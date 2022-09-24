TEWKSBURY - After getting schooled by Chelmsford, one of the top ranked teams in the state, to begin the week, the Tewksbury High field hockey team went out and got coach Jamie Bruno her first two coaching victories, including a come-from-behind, 2-1 triumph over Lowell on Monday.
The Redmen are now 2-2 on the season with three more games coming up this week, including a game at Bedford on Thursday (3:45 p.m.), and then home games at the turf field against Triton Regional on Friday (4 p.m.) and Methuen on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Monday's game at the turf field on campus was played under cool and cloudy conditions, and Lowell took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Tewksbury withstood the early goal and came back to tie the game at 1-1 before halftime.
"We came out very strong but could not finish on goal," said Bruno. "They (Red Raiders) scored their first goal off a corner opportunity. After that we responded by scoring a goal of our own by Emily Carney."
Carney's goal came with seven minutes left in the second quarter, and the go-ahead goal was scored with three minutes left in the third quarter The second goal was scored by Gabrielle Couillard, who now has two goals in four games.
Freshmen Kallie Mangan had a solid game at halfback and Reilley Whalen had a strong game on defense, according to Bruno. Senior co-captain Abigail Mahoney continued to be strong at defense for the Redmen.
Junior Kat Schille, last year's leading scorer, has a new role in the midfield, where her speed and skills have helped her become a dynamic force for Tewksbury in the transition game.
"Kat Schille and Erin Costello continue to distribute the ball very well for us up the field," said Bruno. "Avery Della Piana continues to to do her job extremely well in the goal for us."
The Redmen were down two starters for Monday's game with Lowell, but they they proved to have the depth on their roster to still get the job done.
"It shows that we are a team that will compete and work hard no matter what," said Bruno. "I believe we have proved that we do not quit and we will give our very best. I'm extremely proud of this team and what we have done so far this season."
Tewksbury got its first win in what was the home opener, Friday at the turf field, with a 5-0 shutout of Dracut.
"We came out with great energy," said Bruno. "Our plan was to score early and we got that accomplished."
The Redmen got two goals each from Amanda Ogden and Alex Macauda, and one from Paige MacMillan. Schille and Costello established their transition game to get the offense the ball from the defense.
"We did a great job of connecting passes and working as a team up and down the field," said Bruno.
Tewksbury got great defense by captains Abigail Mahoney and Rebecca Kelleher, plus a shutout for goalie Avery Della Piana, who had 10 saves.
The Redmen began the week with a 6-1 loss on Wednesday at Simonian Stadium against Merrimack Valley Large power, Chelmsford.
The Lions have a program Bruno admires and hopes to have in Tewksbury some day soon. In the meantime, the Redmen did their best and took their lumps.
Della Piana made an incredible 30 saves on the evening, and Ogden had the goal, which gives her three thus far this season. She had never previously played field hockey before.
"We showed amazing effort and grit throughout the game," said Bruno. "No one quit and we worked extremely hard the entire game. I have lots of respect for the Chelmsford field hockey program. Great team that works hard and is very respectful. They have great coaching and a great culture."
Della Piana said before the season began the way to a winning season is to turn some of last year's losses into this year's wins. The Redmen did that with Lowell, and now they hope to do it agains, later this week, against Bedford and Triton.
