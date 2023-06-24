AMHERST — While the Tewksbury High team fell short of its mission to the Div. 2 state championship, the Redmen certainly put forth a memorable comeback on Sortino Field on the campus of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst on Sunday.
Trailing by five runs going to their final at-bat, Tewksbury sent nine batters to the plate and clocked four extra base hits — all off a future Division 1 collegiate pitcher — and five runners crossed home plate to tie up the already wild contest at nine apiece.
That incredible comeback sent the game into extra innings. That’s when No. 4 seed Burlington was able to score one final run which was enough to barely edge out No. 3 seed Tewksbury, 10-9, in the Division 2 state championship game played on Sunday afternoon.
After future Merrimack College hurler Cecelia Imbimbo retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth inning, Burlington celebrated with its first ever state title, while the Tewksbury players had their hearts ripped out, losing in the state final for the third time, including 2016 and last year to Westfield.
“They played their hearts out until the last possible out. Honestly, they impressed me because I wasn’t expecting that (seventh inning comeback),” said Redmen coach Brittney Souza. “I did say to them that we are the comeback kids, let’s do this, but they actually did it. Honestly going into this game, I thought it would be a 2-1 kind of low-scoring game and not a slugfest. We just fell short, just by a little bit. To be back here and to show the fight a couple of times and to be in the position to win this game was incredible considering Burlington scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning. After we came back in the seventh, I thought we had it. We were one hit away.”
While the last three innings saw a combined 11 runs, the first five innings saw a combined eight runs. Burlington scored two runs in the first, one in the third and one in the fourth only to see the Redmen comeback with one in the first and fourth and then two in the fifth to tie the game up at 4-4.
The Red Devils then batted around in the sixth, scoring five times on four hits, two walks, a wild pitch and an error. That gave the team a commanding 9-4 lead, needing six outs to close the deal.
That didn’t happen.
In the bottom of the seventh, TMHS junior Rebecca Harris started the incredible comeback with a stand-up triple, after belting a pitch to the right center gap. Abigail Tower — who has been nothing short of sensational during the playoff run — then took an outside pitch to the opposite field, and over the right field fence.
“That was insane and I was just so excited for her especially when she came in the dugout she said to me ‘that was my first home run’. It just makes it even better to watch it and be so happy for her,” said senior catcher Samantha Perkins.
Perkins, who watched the two-run shot from the on-deck circle, jumped on a fastball for a double. Gabriella Davis came in to run for Perkins and she stole third. Whitney Gigante followed with a walk and she swiped second. Junior Avery Della Piana blooped a single to score Davis, while sending Gigante to third. Della Piana then stole second. Alyssa Adams sent a fly ball to center field, scoring Gigante, while Della Piana went to third on the throw. After a strikeout, No. 9 hitter Sydney Whalen crushed a double over the left fielder’s head to score Della Piana and the game was tied up at 9-9.
“I don’t think I will ever forget that (comeback),” said Souza, who earlier in the day watched her high school team Central Catholic lose 6-1 to Taunton in the D1 state final. “Something just clicked. I thought we did well at the plate the whole game. We made a couple of adjustments and we put the ball in play. There weren’t a ton of strikeouts. That was a great pitcher that we faced. This whole playoff run she’s only let up two runs so to see us battle and put up nine runs against a Division 1 (collegiate) pitcher is pretty special for our team.”
With Whalen at second and two outs, leadoff hitter Sam Ryan hit her pitch square for a line drive out to the second baseman to end the incredible inning.
In the top of the eighth, Burlington’s Charlotte Willey doubled with one out and the bases empty. Imbimbo got hit by a pitch, and after a strikeout, Madison King delivered the game winning hit, a sharp single to right field.
While the final score didn’t go in Tewksbury’s favor, Perkins said that doesn’t take anything away from the team’s historical two-year run.
“I knew from the beginning of the game that we weren’t just going to roll over and let it go,” said Perkins, who was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, while throwing out two runners trying to steal. “Every single one of these girls wanted it. The results weren’t what we wanted, but it’s something that I have to be proud of. I was going to be proud no matter the outcome, but it was even better to show that every single of these girls showed up, wanted it and wanted to fight back (for a chance) to win it.”
The game marked the end for Perkins and Ryan, the lone two starting seniors on the team. The third senior, MacKenzie Tower served as a team manager.
“Our seniors have been the best role models for our team,” said Souza. “(Ryan and Perkins) are the two most unselfish players I have ever coached. They are the true definition of captains. They were the heart-and-soul of our team and are going to be some big shoes to fill. They played up to that next level and made their teammates rise up to that same level. I am so incredibly proud of their careers at Tewksbury and for dedicating the last five years to our program. They put Tewksbury softball on the map."
Souza was proud of her captains after the game.
“They both played their hearts out today," the coach added. "I really wanted a different outcome for them, but they can truly say that they left their hearts on that field and didn’t give up. I’m proud to be their coach.”
Burlington started the scoring right away in the top of the first with a two-out rally.
King singled and Shea McDonald was hit by a pitch before a two-run double by Katie Hayes.
TMHS answered in the home half of the first when Harris singled with one out and went to second on a passed ball before scoring on Perkins' single to right.
BHS made it 3-1 in the third.
Morgan Ryan led off with a single, went to second on a grounder by King and scored on McDonald's single up the middle.
In the fourth, Tewksbury cut the lead to one again when Gigante hit a one-out double and scored on Della Piana's base hit.
The Red Devils added an unearned run in the fifth.
Willey went to second on a throwing error to lead off, stole third and scored on Imbimbo's sacrifice fly to right.
TMHS tied it in the home half of the inning.
Whalen singled to start the frame and scored on a clutch, two-out triple by Tower.
Perkins then drove in Tower with an RBI double.
Gigante and Della Piana both walked, loading the bases, before Imbimbo induced an infield pop up to end the rally.
Burlington seemingly put the game away in the sixth with a five-run eruption.
Hayes led off with a single and senior Cassidy Soohoo walked with one out. Willey walked with two outs, loading the bases for Imbimbo, who made it 5-4 with a run-scoring single to right that scored Hayes and kept the bases loaded.
Ryan followed with a two-run single before King's two-run double to center that pushed the lead to 9-4.
The Redmen went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth and the game looked lost for TMHS, but Tewksbury was far from finished.
Along with Perkins, four other Tewksbury batters had multiple-hit games,
Della Piani, Whalen, Harris and Tower all had two hits apiece.
Tower had three RBIs for Tewksbury, Della Piani drove in two while Adams and Whalen also had RBIs.
On a day when pitching was likely expected to steal the show, both team’s offenses rose to the occasion. The Redmen and Red Devils combined for 24 hits and 16 earned runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.