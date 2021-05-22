TEWKSBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Tennis team kicked off its season this past week with three matches, two against Haverhill and one with Andover.
And having an extremely small roster, most of which consists of kids who never played varsity before, in terms of wins and losses, the results may not be want the team wanted, but in terms of set wins, scores and just overall play, the team has been all aces thus far.
Tewksbury was defeated by Haverhill 3-2 and 4-1 and then lost to Andover 4-1.
“Against Haverhill, we played two matches in a Pro-Set format. The team did really well as you know this is a rebuilding year for us,” said head coach Rick Keene.
The two wins on the day belonged to second and third singles players, Brady Litton and Keegan Hannan. Litton won a long back-and-forth battle, 8-6, “winning the crucial points when needed” and Hannan was a big surprise.
“Due to other commitments, he was not able to get much practice in but blew the rust right off winning 8-0,” said the coach.
At first singles, Mihir Bagul lost to a very strong opponent, while both doubles teams showed some promise.
The next day the team faced the Hillies again. Hannan once again picked up the win with the same 8-0 score. Both Litton and Bagul put up terrific battles.
“Brady and his opponent once again had a back and forth battle. Down 1-5, Brady showed perseverance and Tewksbury pride battling back to get the match on serve at 6-7 but unfortunately fell short,” said Keene. “Mihir took to his second match with a different strategy. He was able to shake things up attacking his opponents backhand and played a very smart match but fell short.”
On Monday, Tewksbury faced one of the top teams in the state every year in Andover, and were missing some players and only had five, not the custom seven.
“After working out some details with the Andover coach, we decided to play the three singles spots and one doubles. Our team knew going in that we were going to have a battle,” said Keene.
Despite the obstacles, Tewksbury competed from the start to the very end.
“Mihir once again in the toughest position on the team. He gave it his all running down shots and hitting some great winners. As in the case for a lot of tennis matches the score did not reflect play. Mihir was in contention for most of the games but fell just short.
“Brady played a great match at second singles, frustrating his opponent and playing a very smart game, He was able to place shots and keep the ball in play. Both players were exhausted, but Brady dug down deep and was able to push through and take the win at 2-0.
“Newcomer Win Bo stepped up to the third singles slot in his first year ever playing tennis and gave it his all. Win is always working hard to improve his game and showed he is ready do whatever it takes to get there. Win fought hard and gained a lot of experience facing a tough opponent.
“Also, first year players Darren Castiglione and James Cozzo moved into the first doubles position. Both players continue to improve and worked very hard against a strong Andover doubles team. Their efforts show both on and off the court and its very rewarding to see them grow.”
Tewksbury will return to the courts with home matches on Thursday and Monday against Chelmsford and Central Catholic, respectively.
