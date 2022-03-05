TEWKSBURY – In all of the years that he has taken one of his teams to the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament, Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey coach Derek Doherty has basically seen it all.
He will always remember the 2011 season entering as a No. 6 seed and going all the way to the Garden and winning the state championship title. He'll also remember in 2019, being the No. 7 seed and advancing to the Garden, only to fall to Canton.
He'll also remember the heartbreaks, in 2008 when the Redmen lost in the sectional final in a shoot-out to Wilmington and then in 2015 when Tewksbury entered as the No. 1 seed and after a first round bye, got booted by the No. 9 seed Concord-Carlisle, 1-0, in a shoot-out. The Patriots' goalie was peppered all night and played like he was Dominik Hasek.
Now comes this year's tournament, which is different because its statewide and seedings are based on a power ranking system. Tewksbury has drawn the No. 1 seed (been there all season) and will host the No. 32 seed Melrose Red Raiders at the home Breakaway Arena on Thursday starting at 7:10 pm.
Melrose enters the game with a 12-game losing streak and a record of 1-18-1, but make the top-32 because of strength of schedule, going up against all of the other strong Middlesex League teams.
The only common opponent between the two team is Wilmington. Melrose defeated the ‘Cats for its only win, and then lost 4-3 in overtime, just a week before the Redmen trounced the 'Cats, 7-1.
So here you have the No. 1 seed at 17-2-0 facing the last seed at 1-18-1.
"As a coach I've been there before when you are supposed to win the game and it's one of those things where you go there and you face a hot goalie and it's the tournament and funny things happen," said Doherty. "We can't take anything for granted. We have to go out there and play hard every shift.
“The one thing I feel good about with these guys lost at the Garden, the six or seven seniors when they were freshmen. They have been there and they want to finish it but to do that, it takes a lot of work and you can't let down at all."
Tewksbury comes into this game giving up two less goals than Melrose has scored all season. The Redmen have outscored their opponents 91-24 whereas Melrose has been outscored 78-26. The Redmen have been led by MVC/DCL Division 2 Player of the Year defenseman Caden Connors (20-22-42), Jason Cooke (16-12-28), his brother Matt Cooke (14-13-27) and Sean Lane (8-18-26), while goaltender Ben O'Keefe has been terrific posting a 1.30 GAA and an 0.926 save percentage with parts of five shut outs.
Seeds, numbers and stats all mean nothing come game-time. Anything can happen in sports – it's why they play the games. But if Tewksbury plays like it can, this should not be a difficult task.
"They (Melrose) have won one game. I know they come from the Middlesex League and the Middlesex League is great. They beat Wilmington and lost to Wilmington (and we just beat Wilmington, 7-1). We just need to go out there and play our game, that's all," said Doherty. "Our systems are built on from the defensive zone, to the neutral zone, and to the offensive zone to succeed and to cover (the entire) ice. We need to have a third guy high (in the offensive zone) so we cam eliminate odd-man rushes and that's going to be a big deal in the tournament. We'll see what happens."
Should Tewksbury defeat Melrose, it will move on to the Round-of-16 to take on the winner of No. 16 Longmeadow/No. 17 Algonquin Regional, which again will be held at Breakaway, most likely Tuesday or Wednesday.
Longmeadow (16-5-0) and Algonquin (11-7-0) will square off Saturday and Doherty was asked if his team beats Melrose, if he will be taking a trip out to Olympia Rink in Springfield to do some scouting.
"A lot of guys get caught up in scouting. Yeah you want to know who their top players are and who to watch out for, but for me, I have always just stuck to my own systems," he said. "We play hard, physical hockey and if we play our systems like we're supposed to, we've got a better chance of winning that game, as opposed to be going out there (to scout) and say 'hey watch out for number 16'. It's one of those things. Plus, nowadays you can watch teams on film, which I have done online."
Since this tournament is based on power rankings, the other three ranked teams after Tewksbury, Gloucester, Canton and Masconoment are all said to be excellent, especially the Fishermen. Canton is always one of the strongest teams coming out of the South, and Tewksbury saw that first-hand with the loss at the Garden a few years ago.
Fellow MVC/DCL teams Newton South (8), Boston Latin (20), Concord-Carlisle (21) and Haverhill (31) are also in the bracket, as is Wilmington (23). Tewksbury defeated NS, BL and CC twice each, and Wilmington once.
"Gloucester's good, Canton's good and Masconomet's good. Newton South's good and we beat them twice, but they are on a 7-0-2 run right now in their last nine games ... My feeling on this is if we play our best, we play hard as we can every time we're out there, we have a good chance to win our games and that's what we're looking at," said Doherty.
