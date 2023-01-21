This past week, former Tewksbury High School star baseball player Scott Oberg announced his retirement as a Major League Baseball pitcher with the Colorado Rockies. The Town Crier had an extensive interview with Oberg several weeks ago, before the announcement came. Below is the first of three stories that will be done on Oberg, this one about his new position, now as a member of the Rockies’ Front Office Staff.
Next week we will dive into all of the people, who helped Oberg establish himself as such a successful professional athlete.
Knowing that blood clots in his right arm was forcing him to retire as a baseball player, Scott Oberg had some time to think about what would be next in his life. He and wife Diana were welcoming their second daughter into the world, and he knew that it was time to put any hopes of pitching again away, and focus on the next chapter of his life.
This past Tuesday, Oberg announced that he has taken a part-time position with the Colorado Rockies Front Office as a Special Assistant to Baseball Operations, beginning what will be the next chapter of his life in professional baseball.
“To be honest, the (injury) that I had in March of 2021, I pretty much knew (that my playing days were over),” he said. “We had done some last ditch efforts. I had gone through the thoracic outlet syndrome after the shortened (2020) season. At that time, we were throwing a bunch of things against the wall. They tied off a particular artery that they thought was potentially causing it. Basically they went in and everything that we thought was going on by the neck and my shoulder, they addressed.
“Then the one that happened in Spring Training that year was definitely more demoralizing than the other ones because it was like, 'OK this is the third year in a row and I've gone through all of these surgeries. Mentally I was on the cusp of breaking' and that's something that I'm still dealing with.”
After going through several procedures to try to eliminate the blood clots, Oberg gave it one last try during Spring Training of 2021. After four scoreless outings, he started to feel discomfort in his right elbow which led to his fourth procedure to get rid of the clots, which ultimately ended his season and his career.
During the time off and doctor visits, he then had some time to mull things over and he decided to enroll at Georgetown University. He is currently two classes away from earning a Master's Degree in the Sports Management Industry Program.
“I think above everything else, I just tried to distract myself and maybe that's why I immediately jumped into the grad school thing that year so quickly,” he said. “To me, I knew that playing (again) wasn't going to be an option as I moved forward. Even with some hypothetical throwing, scanning and new testing, and everything else, I knew it was going be more of an uphill battle than I was willing to wage. It just didn't make any sense for me at that point. Then it was like 'OK, outside of throwing a baseball and now dealing with some adversity, I didn't really feel like I had too many skills'. I've been a baseball player the last eight to ten years, so if I was going to do something in the 'Real World' that would be great, but what can I do beyond (baseball)? That's where some ideas came and going to graduate school could be a resume booster.”
While he took some online classes, he was still involved with the club. He was the team's representative as part of the MLB Players Association, which at this time last year was heavily involved in negotiations from a work stoppage. Once that was settled, Oberg then found himself helping out in the front office, whether it was with analytics and scouting or tutoring young pitchers on the staff, he stay involved and made quite the impact.
“I think he’s one of the most exciting guys as far as future upside that we’ve got around us,” Danny Montgomery, the Rockies Assistant General Manager said to the Colorado Rockies Magazine's Jack Etkin. “Very sharp, very intelligent, very people-oriented. Just willing to learn. Open-minded.”
Former Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard said in the same article, that he went to Oberg numerous times to get his thoughts on situational pitching and a number of other things.
“I selfishly would love him to stick around and have a role here,” Bard said to Etkin. “But I know he could be good at a lot of things. He’s really smart. He could help pretty much anything he wanted to put his mind to, but selfishly, I hope it’s here.”
Bard got his wish when Oberg accepted his new role last week.
“(The Special Assistant to Baseball Operations job) is an all encompassing role, like I have been doing the last couple of years but now there's a title behind it. It'll be part-time to start. They want me to finish (graduate) school and that's the priority right now. The Rockies' General Manager Bill Schmidt) said maybe over the next couple of years this is something that could possibly grow (into something else) but for the time being, let's have you help out with some scouting, do some stuff with some minor league pitchers and basically things like that to help out. Maybe it's analytics and basically just continue to learn the different aspects (of a front office role).”
Certainly Oberg is still dealing with the emotions of not performing any longer, so he's taking this new role in stride.
“It's a mixed bag (of emotions). I'd much rather be playing rather than having to make a career change at this point, but at least I kept myself in a good standing where they are willing to make this type of an offer and willing to talk about possibilities of other things down the road,” he said.
Does down the road mean perhaps becoming more involved in the Front Office, or going back to the field as a bullpen or pitching coach?
“That's something that definitely intrigues me. I don't really know exactly at this point (what I want to do). There's definitely a lot of intrinsic details and I want to continue to learn over the next couple of years. And there could be a situation where I start doing it and I think maybe I don't like this and maybe there's an opportunity to get back out on the field in some aspect. That happened in the past even with (Rockies Manager) Buddy Black.
“Maybe (down the line coaching) is a possibility but I really don't know at this point. I'll get a taste of it with this position. I saw the Double A team once last year and I got out to the Instructional Camp out during the fall in Arizona. I'm hoping to be at Spring Training so it's just going to be figuring out how to look at the game from a different aspect. What does a coaching/teaching aspect look like? How can I be a positive influence on these kids and moving forward? It's going to be a lot of learning on the job and also leaning on a lot of the coaches who I've had in the past. It'll be dealing with certain situations, what are you thinking about and what are you looking for and things like that.
“I've always been able to evaluate myself and as a player, you have a tendency to evaluate and look at other players at the same time but try to look at it through a different lens is going to be a little bit of a transition.”
Now as a front office employee, Oberg was asked what the Rockies need to compete in the very competitive National League West Division with the Dodgers and Padres and much improved Giants and Diamondbacks.
“You're always going to need arms and that's just a given. I think we're doing a better job recently of understanding how Coors Field really affects the baseball from a pitching standpoint. We have a lot more concrete hard data about that, so we're in a better position to implement the analytics in more refined way that more benefits us. It's such an unique atmosphere, so we're in a league of our own in a sense with what works, what affects pitchers and what works in 28 or 29 other ballparks, doesn't always work in Denver. Sometimes things work better in Denver than elsewhere which is kind of a weird thing to say just because of the affects that it has and I've kind of learned that along the way here. I think we are doing a better job (with that).
“We have some guys in the pipeline who should be coming up soon that will start to make an impact, but above anything else we're always going to have to deal with the fact that we have two extremes that we are constantly always battling and that's the element of the pitches that move so much that are home and road splits are always going to be very drastic, regardless of what happens. You see a guy like Nolan Arenado who was like every other Rockie. He had his extreme splits (while playing here) and the National Media was like 'no, he's getting the Coors Field affect' but then he goes to St. Louis and now that things are stabilized and he's used to a uniformed pitch movement across the board, and now you see his true talent and it's like 'oh yeah, this guy can actually really hit'.
“To me, we're on the right path, it's just hard to tell exactly when we'll get back to the playoffs. We're always going to be strong with the bats and hit, but we need to be a little bit more consistent on the road and having those pitchers when guys get hurt, have them called up from Triple-A and plug them in (and be effective is so crucial).”
