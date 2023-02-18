BOSTON – In the movie “A Christmas Story”, one of the characters “Schwartz” was tripled-dogged dared to put his tongue on a frozen pole to see if it would stick. Of course it did.
About a year ago, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Jayani Santos was also dared by her friends to do something she had never done: run.
"My friends basically dared me into (going out for the track team). They just didn't think that I could run that fast. And I was like 'of course I can. It's just running'. But now I realize how challenging it is. I have to push myself all of the time. I'm very happy that I started," she said.
That dare has now resulted in happiness, but also incredible instant success. In just her second season of running track — first indoors — Santos became the Merrimack Valley Conference league champion in the 300-meter dash with a time of 39.94 held at the New Balance Facility.
She broke the school record set by Makayla Paige.
She also broke the meet record, which was previously held by Andover's Eve Bishop (40.39) back in 2011.
And oh yeah, several months ago Santos signed her National Letter of Intent to run the next four years at Division UMass-Lowell.
The oldest of five siblings who takes a lot of pride in being a great caretaker, Santos is now seeded first in this Wednesday's Division 4 state meet in the 300, and is also ranked third in the 55-meters.
A fun conversation with her friends turned into some hardware, and an athletic scholarship. And she's far from achieving even more.
"This time last year she had never done track before. In fact, this time last year she had never done an organized sport before. She has gone from being a complete NARP, which is a Non-Athletic Regular Person, to being one of the best athletes in the state, and getting a scholarship to run track at (Division 1) UMass-Lowell," said Redmen head coach Fran Cusick. "Her time today was the third fastest in the state this year, and it also broke the meet record.
“She'll be very competitive at the divisionals and (assuming she qualifies) for the all-state meet. I was really proud of her because she has just grown a lot. Not only in terms of times and what not, but as a leader and as an athlete. She didn't know what any of this was and now she's a track girl."
Santos emerged right away as a threat to the league and state during the spring. She finished second in the 200 at the league championship meet and went on to place fourth at the Division 4 Meet and then 15th at the All-State Meet.
She went from the couch to 15th in the entire state!
"I just started running last year. The outdoor season was my first time. Everything is still really new to me right now so I just try to run as hard as possible," she said.
Santos went on to say that both of her parents are athletic. Her dad played football, basketball and baseball, while her step-father played and now coaches basketball. She said a few times her parents suggested that she try a sport and her response was always 'nah, I'm OK'.
Shortly thereafter she changed her mind, and her incredible speed, athleticism and discipline has put her in the forefront with a school and meet record, in just a short amount of time, literally.
“This is definitely really important with the self-improvement aspect,” said Santos after her victory. “Winning is one thing, but my goal every meet is to improve myself. Obviously, I wanted to get a personal record, but I didn’t think I would by that much so I'm really proud of myself. I’m really close with Makayla, so to beat her time I was like ‘whoa’. She’s THE Makayla Paige."
Like Paige, Santos will be running four more years past Tewksbury High. Paige is down at UNC and Santos will be next door, as part of the strongest D1 programs in the country with UML.
"College wasn't on my mind. When I saw that they reached out to me I was like 'oh, look at that'. I didn't even plan on going to college and then that opportunity came up, I felt like it was something that I couldn't pass up," she said.
Just like she couldn't pass up 'a dare' from her friends.
