in the second, third and fifth innings, giving up a run in the second, one in the third and then two unearned runs in the fifth. He faced the minimum three batters in the top of the sixth, which included a runner getting thrown out at second on an attempted steal.
In the next inning, he gave up a lead-off single to the No. 9 hitter, which ended his day.
Despite not having his best stuff, he gave up two earned runs over six-plus innings, while walking just one and striking out two. Still pretty solid.
“(I knew that I didn't have my best stuff, so) I just tried to focus in on throwing the ball into the strike zone, especially later on in the game,” said LeGrand, who is also coming off a successful season as the PAT kicker on the football field and he also throws the shot put during indoor track season. “My focus was more about that, than my speed. Once they started to put the ball in play with some of those bloopers (which were turned into outs), it worked out better for me.”
Zach Russo came in relief of LeGrand, and gave up an unearned run on two hits. That allowed LeGrand's dramatic walk-off single to happen, followed by his post-game interview and the Gatorade Shower.
“I just love these guys. This is such a great team. I just love 'em. The season has been coming along. We just started to get timely hits and things started to come together. It's just all been working out perfect,” he said.
On the season, LeGrand is now 3-1 with three no-decisions and a 1.44 ERA. In 39 innings, he has given up 8 earned runs and 30 hits, while walking 14 and striking out 37. In the beginning of the season, was pitching extremely well but had nothing to show for it as the team's bats were ice cold. But now that's a different story.
“It was a little annoying (not get the run support) at first but I know that these guys can get the bat on the ball and score some runs when we need to. I have so much more confidence in this team, so I know that if teams score a run or two off of us, that we can come back and score two or three in our next at-bat,” he said.
