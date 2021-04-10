NORTH ANDOVER – After tweeting out the final score and Kyle Darrigo's stats and touchdowns from Friday night's win, Tewksbury High senior and local TV play-by-play man Andrew Della Piana asked if perhaps Darrigo could surpass his touchdown total of last year, even though this year's season is half of the games.
We shall see, but truthfully he has a golden chance to do it.
In the latest win for the Redmen, Darrigo went off — and finished the game with a career high 217 rushing yards and four touchdowns. In addition, he also had two catches for 19 yards and picked off a pass from his defensive back position, which all led to the 41-14 thumping over North Andover.
The latest victory gave Tewksbury the Merrimack Valley Conference small school championship title.
“It's a great feeling. Now we're going to go to the MVC Cup. The boys played wicked hard today and we played together. We knew what was on the line with the MVC Small School Championship game and we came out flying and got the job done,” he said.
For the record, Darrigo now has scored 10 touchdowns this season in four games. Last year he scored 14 in 12 games, giving him 24 touchdowns in the past 16 games.
In this contest, he scored on runs of 6,2, 11 and 54 yards as part of the 217 yards.
“It's nothing that I did. It's all about the blocking up front,” said Darrigo. “We had (fullback) Kalu (Olu) blocking and he was just laying bodies out there. The entire offensive line front, all of the big boys, they care about me not getting hit so that's nice. I'm going to treat them out good.”
Whether Kyle treats the group which includes Aaron Connolly, Davenche Sydney, Owen Rego, Cole Kimtis, Stephen Arsenault, Michael Duggan, Will McKay and Nick Wilson to McDonalds or a Steakhouse, he knows that when push comes to shove – literally – these guys have his back. That was true at halftime when Tewksbury realized it was in a dogfight after North Andover closed the gap from 21-0 to 21-14 with two quick scores in the final two minutes of the second half.
“At halftime we kind of all got down on each other, but like I said in the pre-season, it's about picking each other up. We went over in the corner, picked each other up and came out flying. We had a game plan and we stuck to it,” said Darrigo.
And the game plan was to run No. 4 as much as possible, and mix in an occasional run by Olu, No. 5. Darrigo touched the ball all eight times to start the third quarter resulting in the 11-yard TD run.
Then almost five minutes later, he broke North Andover's back with the 54 yard run.
“That was all of the blocking. I got to the second level and was able to break through several tackles and gone to the races from there. It was good to finally break a long one, I've been waiting for that,” he said.
With that performance, Darrigo now has rushed for 509 yards on 82 carries this season with 8 TDs. In addition he has 12 catches for 187 yards and two more scores. Add to that, 744 yards on 147 carries and 13 TDs last year and 4 catches for 81 yards and one more score, and the kid has rushed for 1,253 yards and has 268 receiving yards with 24 total touchdowns in his last 16 games. He is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 16.8 yards per reception dating back to the start of the 2019 season.
To answer your question Andrew, sure Kyle has a great shot of surpassing 14 TDs this season, but whether he surpasses that mark or not, one thing is for sure, he's had one dynamite season and certainly an incredible career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.