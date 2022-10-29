DRACUT – Friday night was a tough game for everyone involved. The host team, Dracut, is really struggling as a program. They dressed just 20 players, with majority of them underclassmen, have no JV or Freshmen teams, and have been blown out every game, with the exception of one.
Tewksbury on the other hand, is a much bigger physical team, as well as numbers wise. And they have a lot more veterans, who have helped the team capture four wins as they headed to Dracut High.
As always, the Tewksbury High coaching staff kept things extremely respectable, in terms of not piling things on and allowing everyone to play. That resulted in a 42-0 win for the Redmen, who are now 5-2 on the season and now have a date with one of the top teams in the entire state with Andover, at Doucette Field this Friday at 7 pm. That contest will conclude the regular season with the MIAA Playoffs starting the weekend after. As of last Friday, the Redmen were seeded fifth.
"It was great to have the opportunity to get some guys, who have put in the work for us and have fought all the way through, into the game. I think it worked out good," said head coach Brian Aylward. “Richie ((Bongiorno) is like a Tewksbury guy. He's a little mighty-mite and tough as nails. He's got all of the respect from these kids and really that's what all of these guys should fight for is getting respect from their teammates.
“We also were able to get AJ Russo and some of the other guys, who are mostly seniors, in there as well. They have fought for us all season long. I don't want to mention them all in fear of missing someone. To see Harshit (Patel), who was forced into action for us come up with a big pick, and even Sam Ros did as well. The guys who usually don't get that chance to play, went out there and did it. We talked about going out and playing clean, and not making mistakes and for the most part we did that. Then the older guys did a great job of supporting out younger guys when they got their opportunities to play.”
Senior Alex Arbogast took the game's opening kick-off 80 yards untouched for the first score. Freshman Jackson Feudo continued his impressive season by connecting on all seven PAT kicks.
After Arbogast, came a 2-yard QB keeper by Vinnie Ciancio, who didn't attempt a single pass play all night, then a 1-yard run by Sean Hirtle, an 81-yard TD run by Arbogast, and then later on Tyler Barnes and Bongiorno both scored on runs of 11 and 31 yards respectively.
Defensively, Tewksbury held the Middies to just two rushing yards, and also had four interceptions with Ryan Fleming, Cam Kearney, Patel and Ros.
When the game was over, Coach Aylward made his way over to the Dracut team's huddle and as always was first class with his message to the young Middies team.
"(I told them) that there's a lot of kids in the building and those are the kids who are toeing the line,” said Aylward. “They deserve a lot of credit. They deserve my respect and our guys' respect. I think we gave that to them. They have a lot of young kids and they are in a tough situation, so if they stay together, listen to their coaches, no one will want to play them (in the next few years). I would love those kids if I were here — kids that want to go and get after it."
On the same night of Tewksbury's win, Andover took care of business with a 42-6 win over Lowell, to capture the MVC Division 1 league title for the first championship in a decade. As of last Thursday, Andover (7-0) was fifth in the Division 1 Power Rankings.
“The kids know what's in front of them. They have a real tough challenge ahead (with Andover),” said Aylward. “Hopefully we're in a position where we can qualify for the playoffs. I don't know that secret MaxPrep math to know (where we currently stand), but next week is certainly a big game for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.