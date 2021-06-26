BILLERICA – Earlier this season, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Track team had pulled out a surprising victory over Whittier Tech on a day when they had just 15 athletes competing. They had also fought to a tie against Greater Lowell later in the season, once again with a very limited roster. With those two meets in the rear-view mirror, it was hard to imagine the Rams putting together a more impressive performance this season.
But lo and behold, that is exactly what the Rams were able to do recently, pulling off their most shocking win of the season back on June 10 when they pulled out a thrilling 68-62 win over Greater Lawrence at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
This time the Rams got the job done with just eleven competitors, improving their record on the season to 3-0-1 at the time, by stunning the Reggies with their limited roster.
“Winning a meet with just eleven girls is one of the crazier things that I have ever seen,” Shawsheen coach Jeff McGrath said. “To go into a meet with that size roster and come out with a win was just incredible. The girls deserve a ton of credit for being able to get that done.”
As you might expect, the Rams got some outstanding performances on the day while pulling out the surprising victory. But the biggest performance of all may have come for sophomore Hannah Lyle, who put up 15 points for the Rams on the day with first place finishes in the long jump, high jump and 400-meters. Lyle won the 400 in a time of 1:11.76, the long jump with a distance of 14-10.75 and the high jump with a height of 4-02.00.
“Hannah has just been incredible. She has continued to improve, because she has worked so hard all season long,” McGrath said. “With such a limited roster, we have needed her to step up and she has been great for us.”
The Rams also got multiple place finishes from seniors Shelby Bourdeau and Susanna Gillis, with Bourdeau taking first in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 18.32 and the 100-meter dash in 14.85, and Gillis taking first in the triple jump with a distance of 28-06.05 and second in the long jump at 13-09.75.
Several other Rams also had big days, with Arianna Farrell taking second in the 100-meter hurdles in 21.29, while she was also second in the 100-meter dash in 15.08. Sarah Simonds meanwhile was second in the 200 meters, while also earning a third place finish in the 100-meter dash.
A pair of locals had big days in the throwing events for the Rams, with Tewksbury residents Finley and Addison Dunham each putting up some important points. Finley took first in the javelin with a throw of 59-03, while Addison was second in the discus with a throw of 48-07 and third in the shot put with a distance of 20-07.00.
Katie Amidon, meanwhile, was second in the shot put with a throw of 21-04.00 and third in the 800 with a time of 3:26.70.
Two days after the Greater Lawrence meet, the Rams took to the road to take on perennial CAC champion Essex Tech and ran into a bit of a buzz saw, dropping a 101.50 to 28.50 decision to the powerful Hawks.
With the loss to Essex, the Shawsheen girls finished their season with an overall record of 3-1-1, a remarkable feat with all things considered.
“The girls team competed with at most 15 girls, and as few as 10. For them to go 3-1-1 is a testament to their talent and their willingness to put the team first,” McGrath said. “I think this is the proudest I have been of any group I have coached and I have coached some great groups. We were 15 strong at the start of the season and vey often we had less than that.
“A lot of girls stepped up and competed in different events, some events that they had never done before,” McGrath said. “Just their attitude and their approach was incredible. The didn’t always like it, but they were always very good about doing the right thing, simply because it was the right thing.”
