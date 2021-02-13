BILLERICA - For a little while on Monday night against Greater Lowell, it looked like the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team might be suffering a bit of a letdown after their biggest victory of the season last Friday night when had pulled out a dramatic win over Lowell Catholic.
Or maybe they were all just having a bad night at the same time. Whatever the case, when Greater Lowell jumped out to leads of 8-0 just four minutes into the game and 16-5 at the end of the first quarter, it looked like it was going to be a long night for the Rams.
That proved not to be the case at all, however, as the Rams quickly righted their ship on offense, buckled down on defense and came away with another impressive win, downing the Gryphons by a score of 53-49 at Mark Donovan Gymnasium to improve to 7-1 on the season.
"We'll take it. We had a really big win on Friday and with just a two-day turnaround, we didn't have a lot of time to put together a game plan for Greater Lowell," Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. "We were a little worried about a let down, but the kids responded well. Not every game is going to be pretty, so you have to do what you have to do to get the win."
Things certainly weren't pretty for the Rams at the start of this one, as they missed their first several shots of the game, while the Gryphons seemed intent on blowing them off the floor, scoring the first eight points of the game. The Rams fought back to close within 8-5 with 3:45 left in the half, but Greater Lowell scored the final eight points of the quarter to lead 16-5 after the first eight minutes.
But in the second quarter, it was the Rams who were dominating, outscoring the Gryphons 16-7. The quarter started with the Rams going on a 9-2 run, led by seniors James Genetti and Jake Tyler pulling them to within 18-14 with 5:20 left in the half. Greater Lowell still led by six, however, at 23-17 with about three minutes left in the half, but the Rams held them scoreless from there, and baskets by Genetti and junior forward Austin Quattrocchi pulled them within 23-21 at halftime.
"What we really wanted to do after the first quarter was just stress defense, because we weren't hitting anything on offense," Gore said. "We clamped down in the second quarter and that gave us some life. That really propelled us for the rest of the game."
Both teams played very well in the third quarter, with Greater Lowell maintaining a narrow lead for much of the quarter, until junior guard Jeff Kelly (nine points) gave the Rams their first lead of the game at 34-33 with 1:25 left in the quarter.
A basket and a free throw from sophomore guard Noah Rizzo off a nice feed from Kelly gave the Rams a 37-33 lead with 56.7 left in the quarter and they would maintain a 37-36 lead heading into the fourth.
The close battle continued in the opening fourth quarter, and the score stood tied at 39-39 early in the quarter before Tyler (ten points) knocked down a three-pointer with 5:05 left to give the Rams a 42.39 lead and the Rams would never trail again.
"That was a huge shot by Jake," Gore said. "We needed some life right there and our senior captain gave it to us. He had a huge game for us against Lowell Catholic, and I think that really gave him confidence. That was a huge shot for us at that point."
Tyler's shot was the start of a 10-2 run for the Rams that gave them a 49-41 lead with 2:24 left after a pair of Tyler free throws. Greater Lowell closed within 50-46 with 30 seconds left in the game, but three clutch free throws by sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau (13 points, 14 rebounds) down the stretch sealed the win for the Rams.
In the Rams previous game, last Friday night at Greater Lowell, they had come up with their biggest win of the season, beating the Crusaders by a score of 56-51. The win avenged the Rams only loss of the season, which they had suffered on Wednesday night at home during Senior Night, when Lowell Catholic bested them by a score of 66-52.
The Rams had to come back in this one as well, although the comeback started much later this time around. Shawsheen actually led the Crusaders 32-25 at the half, but after being outscored 16-3 in the third quarter, they entered the final eight minutes trailing 41-35.
The Rams came out firing in the fourth quarter, however, with Tyler (18 points, 7 rebounds) and Genetti (16 points) leading the way. Gore felt that Tyler’s performance early in the fourth quarter was the key to the victory for the Rams.
“At the start of the fourth quarter, we drew up some plays for Jake,” Gore said. “They had been playing a 2-3 zone, and in order to get them out of that, you have to hit some shots, and Jake did that for us. He hit his shots, and they had to switch to man coverage and that freed up James (Genetti) to score some big points in the fourth quarter.”
Even with the contributions of Tyler and Genetti, the Rams still needed some late game heroics to come away with the victory. A Genetti basket with 24 seconds left gave the Rams a 53-51 lead. Greater Lowell came up empty looking for the equalizer and were forced to four Tyler with 11 seconds left. Tyler hit the first free throw, but missed the second, and Genetti put in the rebound to make it 56-51 and seal the game away for the Rams.
“It was just a total, total team effort, especially on defense,” Gore said. “Lowell Catholic averages about 80 points per game, and we held them to 51. That is just a real credit to our guys.”
