TEWKSBURY – When school and high school sports were starting back up this past September, the furthest thing from Alli Luppi's mind was making a deep run in the state tournament. After all, why would she think of that, when her Tewksbury Memorial High School Volleyball team struggled and won just two matches during last year's abbreviated COVID season.
But behind another year of experience, some added height and some added depth, suddenly Luppi started to see hopeful potential turn into something special.
That something special happened once again last Thursday night at the Romano Memorial Gymnasium. The No. 1 seed Redmen made it another three-set match sweep over their third opponent, No. 8 Ashland, with scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-18, advancing the team to Tuesday's Final-4 Division 3 match against Old Rochester.
The win gave Tewksbury an 18-4 overall record, a trip to the state semi-final game and program history, as no other team has ever advanced to this point.
“I'm just excited and proud,” said Luppi. “We had to work really, really hard to get (to the Final-4). Talking to them and compared to last season where we won just a handful of games, they have put in all of the work so they deserve it. I'm just so excited for this moment and this opportunity. I'm not only proud but really impressed by what they have done.
“Throughout the season there would be moments where I was like 'I think we're really good' and then there were moments when I was like 'maybe not, and I don't know what's happening'. Then later and later in the season, those moments started to hold longer and longer. By the end (of the regular season), I thought we could do something special.”
Thus far in the tournament, Tewksbury has knocked off the No. 32 seed Apponequet, the No. 16 seed Greater New Bedford and now the No. 8 seed Ashland.
Before Thursday's win, the eight remaining teams in the tournament were the top eight seeds, meaning the new power ranking system is clearly working. For Tewksbury, they were able to grab that top spot because of the tough team they face day-in and day-out. In fact, ten different teams that Tewksbury faced in the regular season, all made it to the tournament including in Division 1 the No. 2 seed Haverhill, No. 3 seed North Andover, No. 7 Andover, No. 15 Methuen, No. 17 Lowell and No. 29 Central Catholic and then in D2, the No. 2 seed Billerica and No. 25 seed Dracut, as well as in D3, the No. 6 seed Bedford and the No. 21 seed Wilmington. Only Chelmsford and Lawrence didn't make it.
Certainly facing that kind of competition every night enabled the Redmen to make it nine straight set wins with this latest victory over Ashland. In the first set, it was all Tewksbury. Leading 11-8, it was Maddison Cueva's turn to serve and she reeled off ten service points in a row helped out by two of her own kills and one each from Vanessa Green, Carrina Barron and Kiley Kennedy.
The second set was a back and forth battle with all kinds of lead changes throughout the first half of the match. That changed after a kill from Ava Fernandes with the ball just getting over the net, and from there Maddison Cueva scored three more service points, before teammates Barron and Kennedy finished it off for the 25-17 win to go up 2-0.
In the third set, Tewksbury cruised right from the beginning. The team's incredible defense, strong overall serving and passing, and just overall calmness to their game, lifted them to the third set win, and match victory.
“We spend a lot of time in practice working on (playing with that calmness),” said Luppi. “My goal is for everyone to do everything in the moments of chaos, so my middle hitter can set the ball, my back row can hit (the ball) over (the net). We have not always been that way so it's taken a bit of the season to get there. I'm just super, super happy with how we played and so proud of the girls”
Kennedy led the way with 18 kills, while Kaitlyn Cueva had 11 and Victoria Rowe had 7. Fernandez contributed with three aces from her serves, while Barron had 11 digs, and teammate Jennie Lester had 8.
