WILMINGTON — With only one year of varsity lacrosse experience under her belt, there is no doubt that Wilmington High senior goalie Shannon Murphy still has plenty of room to grow and improve her game. And that should be a scary thought for both the Wildcats Middlesex League opponents for this upcoming spring season, as well as her potential opponents at the college level, as she has already proven herself to be an exceptional goalie during that one year of experience
Murphy, like every other athlete in Massachusetts, missed out on what should have been her junior season this past spring when all high school sports were canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic. But even while splitting time in net the year before as just a sophomore, as well as with her stellar play her club team, she had already done enough to attract the attention of college recruiters.
This past week, Murphy signed her National Letter of Intent with one of those colleges, agreeing to attend Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, where she will begin classes in the Fall of 2021.
While she might still be a little short on experience, Wilmington coach Bill Manchester can certainly understand what attracted Colorado Mesa, as well as several other colleges throughout the country.
Manchester took over as the Wildcats head coach prior to Murphy’s sophomore year, inheriting a team that had gone winless the season before. And while the improvement in the win column was not great that season, as the Wildcats won just two games, the Wildcats were much more competitive in many of their games, and Murphy was a big part of the reason why, even as she split time in goal with Megan Santry.
“She played half the game for us as a sophomore and she was unbelievable,” Manchester said. “As a team we struggled, but opposing coaches would comment on all the time on how good she was. Teams would pepper her with shots and she made great saves to keep us in games.”
Her efforts that season, along with her strong play for Storm Club Lacrosse led her to some great opportunities to visit schools that were interested in her talents, in person at first and then virtually. But in the end, despite having other opportunities, Colorado Mesa stood out for her for several reasons, not the least of which was head coach Shannon McHale.
McHale will take over the reins at Colorado Mesa this season, but she has already won 165 games in her career at other stops before taking over for the Mavericks.
“I was in the recruiting process for over a year and I had been visiting schools around the east coast, but I decided that I wanted to see some other places and I really liked Colorado Mesa,” Murphy said. “I want to be a physical therapist, and they have a great exercise science program. A big part of it was also the area. It is about an hour away from the Colorado Monument and it is just a beautiful area.”
“Then there was the program itself. They have a really great new coach (Shannon McHale) and I really love what she has in store for the program. I am really looking forward to playing for her.”
Manchester was happy to see Murphy end up in such a great situation at Colorado Mesa, especially considering the unusual circumstances of this year’s recruiting season, which severely limited her exposure to potential recruiters.
“She would have been our full-time goalie in her junior year. So not only did she miss out on that, but probably the tougher thing for her as far as recruiting is, she missed out on all the showcases and things like that she would have played for her club team after the season, and that is where coaches are usually looking for players,” Manchester said. “That was obviously devastating for her as far as recruiting went, so I am happy that it worked out for her. She is a hard working kid and she has worked for everything she has gotten. She deserves this.”
As grateful as Murphy was for the opportunity to see so many schools, she is also happy to be able to put it behind her before her senior season gets underway.
“The whole process was a little stressful, but I definitely learned a lot from it and from all of the camps I went to. It was a good experience in a lot of ways, but I am glad to be done with it,” Murphy said. “It is hard because you will find some schools you love, but can’t afford. As a goalie, you are usually recruited first, so there is a little pressure to finish up, so it is definitely nice to have it done with.”
Losing out on her junior year was indeed a devastating blow for Murphy, but not so much for purposes of her recruitment. For Murphy the toughest part was missing out on the opportunity to compete with her teammates.
“We knew there was a possibility that it could happen, but it was still very disappointing to see the season get canceled,” Murphy said. “I was worried about how it might affect my development, but mostly I was disappointed to not get to see my teammates and see how our team would have developed. Also, I has been chosen by my teammates to be a captain as junior, so I was excited for that.”
Manchester, among others, was also excited to see what Murphy and the team could have done in her junior season. There are good reasons why Murphy had been selected as a captain for her junior year as well as for her upcoming senior season. And Manchester feels like they are some of the same reasons she will be successful at the collegiate level as well.
“There are so many rules you have to know as the goalie and you have to be vocal, and she does a great job with that. You have to make the defense aware of where to be all game long and there is just so much communication and she knows how to communicate very well. Even as a sophomore she was very vocal,” Manchester said. “She is also very positive, and she always gives a great effort. That is one of those things you look for when you want to bring someone into your program. She works hard not just to get herself better, but her teammates as well.”
Speaking of teammates, Murphy is looking forward to seeing what the season ahead has in store for her and her teammates this spring, assuming there is a season. The season will start a little later this spring, getting underway in April, and there will likely be some modifications to how the game is played, but regardless, Murphy is eager to get started.
“I am one hundred percent excited for the season to start. I want to see how my skill has developed and I am mostly excited to see how we have developed as a team,” Murphy said. “We have a lot of new players, so we are going to be a young team, but I am definitely excited to work with everybody and see how they can grow as players.”
When her senior season is over, Murphy will move on to her next challenge, trying to succeed at the college level. It will not be easy, but she is ready for the challenge that lies ahead.
“I think it will definitely be hard, because there is definitely a difference in the speed of the shots I will be facing. And there are some very skilled athletes and shooters on every team,” Murphy said. “It will also be a very different defense that I will have to learn. I will have to learn their habits and their strengths. It will be a big adjustment. It is a little nerve-racking thinking about it, but also very exciting.”
