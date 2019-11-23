TEWKSBURY — It has happened two weeks in a row in the Tewksbury High School football games and it has happened in the past with the Redmen, and also has happened quite a bit with other local teams in the area.
That is, trailing by a point late in the game and teams electing to go for the two-point conversion, instead of kicking the PAT with the hopes it goes through and the game is tied and perhaps ends up in overtime.
Nearly two weeks ago, Concord-Carlisle went for the win, but the two-point conversion rushed was stuffed by the Redmen defense. That one came with 2:05 left in the game and the Redmen were able to run out the clock and win 27-26.
This past Saturday, Tewksbury was ahead 29-22 before Winchester quarterback Tommy Degnan scored a touchdown. The Sachems took a timeout and elected to put the offense back on the field and go for two and of course the win.
“We haven’t had traction all day, the field was in tough condition,” said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski, on his decision. “We had trouble defending some of the stuff they were doing, this environment, we had missed an extra point earlier, everything. We were going to go down with our top guns.”
All game long Degnan was the guy for Winchester, so coming out of the timeout, you would have thought or assumed at the time, that No. 15 was touching the ball.
"If (Dembowski) was going to go for two and wasn't going to give it to (Degnan), like of course he is," said Redmen coach Brian Aylward. "He's a good player, but you still don't know where he's going to go. This will be a good play for our guys to go back and watch on film because we'll find out that there were a lot of people involved on that play that you probably couldn't see from the sidelines, who just all spilled their guts and grinded it out."
Several other reporters posted a video of the play on various websites, and you can clearly see that the entire Tewksbury defense just swarmed to Degnan, denying him access to the end zone.
"(Kyle) Darrigo was the first one to hit him and I think he got some good leverage on that," said Aylward. "But (Degnan) is a horse. He's just really tough to bring down all day and then we got extra guys to the ball, so it was a good team play and a good team win. It's been a good team season."
After Darrigo had the initial body contact, Degnan surged forward a few inches before getting denied by a large host of Tewksbury players including Owen Gilligan, Riley Auth, Danny Fleming and several others.
""I knew that they were going to come that way," Darrigo said. "We have been practicing outside shoulder with the lead back all of the time. We just knew (that play) was coming. I went up and tried to engage as best as I could so they couldn't bump it out and they did bump it out, so the kid tried to go back inside and we were all there to stop him."
Darrigo stands in at 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, but plays like a 320-pounder. He made the initial contact on Degnan, an incredible strong 6-foot-1, 220-pounder.
“Size is just appearance, it's the fight inside you that matters. We have more fight. We're a small team and they are a bigger team than us in all aspects and in all of the positions, but it's all about the fight inside all of us. We work together as a team and we work together as a unit. That's why we are so successful on this field. Size is just an appearance, so none of that matters,” said Darrigo, who then asked if Degnan was similar to Methuen QB Matt Bryant. “I think the Methuen kid was a little more beefy than that kid, but that kid could definitely run.
“If you (tackled Degnan) up high, he was going to break off of it like we knew he would as we prepared for that. But that (Degnan) kid was good, he was legit and he played one heck of a game."
Mark Nadeau contributed to this report.
