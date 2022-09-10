TEWKSBURY – For years and decades, whenever you talk about Tewksbury Football, the next words out of your mouth are the tough opponents they face year-in and year-out. Once again this year is no different.
Veteran head coach Brian Aylward, his staff and his players will open up the season with two road games, going to Danvers and then next door to Lowell. In week three, they'll be home hosting Belmont, in a non-league game as they replaced Hopkinton, after the Redmen were clearly a mis-match for them a year ago.
After the three non-league games to open the season, Tewksbury will play North Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford and Dracut, before another non-league/MVC cross-over with Andover which will close out the 8-game schedule which counts towards a possible playoff appearance.
This Friday the season kick-off with the game against Danvers. Last year on that gorgeous Saturday afternoon, in the first game ever played at the beautiful new Doucette Field, the Falcons ruined that historical day with a 35-18 win over Tewksbury. Quarterback Travis Voisine completed 10-of-13 passes for 280 yards with a pair of TD strikes to lead the way. Only a junior, he is back for his third year as a starter and will have running back Owen Gasinowski, who caught one of the TD passes last year, and captain Aris Xerras, a big target at tight end, as his main offensive targets.
Their offensive line boasts three juniors and one sophomore and is said to be pretty solid.
"Danvers is on our mind the most. I'm hoping we can gain some momentum (with a win there). They are always well-coached, big and strong," said Aylward. "Their quarterback is back. Honestly, I haven't looked at (last year's) film with anything that they did and had (for personnel). It's more about what we didn't do. And that's pretty much been the primary of focus here at camp this year. Usually I do, and we all will look at their personnel once we get past today's scrimmage with Leominster, but bottom line is we have to play better against Danvers than we did last year. No excuses but it was hard to try to piece together what we had at that time and the ability of what we were going to do. Unfortunately we learned a little too late of what we couldn't do."
Lowell finished 3-8 last year, which included a 28-14 loss to the Redmen. The Red Raiders lost star player Aaron Morris, as well as their coach resigned, paving the way for a former LHS star Shyheim Cullen, to return but as a head coach. He was a two-time all-state selection when he played at Lowell and went on to play at Syracuse University.
"Lowell I heard their numbers were down and then I heard their numbers are up. They have a new young coach who was a former player there so I can see him being a pied-piper over there and getting some kids out to play who otherwise wouldn't. They'll be tough and they are always tough," said Aylward.
The week three opponent is Belmont and the two teams have only played one another twice, back in 1976 and 1977 with the Redmen winning both games 14-0 and 21-12.
Belmont was 4-8 last year, which included a great battle losing by a point to a powerful Woburn team, while also beating Cambridge, Burlington, Winchester and Lexington.
"Belmont sought us out and that usually doesn't happen much. They have been a program that's been on the rise in the Middlesex League (Liberty Division)," said Aylward. "They pretty much have everyone back from a year ago. They have a young staff who are doing a good job over there, so that will be a tough one for us, which is good."
After that will be three bigger tests with North Andover, Billerica and Chelmsford. Last year Tewksbury beat NA 37-29 in three overtimes, also edged out Billerica 12-10 in the final minute of the game and beat the Lions, 21-6. Both Billerica (9-3) and Chelmsford (8-3) are coming off big seasons despite losing to the Redmen.
"As far as the league is concerned, Billerica has big numbers and they benefit now with three years of having the eighth graders in the high school building, so that gives them a little bit more continuity. They'll be fired up as always and it's always a tough game," said Aylward. "Chelmsford has been better and better every year. They have the bodies, they are a big school and are coming off a real good season. North Andover is a big school with a lot of great athletes in all sports.
"Those are three schools, who we play in all sports, and all three of them are very good athletically in every sport. It's hard to beat them. Those teams will be fired up and ready for us and we just can't let anyone meet our level of intensity and that's all we can control."
