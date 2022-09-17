BILLERICA – Coming off a disappointing 3-10-1 season that was capped off by a strong finish, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Soccer team was hoping to carry some of that late season momentum into the early weeks of this season. Things didn’t exactly work out that way in their season opener when they suffered a 3-1 loss to Greater Lowell last Wednesday at Shawsheen. However, they rebounded very nicely the next day to pick up a 3-1 win over non-league rival Innovation Academy to even their record at 1-1 on the season.
Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud feels that his team might have needed to experience just a small taste of success, and they would find that it suits them. They got just the little bit of success they needed late in the Greater Lowell game, and it certainly seemed to carry over into the next day.
“I think when things turned around was when we scored our first goal against Greater Lowell,” Michaud said of a tally that came with about ten minutes left in the contest and the Rams facing a 3-0 deficit. “The girls seemed to be a little unsure of themselves at the start of the game, and then Greater Lowell scored about ten minutes into the game, so that didn’t help.
“We were down 2-0 at the half, and then 3-0, but we settled down a little and started making some good passes, and then we got a really nice goal (Kendra Minghella from Judith Sloman) with about ten minutes left and that really seemed to give us a spark and we played well for the rest of the game.”
The momentum from the late goal did not immediately transfer into the Innovation game, as the Rams once again found themselves facing an early 1-0 deficit, this time just five minutes into the game. But this time, the Rams responded almost immediately, scoring just two minutes later to even the score at 1-1, and perhaps even more importantly, restore the Rams belief in themselves.
“This group has had a little better history against Innovation than they have had against Greater Lowell, so I think maybe they had a little more confidence against them, but it was great to see them come right back the way they did,” Michaud said.
By the end of the first half against Innovation, the Rams had a 2-1 lead, with both goals coming courtesy of senior captain Kerry Brown, who made the move from defender to forward in this game. She had actually moved up late in the Greater Lowell game, and along with some other lineup changes, Michaud had liked what he had seen, so he stuck with the new lineup.
“We had Kerry on defense for most of the first game, but then I moved her from defense to midfield, and then finally up to forward against Innovation, and she played great,” Michaud said. “We can play her pretty much anywhere and we know she is going to help us.”
Freshman midfielder Alexis LeBlanc of Wilmington gave the Rams some much needed insurance in the second half, making the score 3-1 midway through the half. LeBlanc earned her way into the lineup, and made the most of her opportunity.
“I was giving the starters a break, and Lexi was in the game, but when it came time to put the starters back in, I left Lexi in with them,” Michaud said. “She had been playing really well, so I left her in there, and sure enough she scored a goal. She is the fastest player on our team and she makes it tough on the opposition.”
Sophomore goalie Sydney MacPherson of Wilmington is also making things hard on the opposition, making 12 saves against Innovation to pick up the win. MacPherson also played very well against Greater Lowell, despite the Rams coming up short.
“She has done a great job so far,” Michaud said. “Against Innovation, the sun was right in her eyes the entire time in the second half. I don’t know how she made some of the saves that she made. She bounced back nicely from the early goal and played really well.”
The Rams will look to keep their winning ways going on Thursday when they host Northeast Metro Tech at 4:00 pm, and on Saturday morning at 10:00 am when they take on non-league rival Lowell in a road game, followed by another home game against CAC power Mystic Valley next Tuesday at 4:00.
“Obviously, it is early in the season, so there is plenty of room for improvement,” Michaud said. “But it was great to see that improvement in the second game, and hopefully that gives us something to build on going forward”
GOLF
Heading into the season, Shawsheen Tech Golf coach Tom Struthers was pretty confident that his team would have an outstanding season, as the vast majority of his players returned from last year’s undefeated (17-0) squad. While there is most certainly still a long way to go in the season, the early returns thus far have done little to diminish Struthers confidence. With two more wins this past week, the Rams improved to a perfect 4-0 on the season, with all of their wins coming by quite comfortable margins.
