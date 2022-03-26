COLORADO SPRINGS, CO/TEWKSBURY – The last time that Brooke Lightfoot had taken the trip halfway across the country to compete in a National Championship wrestling tournament, the results left a little to be desired, as the then 13-year old seventh grader from Tewksbury had gone 0-2 in the Girls Folkstyle Nationals Tournament held in Coralville, Iowa, back in March of 2021.
But what a difference a year makes!
Undeterred by her rough showing the last time out, and perhaps bolstered by her tremendous third place finish at the recent Massachusetts Girls All-State Tournament it was a much different story this time around for the now 14-year old eighth grader.
Lightfoot and her family had to travel a little further to compete this time, but it was well worth the extra mileage, as she went 3-2 this past weekend to earn a fourth place finish at 119 pounds at the 2022 USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.
Lightfoot, who is a member of the Tewksbury High Wrestling team, credits her increased experience, as well as her intense training over the past year as the reasons why she was able to improve so much from one year to the next.
“I think I just got better from practicing a lot and then I have gotten a lot stronger by going to the gym and working out a lot,” Lightfoot said. “I also felt like I knew a little more of what to expect from my opponents after going up against high schoolers this season”
Lightfoot, who went 3-2 overall on her way to her fourth place finish, started her tournament with a bye in the first round before picking up a 4-1 win over Alyssa Solis of Colorado. She was then defeated in her next match by Colorado state champion Timberly Martinez, who would go on to win the national championship.
Lightfoot was not deterred by that setback, however, as she bounced right back in the consolation bracket with a win over Breezy Johnson, also of Colorado, before losing her third place match to Isabella Miller of Iowa.
The loss to Miller capped off an impressive tournament for Lightfoot, with both of her losses coming to national champions Martinez would go on to win the title in this tournament, Miller had won the USA Preseason National Championship back in October.
The fine performance at Nationals was just the continuation of a fine stretch of wrestling for Lightfoot, who went 5-1 at the MIAA Girls All-State Wrestling Tournament back on February 27 in Fitchburg, with her only loss coming to eventual state champion Tarmarie de la Torre of New Bedford. Lightfoot would eventually finish third at 118 pounds with a victory in her third place match over Sophia Simonelli of Barnstable.
“It was pretty intense competition,” Lightfoot said of her experience at the state meet. “After wrestling and practicing with the boys team all season, I felt pretty confident going up against the girls.”
Tewksbury High Wrestling coach Steve Kasprzak was not surprised at all to see Lightfoot do so well at the state meet, and he also expects big things from her going forward.
“Brooke has really good speed. She's very light on her feet and I don't think she realizes how quick and how fast she is,” Kasprzak told Town Crier Sports Editor Jamie Pote after that tournament. “When she realizes that and uses that to her advantage, she's going to be quite the force to be reckoned with.”
Lightfoot is hoping to be a force to reckoned with for years to come. With a third place state finish and a fourth place finish at nationals already under her belt as just an eighth grader, her future looks very bright indeed, and she is looking to progress even further in the years to come at both state and national level.
“I am excited for next season,” Lightfoot said. “I think I will know even more of what to expect after wrestling in high school this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.