BILLERICA – A little past the midway point of last season, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Soccer team was struggling along, having gone winless in their first eight games, as the team tried to overcome both heavy losses to graduation from the year before, as well as some key injuries. But despite their struggles, Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud and his players knew they were much better than their record indicated, and decided to do something about it.
And do something about it, they did, going 3-2-1 the rest of the season, a vast improvement from the first half of the year, to finish 3-10-1 overall and 3-8-1 within the CAC.
“We switched around our formation and we switched around a lot of players. We had a lot of injuries, and because of that, we had a lot of players playing out of position, so there was a lot of trial and error,” Michaud said. “Halfway through the season, we sat down and looked at the schedule, and basically it was the same as the first half. But a lot of those games in the first half had been very close. So, I kind of reminded them of that, and I think that kind of fired them up and we set a goal to at least win half of the remaining games, and we were able do even a little better than that.”
It could have been even better for the Rams, as among their three losses late in the year was a 1-0 defeat to powerful Mystic, which was not decided until Mystic scored a late game winning goal. But regardless, the Rams had made some great strides over the last half of the season, strides that Michaud, entering his 17th season as head coach of the Rams, hopes will continue this season.
Helping the cause will be that the Rams enter this season much different than last season, when they had lost 15 seniors from the year before to graduation. They will enter this season having lost only one player from last season, captain Ella Malvone. And while Malvone will be sorely missed, the Rams appear ready to start off much stronger this season.
“I hope we can pick up where we left off. We have some new players who are looking good, and we have some seniors who are taking charge,” Michaud said. “We have a good senior group, and some good returning players, so I am hoping we can do well.”
Two of the biggest injuries last season for the Rams were to Lindsay McCarthy and Makayla Melanson of Tewksbury, with McCarthy missing the entire season due to injury and Melanson missing several games in the second half of the season. But both players are back for the Rams as seniors this year and Michaud is hoping they will make a huge difference to the team’s success.
“We thought Lindsay was going to be an attack or a midfielder for us, but we lost her for the whole year, and then losing Makayla towards the end of the year really hurt us,” Michaud said. “I feel like if we had the both of them for the whole season, we could have been a lot better, so it is great to have the two of them back”
Melanson who will also serve as a tri-captain this season along with fellow seniors Brielle Pigott and Kerry Brown, will be part of a strong defensive pairing along with Brown. Melanson and Brown did not initially start off as defenders, but once moving into the position last season, they adapted very well and became one of the team’s biggest strengths. Michaud is looking for more of the same this season.
“Kerry had played forward for a couple of years, but she always did a great job of pressuring the other team when they had the ball and making steals, so I moved her back to defense,” said Michaud. “We did that because we were kind of thin back there and she just did a great job for us, breaking up a lot of plays, and she has just been a huge success back there for us.
“Makayla was another player who had started off playing up front for us, and then I moved her to the middle, and she had done a great job for us wherever I put her, so I thought, why not put her back on defense? So, I put her next to Kerry and the two of them worked really well together.”
Unfortunately, it is not all good news for the Rams on the injury front, as Pigott, who was slated to be their starting center-midfielder will miss the entire season with an injury.
“Brielle just did so much for us out there. She would be all over the place making plays for us, helping to set up the offense,” Michaud said. “She did a lot for us, so to lose her for the season is definitely going to be a big loss for us.”
Adding to the Rams strong defense will be the return of sophomore goalie Sydney MacPherson of Wilmington. MacPherson got a bit of a trial by fire in the first half of the season last year as the only goalie on the roster. But by mid-season, she, like many others on the team, had gotten her feet wet, and was much stronger the rest of the way.
“It was tough for her last year, because we had graduated two senior goalies from the year before, so there was really no one in front of her with any experience to kind of show her the ropes, so it was a challenge for me, and a challenge for her,” Michaud said. “But she got better as the season went on and we are hoping that she steps in this year after a year of experience and it will be a much smoother transition for her. She has looked good so far, so we are hoping for a good season from her.”
Up front, the Rams will have some scoring punch with freshman Maria Cafaro stepping into the lineup. While she lacks experience, Michaud says Cafaro has already shown the skills necessary to compete at the varsity level.
“We have seen some great things out of her,” Michaud said. “She has great confidence with the ball and has done a great job distributing the ball, so we are looking for big things from her.”
In the midfield, the Rams will be led by senior Katelyn MacPherson of Wilmington at center mid, along with sophomore outside midfielder Judith Sloman.
“(Sloman) came into camp in great shape. She has been in front of all of our sprints and long runs. We just had a scrimmage the other day and she put some great shots on net and had a nice goal. She has just really stood out for us,” Michaud said. “Katelyn was a defender her freshman and sophomore year, and I put her in center mid last year and she did a great job for us. So, she is great in the middle, but other than her, we are kind of inexperienced there after losing Brielle.”
Several other local players will be looking to contribute to the Rams success as well, with senior outside midfielder Natalie Martin of Tewksbury, along with junior midfielder/forward Riley Rourke both returning to the lineup, along with sophomore forwards Kailyn Harless of Wilmington and Kendra Minghella of Tewksbury a well as sophomore defender Skylar Driscoll of Wilmington.
With a much more experienced roster than last season, Michaud is confident that his team can build off of last season’s success and make a run at a state tournament bid after missing out last season. He does acknowledge, however, that the competition in the CAC will be very strong.
“I always feel like we are going to do well. I feel like we should be able to qualify for the tournament,” Michaud said. “I honestly don’t know what other teams may have added or lost, but Greater Lowell is always good and we go back and forth with them. Mystic Valley, for whatever reason has been a little untouchable for us, but I don’t think we are actually that far away from them. And Essex has been very good and will be tough to catch, but I think we can do well.”