“We have a really good team this year, and it is going really well so far,” Struthers said. “This team has the potential of having a great season. We definitely have the talent, but the kids just need to keep their focus. It’s still a young team. Last year, we just kind of lacked the experience of tournament play, but this year we have some more experience, so that will help us.”
It has definitely helped so far, with the Rams dominating their opposition in every match. In their last two matches, both played on their home course at Patriot Golf Course, the Rams won in blowout fashion over CAC rival Nashoba Tech and non-league rival Bedford High.
Against Nashoba Tech last Thursday, the Rams rolled to a 154-94 victory, led by junior Liam Milne, who was the low medalist on the day, shooting a 37 to account for 39 points. Junior captain Matt Tramonte of Tewksbury was also outstanding, shooting a 39 to score 29 points. Sophomore Tyler Tsoukalas also fired a 39 to score 29 points of his own, while Brendan Lee, Chase Darcey and Aidan Fortunato each shot a 43.
“What’s crazy about this team is looking at some of the averages the kids have been shooting in practices and matches,” Struthers said. “The highest average has been 43 and the lowest has been 35, which are all great scores. These kids are capable of playing well. They all just have the attitude that they want to get better and better.”
Leading the way in that regard has been Tramonte, who was the Rams low medalist in all of their matches, except against Nashoba, including Friday’s match against Bedford when he shot a 36 to score 34 points for the Rams.
“Matt just doesn’t mess up, or if he does, he corrects it very quickly. He always wants to be better,” Struthers said. “The incredible part is that sometimes it just seems easy for him. He is just so consistent. He knows how to play the game on any golf course.”
Tsoukalis has also been providing the Rams with great consistency this season while playing out of the number two slot.
“Tyler is the same way with always wanting to improve,” Struthers said. “The other day he shot a 35 in practice, but all he could think about was a putt he missed and how he can be better. It’s the same with Liam Milne, who shot a 37 in practice today, and Brendan Lee, who came out for the team just last year and is now shooting a 36 or a 37 for us.”
There were plenty of low scores against Bedford in the Rams 158-121 victory on Friday. Tsoukalas followed close behind Tramonte’s low medalist score by shooting a 37 for 32 points, while freshman Max Carpenter shot a 40 for 28 points, junior Colin Lawson shot a 41 for 24 points and Mike Giordano shot a 41 for 21 points.
The Rams will face a stiff test in keeping their undefeated record intact on Wednesday, when they host a powerful Billerica squad out of the MVC. Struthers is looking forward to seeing how his team matches up against such a talented group.
“It is great for us to be able to compete with these kinds of teams from a different league, and show them what Shawsheen golf is all about,” Struthers said. “If we can go out and play well against these teams, it is great for our program.”
VOLLEYBALL
It’s just two matches into the season, but the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team certainly has the look of a team that is eager to put their 3-10 record from a season ago into their rearview mirror. The Rams went 1-1 in a pair of matches this past week, both of them five set thrillers, as they nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback in their season opening loss to Greater Lowell last Wednesday at home, before hanging on for a hard fought win over Fellowship Christian Academy on the road on Thursday.
In the Greater Lowell match, the Rams came up just short in a 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 17-25, 15-12 win for the Gryphons. After dropping the first two sets, the Rams regrouped under first year coach Katie McGinness, and took the next two, before battling to the bitter end in a hard fought fifth set.
Junior setter Cade Barron of Tewksbury and junior outside Reagan Bowden both played well for the Rams in defeat.
McGinness was proud of her team’s effort in the loss, and feels like it could be a match that the young squad can learn from going forward.
“We started out hesitantly. This is a group who wants to win and play well but is still finding their groove as far as playing together,” McGinness said. “I used this game as a learning opportunity to see who is showing up on the court and how the group would play together in a game situation. As for almost taking the win, we were close but unfortunately had a hard time closing the last set. I think we’re working on our confidence and realizing we can win. We just need to do the work.”
Against Fellowship, it was somewhat of a role reversal, as the Rams raced out to a quick 2-0 lead before hanging on for a 25-12, 25-16, 15-25, 18-15, 15-8 victory.
