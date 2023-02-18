TEWKSBURY– Thus far into Jack Callahan’s senior season on the Tewksbury High School wrestling team, the 126-pounder has posted a 40-3 record while accumulating first place finishes in both the Sons of Italy and Methuen tournaments.
Not to mention a third place finish at the prestigious Lowell Holidays and earning his 100th career win, the captain has just about done it all to this point of the season.
After Saturday’s Division three sectional meet, Callahan can now add another medal to his trophy case — sectional champion.
The newly crowned two-time sectional champion pinned Andrew Valley of Wakefield at 0:40 in the 126-pound weight class finals.
“It means a lot, I wish we had that sophomore year that got cut short with COVID,” said Callahan. “I would have liked to see how I did then, but it feels really great to be able to get that two-time sectionals.”
Callahan made easy work of Valley, taking down the No. 2 seed in rather effortless fashion to cap off his day of dominance.
“I had a hand fight a bit in the start and then he took a quick shot and I blocked it,” said Callahan. “I tried doing a re-shot but I couldn’t get in on it. I got a high cross to a double and a takedown with that, and once he bellied out back to referee’s position I crossed faced and saw that outside leg out there and knew I had to get that cradle and put him away.”
In Callahan’s first two matches, he was already preparing for the states next weekend. While still being aware of the high level of competition, the senior was able to work on some new moves that will help him down the line.
“In my early two matches I was trying to work different moves like my arm bars, halves, just different moves on top,” he said.
Callahan’s signature move, the cradle, is his go-to move in the majority of his matches. However, he understands as the stakes get higher and the competition grows fiercer, he will need to have a full repertoire of moves at his disposal.
“It’ll give them something else to have to worry about during my matches other than the cradle, which a lot of people know that I’m trying to go for by now,” said Callahan. “All these other moves will help open up those chances and they all work together.”
In the first match, Callahan pinned Jackson Allen of Gloucester at 1:20, followed by another pin against Logan Jacques of Danvers at 1:25 in the semi-final.
As Callahan begins to prepare for the next round of postseason play, he envisions working harder and being confident as his two keys to success.
“I’m definitely going to start going a bit harder (in practice),” he said. “I try not to put pressure on myself. When I’m under a lot of pressure, I get too over-stressed and I don’t wrestle my best.”
Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak was quite frankly expecting Callahan to take first place on Saturday, but his performance on the mat is not what stands out to him the most.
“A little expected, but he’s a two-time sectional champ as a senior and a captain,” said Kasprzak. “I’m super impressed with his leadership and who he is as a person. There’s not another more deserving kid than him, so I’m happy for him for sure.”
Whether Callahan is winning matches on the mat, cheering on his teammates during meets and tournaments, or setting an example at practice, Kasprzak recognizes that the qualities the senior brings to the table on a daily basis is exactly what he wants Redmen wrestling to be known for.
“He’s very humble, and he’s the example,” said Kasprzak. “For him to do what he does as a person with his character and then also be the quality wrestler he is, that’s what we want our program to see. We’re super lucky and fortunate that he’s in our program.”
When Callahan reflects on where he is now compared to last season, he feels confident he has what it takes to go out on top.
“I’ve improved a good amount, especially my neutral,” he said. “Last year is when I really started picking up trying to go for shots and trying to work neutral moves. I’ve found what works for me now.”
