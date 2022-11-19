Much like the football program, which has had a long list of terrific quarterbacks and running backs, the Wilmington High School Softball team has had quite the list when it comes to top-notch catchers. Back on November 5th, Brittney McLaughlin Willard was one of two signal callers to be inducted into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
And while Willard joins former athletes such as fellow Hall of Famers Judy O'Connell, Jackie Rubino and Lisa Southmayd as catchers to be enshrined, as dominating as she was in that position during her high school days, her best sport was actually soccer, which she went on to play four years at Curry College, serving as a captain. She was discovered by the Curry coach at the time, when he was out scouting another player.
Willard had quite the career at WHS. She was elected captain of all three sports as a senior, with soccer, indoor track and softball. She was named both the Dr. Fagan Most Outstanding Athlete of the Year as well as the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year.
In soccer, she was all-conference as a senior as well as second team Eastern Mass and First Team Lowell Sun, and a league all-star the previous two seasons. She led the team in scoring in each of her junior and senior seasons, ending her career with 26 goals and 10 assists.
In track, she was a state qualifier in several events and was a sprinter mostly.
Then in softball, she was a three-time Cape Ann League All-Conference selection and a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star as a senior.
While her accomplishments are pretty impressive, she was most of all a complete team player, who did everything she could to make her teammates and the program better.
“Brittney’s a first class person. She’s just a very coachable kid, who does a lot of things for us and who will do anything to help the team,” said softball coach Audrey Cabral-Pini, back in the winter of 2009 when Willard was named the TC's Athlete of the Year. “She’s not about individual stats at all - it’s always about the team wins. When she’s catching, I’ll ask her to give me her thoughts on the pitcher and if we need to make a change. She’ll say yeah the pitcher is gassed and we need to make a change. That’s not an easy thing to do when you’re friends with these kids. But she doesn’t hold back because she knows it’s all about doing what’s best for the team.”
Defensively as a catcher, McLaughlin was nearly untouchable – meaning nothing got by her and you couldn't run on her. In four years, she had two passed balls. As a junior, a year after recovering from an elbow injury in her throwing arm, she threw out 92 percent of runners trying to steal and then upped that mark to 95 during her senior season.
“I definitely felt that going into my junior things clicked, not only for myself but for the whole team. In the off-season going into junior year, I was able to work with a coach to help with my catching technique. As well various workouts to help with strengthening, and not to mention many hours spent in the batting cages.”
The many hours in the batting cages certainly paid off. As a junior, she batted .378 with three home runs with 24 RBI and 16 runs scored. As a senior, she batted .431 with a .541 on base percentage, while slugging three more home runs, with five triples, six doubles and she also swiped ten bases.
Again none of those numbers ever meant anything to her. It was all about the team's numbers – of wins.
“I have so many amazing memories from playing softball over the years. From coaches to teammates, in both high school and tournament softball. Most of the girls I played softball with had been teammates for years and we definitely got really close. From our games that went into extra innings, to league rivalries, we all really got into the games and were all so committed to being better.
“After graduating high school and finishing up our season senior year it was really tough for me to see myself on another team. I ended up not pursuing softball in college for the main reason that no other team would be able to compare to my teammates and coaches I had my senior year.”
Thus she played four years of collegiate soccer. That came after a stellar career as a striker for Sue Hendee's teams. When McLaughlin played her final game in a Wildcat uniform, her 36 career points ranked ninth in program history.
“Brittney is an excellent all-around athlete,” said Hendee back in 2009. “As a soccer player, she combines speed, intensity, skill, and a strong understanding of the game every time she steps on the field. She is a motivating leader and caring teammate with high expectations of herself and the team; she was an outstanding captain. She has always strived to improve herself as a player, even though she has started for the varsity team since her freshman year.
“She has been our leading scorer for the past two years, CAL All-Star last year, CAL All-League (top 16 players in the league), Eastern Mass Division II Second Team selection, and team MVP this year. Brittney has gotten better and better every year, and I don't think she has reached her full potential. I see her as being a successful college player as well.”
And she was.
Looking back at her high school days, Willard said, although the team struggled at times and missed qualifying for the state tournament, she has nothing but fond memories.
“I am not sure I have a favorite team, but just being part of such fun and close knit teams throughout my high school career was really special,” she said. “Most of us had been playing soccer together since we were little. Some moments that come to mind are the team dinners we used to have, each week a member of the team would host a dinner at their house – usually before a game. The second being able to play under the lights at the high school is something I'll always remember.”
Her third sport was track-and-field. She spent three years as a member of the indoor team. During her junior year, she was part of the 4x200 relay team which finished third at the Cape Ann League Championship Meet.
“I got into winter track as a way to stay in shape for softball, I knew if I didn't join some sort of sport I would be such a slug in the winter,” she said with a laugh. “I grew to love winter track over the years. One challenge was learning how to run in the cold – and I hate the cold. Another was really conditioning myself for the 300-meter race, it was about 100 meters too long. Over the seasons I learned how to condition myself and train which actually really helped me train for soccer in the following years. Some of my favorite memories were competing at the Reggie Lewis Center and running in the relay competitions. Everything is so much more fun when you're competing with others.”
And that was also always the case at home. Brittney is the oldest of three girls, with younger sisters Taylor and Michaela (Mickey), the latter a former ice hockey player at the University of New England.
“We were all so competitive growing up from always trying to beat each other in board games to trying to steal someone's new clothes to wear it first,” said Brittney with a laugh. “We used to fight and pick on each other so much growing up, but we have become so close as we all got older. I also grew up with so many cousins and neighbors that were about the same age as me and we all got so competitive with whatever game we were playing. It definitely taught me how to turn a loss into motivation to win the next time.”
Willard continued a family trait and earned a nursing degree from Curry and is a nurse at Boston Medical. She recently got married, and she and her husband Scott reside in Salem, Mass. The couple is expecting a baby boy in February.
During her Hall of Fame speech, Willard thanked her immediate family, as well as her coaches and teammates, who all made her experience at WHS such a joy.
“First I want to say thank you to the Hall of Fame Committee for including me in such a special night. Thank you to my coaches and teammates. I would not have had the career I had without so many amazing players and coaches to make me a better player. And most importantly to my parents Glenn and Nancy and sisters Taylor and Mickey for not only supporting me throughout my athletic career but with everything I have done in my personal life as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.