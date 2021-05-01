WILMINGTON — At the varsity level, the Wilmington High Football team surprised a lot of people in Fall-2 season, with a 4-2 record that not only offered a lot of fun for this season, but also offered the promise of even better days ahead.
At the junior varsity level, the Wildcats did not enjoy the same amount of success in terms of wins and losses as their varsity counterparts, posting a 1-4 record on the season. But very much like the varsity team, they had a season which offered plenty of hope for the future of the Wilmington Football program, as the young squad, made up exclusively of freshmen and sophomores, gained plenty of valuable experience, while being competitive in nearly all of their games.
With the exception of our final game against Stoneham, I felt as though we played well all season long, particularly on the defensive side of the ball,” Wildcats coach Mark Gentile said. “Every game we played other than the Stoneham game was a one-possession nail biter. I feel like our effort against Watertown was fantastic, especially considering that we gave up a late touchdown. As is often the case with young teams, we could've hung our heads and called it a day, but instead we were able to put together a really good drive as time was running down and score a touchdown to get a win. That showed me a lot, not because we were able to win, but because we played hard until the final whistle.”
That kind of attitude was especially important this season for the Wildcats, who were seemingly at a disadvantage each time they took the field. Still, they never let that hold them back from competing with what should have been much better teams.
“A lot of people don't realize this, but we did not have a freshman team this season. We basically combined our freshmen with a handful of sophomores and called it JV,” Gentile said. “We were basically a freshman team playing true JV teams (sophomores and juniors) all season. On paper, we shouldn't have stood a chance against any of them. But the fact that we were in a position to win four out of our five games is a testament to the ability a lot of our guys have.”
One of the players who showed the most ability on the team was sophomore quarterback Joey Kullman. Kullman stepped into a difficult role for the Wildcats this season, and he did it seamlessly, turning what “could have been a weakness on the team into a strength.
“I can't say enough good things about Joey. When the season started, it became apparent right away that we didn't really have much to work with at the quarterback position, which is obviously a very important role to fill,” Gentile said. “Joey had been working all offseason as a receiver and linebacker, putting in the work, and I turned his season upside down by asking him to fill in at QB. Joey filled in at a position he's never played before and performed admirably. Joey is coachable and is willing to put the team's needs ahead of his own, and there isn't a greater compliment that I can pay someone than that. The coaches here always talk about effort and attitude being paramount. Joey exemplifies that. He was a huge reason why we were able to hang in there offensively all season long. It was a joy coaching him.”
But Kullman was not alone in his efforts this season, as several other members of the Wildcats also stood out, starting with a pair of freshmen in fullback/defensive back Michael Lawler, as well as Ali Aboukal, who was an offensive and defensive lineman.
“Michael played great for us at fullback and as a defensive back,” Gentile said. “And we're all really excited about Ali. He has a high motor and he loves contact. We as coaches get excited when we see players who enjoy imposing their will and being physical. That's Ali, and I think he can contribute at the varsity level sooner rather than later. “
Another freshman who looks like he has a bright future is Dempsey Murphy, who along with fellow freshmen Noah Spencer and Julien Cella, look they will soon be making their presence felt at the varsity level.
“Dempsey is a good sized offensive lineman and linebacker who works hard and hits hard” Gentile said. “Noah is another kid who has good size and good hands. he played tight end for us and had a few circus catches this season. The coaching staff is pretty high on Julien because he can play anywhere on the field and perform well. Due to a need at offensive line, we plugged Julien in there despite his lack of size for that position. Whatever he lacked in size he more than made up for in determination. He also played great for us at linebacker. I think the sky's the limit for Julien.”
Ad a team, the Wildcats continued to improve all season long, although their strength would appear to have been on defense, where other than the Stoneham game, they did not allow more than 13 points in any game all season. Offensively, the Wildcats installed an entirely new system, behind an inexperienced quarterback, but Gentile felt they adjusted well.
“I think defensively we played great all season. Stoneham beat us up pretty good. Stoneham is well-coached and runs double wing about as good as it can possibly be run, so hats off to them. But other than that game, I feel like we were able to compete and be in a position to win every week,” Gentile said. “Offensively, we changed from a primarily spread team to a wing-T team, so we had some growing pains along the way. But I think we certainly improved offensively as the season went on.”
Of course this season was shorter than most, and more difficult than pretty much any that came before it, due to the pandemic. Gentile wishes things could have been different for his team and all of the other teams at Wilmington High as well, but overall he was just happy that his young players got a chance to take the field at all.
“I gotta say, I really feel for our senior class. They were robbed of so many rites of passage, like the traditional Thanksgiving Day rivalry game, traditional Senior Night festivities, pasta parties, and the like,” Gentile said. “The group of seniors graduating this year was my first Wildcats freshman team, so I have a special place in my heart for those knuckleheads. And the fact that they weren't able to play a traditional senior year due to a pandemic that was out of their control is really disheartening to me.
“That said, I am grateful that we were able to play some semblance of a season this spring. The COVID-19 protocols in terms of mask usage, contact tracing, and utilizing Zoom for film study vs. meeting in person certainly presented its problems, especially in an offseason where we were installing a brand new offensive scheme, but in the end I think we all just felt blessed to be able to play a season at all. Furthermore, we were lucky that we didn't have to cancel any games due to the virus, something not every town can say. Was it ideal? No. We would all rather be playing football in the fall. But at the end of the day, the kids all remained healthy and played a season, so I'm certainly happy about that.”
Gentile also wanted to be sure to credit Wilmington Athletic Director Mia Muzio for her role in making the season happen.