“We definitely started out strong but as I explained to the team after, just because you’re up two sets doesn’t mean you can count on winning the third,” McGinness said. “We proved that the night before against Greater Lowell but we needed to learn the lesson again. They stuck it out though, and we were able to come out with a win that night.”
Sophomore Fiona Rexford led the charge with 16 kills, helping to give Shawsheen the upper hand, while captain Gabby DiSalvo and junior setter Cade Barron, both of Tewksbury, also played well for the Rams.
“Fiona had a phenomenal game. Her and Cade are really finding a groove up at the net together. The push each other to be better which as a coach has been great to see,” McGinness said. “Gabby is proving herself to be a leader on and off the court. She’s taking charge of our defense and I can count on her to turn a game around mentally for every player on the court.”
Shawsheen will be back in action on Friday in a road match at Mystic Valley at 5:30 pm, before returning home to take on Lowell Catholic next Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
There will undoubtedly be tougher opposition ahead for the Shawsheen Tech Boys and Girls Cross Country teams as the season goes on, but as season openers go, things couldn’t have gone much better for both Rams squads last Wednesday at CAC rival Whittier Tech as they each rolled to 15-50 victories to get off to a 1-0 start to their seasons.
On the boys side, the Rams took the top three spots, with sophomore Noah Brooks of Tewksbury leading the way in a time of 20:36, followed closely by junior Will Biscan of Wilmington in a time of 20:41, and junior Gordon Noble.
Whittier then took the next two spots, before Shawsheen’s depth took over, and they took the next four spots, with senior Ben Hollenbeck finishing in a time of 21:31, which was good for sixth overall, followed by freshman Ralph Raymond of Tewksbury in 22:44, junior Logan Pyles of Wilmington in 22:46 and Patrick Tassone of Wilmington in 22:49. Senior Caden Schernig rounded out the Rams top finishers in a time of 23:10.
For the girls, Whittier’s Sahra Hanif took the top spot in a time of 24:53, but the Rams took the next three spots, with sophomore Amelia Matzke of Wilmington leading the way in a time of 27:23, while senior Hannah Lyle was next in a time of 30:46 and Ava Brothers of Tewksbury was next in 31:32. Other top ten finishers for the Rams included Corrine Foley of Tewksbury in 32:23, Mikayla Nolan of Tewksbury in 40:03 and Melissa Lavine in 40:07.
First year Shawsheen Dan Dorazio was happy to see both teams come away with wins, but he will also be looking for improvement the next time they take to the course, which was on Wednesday at home against CAC rival Lowell Catholic. Results of the meet were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, but Dorazio was hoping that his team would respond well to their first home meet.
“I feel that there were some good performances, but we had some confusion on the course, with kids getting lost,” Dorazio said. “Also, it was the first race for several of our runners, so they were just getting their first taste of “racing”, as opposed to workout pace. I am looking forward to seeing some big improvements on our home course this week.”
BOYS SOCCER
Despite playing pretty well in each of their first two games, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team has gotten off to an 0-2 start to the season after a pair of losses to CAC rivals.
The Rams dropped their season opener to Greater Lowell by a score of 3-2 in a road contest last Wednesday afternoon in Tyngsboro. Greater Lowell had two penalty kicks in the first half which proved to be the difference as both teams battled hard to the final whistle.
Scoring for the Rams were senior captain Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury, with an assist going to sophomore Ethan Melanson, also of Tewksbury. Senior captain Cam Camelio of Tewksbury also added an unassisted goal for the Rams.
The Rams were back at it the very next day, or night actually as they hosted Lynn Tech in their home opener. Despite giving the perennial CAC power Tigers all they could handle, the Rams came up on the short end of a 2-0 shutout loss.
The Tigers used an early first half goal, as well as another late in the second half to knock off the Rams. Playing for Shawsheen were senior Jon MacEachern, sophomores Ethan Melanson and Jayden Perez, each of Tewksbury, along with seniors Tom Robeneck and Cam Camelio.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday afternoon when they travel to Haverhill to take on Northeast Metro Tech at 4:00 pm, before staying on the road to take on Mystic Valley next Tuesday at 4:00 pm.
