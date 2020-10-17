TEWKSBURY — It was home-sweet-home for the Tewksbury High fall-ball baseball team, Sunday morning at Obdens Field on Livingston Street.
After two weeks on the road, the Redmen notched their first home win in three tries, coming from behind, and outlasting Greater Lowell, 11-8, to improve their record to 2-2 on the season.
After Drew Timmons scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning, Tewksbury enjoyed a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning behind the pitching of Michael Duggan and David Miller.
The Gryphons tied it off Miller in the fourth and then scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-1 lead.
The Redmen answered right back in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four times to tie the game, 5-5. The big hits were an RBI-double by Will McKay, followed by a two-run home run by Kyle McHugh, the second round-tripper of the season for Tewksbury.
“We put together some timely hits,” said Redmen coach Michael Rametta, on the fifth-inning uprising. “We made the adjustments and kept the chain moving down the line.”
Ryne Rametta came on in relief in the sixth inning, and pitched two shutout innings to keep Greater Lowell from going back on top.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Redmen came up with six runs to take an 11-5 lead. The Gryphons brought 20 players along for the trip, and Tewksbury did its damage against the second unit, that included a catcher the Redmen were able to exploit.
“We were aggressive on the base paths,” said Michael Rametta. “That, and the kids at the plate didn’t try to do too much. They stayed within themselves.”
Players who scored runs in the inning include McHugh, Michael Duggan, Miller, Adam Favreau, Cody LeGrand and Matt Duggan. Blake Ryder knocked in two runs with a double and LeGrand also had two runs batted in.
Greater Lowell chipped away at the lead with two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth, before Tewksbury reliever Timmons closed out the victory for Ryne Rametta.
“It’s good,” said Michael Rametta, on the first home win of the season. “When parents and fans are here at the game, you want to win for them. With all that is going on in the world right now, this is an outlet for them. Fall Ball is starting to become more special because of it.”
The Redmen will play their final three games at home at Obdens Field, located on Livingston St., beginning this Sunday against Wilmington. There are conflicting times on the schedules (9 or 9:30 a.m.) so consult your nearest Redman player or coach for the actual time of first pitch.
Rametta says the players are really looking forward to taking on their archrivals, the Wildcats, just like they do in every other competitive endeavor with Wilmington.
Tewksbury’s last game of the season the following week against Methuen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.