“The work Mia has done this season was nothing short of amazing. She entered into her new position just as a global pandemic hit. For her to have been able to navigate through the needs of the MIAA, the school, the parents, the students, and the coaches so smoothly is remarkable. I know I would never be able to handle what she's been able to handle this year. She truly cares about the Wilmington community and we are all fortunate to have her here to lead.”
In addition to the players mentioned above, other members of the Wilmington High JV Football team included Braedon Almas, Nathan Andrus, Jared Bishop, Andre Bouras, Evan Woltag, Kevin Stano, Charlie Rooney, Clyde Lambert, Luca Cudia, Hunter Sands, Nolan Joyce, Ryan Weinstein, AJ Chisholm, Brett Ebert, Patrick Stokes, Casey Robbins, Justin Finnegan, Peter LeBlanc, Patrick McNally, Michael Ings, Charlie Chirichiello, Ryan Watson and Owen Cushing.
JV-A VOLLEYBALL
The first goal of any junior varsity team, beyond any wins and losses, is to prepare their players to compete at the varsity level, picking up the skills they will need to compete at the next level. From that standpoint, the Wilmington High JVA Volleyball team had a very successful season under the direction of first year coach Caroline Gattuso.
The Wildcats posted a 2-8 record during the season, but the progress they made from the start of the season to the end can’t be measured in just wins and losses, but rather in how the team played at the end of the season as opposed to at the beginning of the season. And in that regard the difference was remarkable in Gattuso’s eyes.
“Our team had a ton of fun working hard at practice this season and improved tremendously,” Gattuso said. “By the end of the season we were serving tough, playing good defense, and understanding rotations and positioning on the court. Many of our players were brand new to the sport or have only been playing for a short amount of time and improved greatly as the season progressed.”
Some of that progress was evident in the Wildcats second match of the season against Melrose. They were down to just eight players for the match, and an already inexperienced team was facing an uphill battle against one of the traditionally more powerful teams in the league. But that was not the case, as rather than wilting under the pressure, the Wildcats instead rose to match it. It didn’t result in a win that night, but it paid dividends later on.
“I was so impressed with our team's ability to adjust on the fly and step into positions that they had never played,” Gattuso said. “The team played their hearts out with incredible grit and scrappiness. Our play in that match against Melrose carried over into our matches against Stoneham and translated into two wins.”
Gattuso, who in addition to being in her first year as coach of the JVA Volleyball team, is also the assistant to Wilmington Athletic Director Mia Muzio, is very familiar with being part of a winning volleyball program. She played her high school volleyball at North Reading High School where she was a member of the 2007 Volleyball State Championship team that was inducted into the North Reading High School Hall of Fame. She then continued to play both volleyball and softball at Bates College while pursuing an English major.
While nobody is promising a state championship just yet for the growing Wilmington High Volleyball program, Gattuso has liked what she has seen from the young athletes who are now part of the program.
“Having volleyball in Fall 2 gave many players who typically play field hockey or soccer the opportunity to participate in a new sport,” Gattuso said. “I was continuously impressed by these players' ability to have the courage to try a new sport and be unafraid of making mistakes.”
Members of the JVA Volleyball team included juniors Emily McHugh, Lilly Rubin and Laura Tran, sophomores Natalia Bernard, Marissa Gallozzi, Sloane McIntyre, Aiyana Noel, Audrey Powers, Shannon Prendeville and Sofia Scalfani, and freshmen Madison Benoit, Shaylan Bresnahan and Anastasia Cannatta.
JV-B VOLLEYBALL
It was a similar story for Wilmington High’s JVB Volleyball team, as a young team under the direction of a first year coach struggled to get into the win column, but at the same time picked up some valuable experience along the way, which should go a long way towards helping the program be successful at the varsity level.
The JVB team went 2-8 on the season under the direction of first year coach Maddie Burke, but Burke loved what she saw from her team in terms of improvement as the season went on.
“I think overall the girls had a great season. They always worked hard in practice and they improved every day,” Burke said. “The team that I saw at tryouts and the team that I saw at the end of the season was like watching two different team and I am so proud of them for the work they put in.”
Some of their best work came in their matchups with two of the best teams in the league, Melrose and Wakefield, where the Wildcats made their more experienced rivals work for every point they got.
“The games against Melrose and Wakefield were very tough for the girls because they were two very good teams, but the girls rose to the challenge and played very well against both teams.”
Several players stepped up for the Wildcats this season, but some of the best performances came from Avis Samaha, Sophia Lavita and Zamaris Diaz, each of whom stood out throughout the season.
“Whenever I needed those three to step up and lead by example for the rest of the team, whether it was in practice or in a game, I could always count on them,” Burke said.
Burke, who played volleyball at Wakefield High School, saw plenty of potential in her team, and felt that they adjusted very well to the unique set up of this season due to COVID restrictions. And she was very impressed with how well they learned the game considering the shortened preseason and limited practice time.
“The entire team had never played volleyball before, so there was no real struggle as far as adjusting to new rules or the shorter season,” Burke said. “I think the biggest thing was wearing a mask while playing, but that can be tough for any athlete.
“It was a struggle for me as a first year coach trying to figure out who played well with each other and what each player’s strengths were. But the way they played at the beginning of the season to how they played at the end of the season was night and day. I was definitely surprised with how quickly they picked it up. This was my first year coaching and I could not have asked for a better season.”
In addition to the players mentioned above, other members of the Wilmington High JVB Volleyball team included sophomores Julia Kane and Kaili Randolph, along with freshmen Maria Cummings, Abigail Driscoll, Kayla Ferreira, Ava Kennedy, Annabelle Lozzi and Katherine Murphy.
