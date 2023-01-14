LOWELL - It's officially a winning streak.
On Saturday, the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team won its third straight game with a 2-0 victory over Medford in a game played at the Janas Rink.
The victory was an exciting one as the team entered the third period locked in a scoreless tie before the Ram offense finally clicked.
“We pulled it together,” said Shawsheen coach Kate O’Shea. “It doesn’t always happen as fast as we’d like it to, but they come through. It’s better getting better. I don’t think (the program) has had a three-game winning streak in a while.”
Just 3:03 into the third, Paige Fuller of Wilmington scored on a partial breakaway, assisted by Bedford residents Sophia Demeo and Rebecca Sobol.
“She needed that,” O’Shea said of Fuller. “She was getting a lot of non-calls against her and it was getting into her head. I told her ‘Sit down and breath and you’ll get one.’ She needed that big time.”
Shawsheen added to its lead with a big goal with only 3:22 remaining as Healy Weissman scored on a shot from the point. Demeo and Sobol once again chalked up assists.
For most of the day, Medford goalie Erin Alves, only a seventh grader, kept the Rams off the scoreboard with a variety of saves on difficult Shawsheen shots.
Olivia O'Brien of Bedford, junior Alexis Fox of Wilmington and Corrine Foley of Tewksbury all had good opportunities stopped by Alves in the opening 15 minutes.
Fox skated with Sobol and Demeo on one line for the Rams and the trio of Anna McEachern of Bedford, Alyssa Costantiello and Fuller were another solid combination.
Medford played much better in the second period and tested a Ram defense that was led by the foursome of Macy Savage of Wilmington, Weissman, O'Brien and Foley, as well as goalie Elianna Munroe of Billerica.
“We’ve gone down to four defensemen and it seems to be working out better,” said O’Shea. “And that was Elianna’s first career shutout so that was nice to get. She was excited. She’s been playing unbelievable.”
The Rams pressed to take the lead in the third and Alves kept coming up big, making a glove save on O'Brien and a terrific stop on a Foley-to-Sobol pass.
Before Medford, Shawsheen/Bedford earned its second straight victory by edging Marblehead on Thursday at Salem State University, 2-1.
Fox had the game-winning goal for the Rams while Munroe was outstanding in goal for Shawsheen.
Sophia Demeo of Bedford had the other goal for the Rams.
“It was scary for a little bit, but we hung in there,” O’Shea said of the Marblehead victory.
