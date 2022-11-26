TEWKSBURY – Before he became a varsity player last year, Blake Ryder was a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy during his subvarsity seasons, whether it was a wide receiver as a freshman, and then dabbling as a quarterback as a sophomore.
Thanks to a growth spurt and some added muscle, Ryder not only made the leap from JV to varsity as a junior, but he became a starting tight end, shifting over from that wide-out spot.
The senior tri-captain has been there ever since. He's caught a combined 14 catches for 144 yards and two scores, both coming this season, but he's been such an important player on the edge, setting up blocks so the backs can get to the outside.
“Blake has come a long way. Freshman year he was more of a wide receiver. He then grew a little bit and put on some weight,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “We had lost Will McKay from the year before, so last year we said to him, 'hey Blake you're going to do some tight end stuff'. His background with the wide receiver piece helps him with the pass game stuff, but he had to really grind to work on his blocking and what we needed him to do. I think together with him and Paxson Green we were able to do some two tight end stuff.”
Going from a wide receiver to a tight end didn't happen overnight. Ryder spent a lot of time in the weight room, and a lot of time getting instructions from veteran line coach Paul Norton.
“Blake has really worked on his blocking. He's had some big games for us and has made some big plays from that tight end position from the play-action stuff that we have done,” said Aylward. “You have to be unselfish and want to do that kind of work (to play that position).”
Being on the perimeter, one of the things that Ryder has really excelled at this season is establishing the edge, so senior running back Alex Arbogast can take those jet sweeps and pitches, and get around that block, turn the corner and turn on his own jets.
“I just put my hands up in the air and watch (Arbogast) go,” said Ryder with a big laugh. “There will be a kid fifteen yards down the field and Alex will hit the sideline and it's like a lightning bolt. You just don't see him. It's crazy how fast he is. I get gassed just running down the field three times a game (after him).”
As a team, Tewksbury has rushed for 2,805 yards and have scored 260 points this season. There's been times when the offense has sputtered a bit, mainly against those top echelon teams like Billerica, Chelmsford and Marlboro.
For the most part, the offense has done well, with Arbogast, Sean Hirtle and Hunter Johnson taking the carries, while sophomore Vinnie Ciancio has thrown over 1,000 yards in his rookie season at QB.
“Being a sophomore, it's tough coming out and there's a lot of pressure on you (but Ciancio has handled it very well),” said Ryder. “Our run game is one of the best (around). We have Alex and Sean. Sean runs like a maniac and Alex is lightning fast. We pass the ball too, so we have (Michael Sullivan), Kenny (Nguyen) and we (would have had) Colby (Flahive, but he got hurt).
“All around, our offense has been pretty solid. There's some things we could have fixed, but we improved a lot from last year.”
Last year's team had Danny Fleming, who on Thanksgiving scored six touchdowns and had almost 400 yards in total offense. Ryder was a part of that wild 56-35 win for the Redmen.
Heading into this season without the 1,000 yard rusher in Fleming and a handful of veteran offensive linemen, Tewksbury has done pretty well, picking up six victories, including a come from behind opening win over non-league opponent Danvers.
“A lot of people doubted us (going into the season). Our number one player Danny (Fleming) left, and all of the other seniors who started and played, all had a big impact (and this year's team) we have a sophomore quarterback,” said Ryder, also an outfielder and pitcher for the baseball team. “Outside of our team, I don't think anyone expected too much from us, but everyone on our team knew it would be a pretty good season for us.”
That season started out with a big come from behind road win.
“Last year we faced Danvers on the first game at the (new) Doucette Field. It was packed and everyone expected us to win. It stunk losing so when we faced them this year, I don't think anyone wanted to relive that feeling (and we won that game).”
After that win over Danvers, Tewksbury won its next three games, before facing the iron of the schedule, dropping three-out-of-four games against Billerica, Chelmsford and then Andover. In that loss to the Warriors, Tewksbury built up a 14-0 early lead, with Ryder playing a big role.
“Alex scored like an 80-yard touchdown (on our first possessions) and our defense followed with a three-and-out. Our fans were going crazy and the place was rocking,' he recalled. “Our offense then moved the ball to their five yard line. (I went out for the next play) and was wide open and Vinnie hit me (with a touchdown pass) and we were up 14-0 against Andover. It was crazy and the place was going crazy.
“That was one of my favorite moments. Just watching everyone come together on that play, watching the fans go crazy and our team was going crazy. I just loved it.”
Tewksbury ended up losing that game to Andover, and then lost the first round playoff game to Marlboro.
Last week the Redmen picked themselves off the floor with a 14-12 win over Melrose in the consolation round game.
Ryder would like nothing more than to make it a winning streak, an end the season with a win over the Wildcats.
“I've seen them on film, plus I played in the Thanksgiving Day game last year so I have an idea of (the plays) that they run,” Ryder said of Wilmington. “We're having a little bit better of a season than them this year but you can never doubt your opponent. It's their seniors last game too. They are going to come out firing. We can't match their energy — we need to be a step ahead of them.”
Blake has plans of playing in college, looking and chatting with a number of Division 3 coaches including Western New England, Springfield, Bridgewater State and Worcester State. Until he dives into one of those programs, he has one game left with Tewksbury. It also will mark the last time he gets to be teammates with one his two younger brothers, Andrew, while the youngest Grayson also plays.
“It's pretty cool (having Andrew on the team). I never really got the chance to play with him because I'm two years older than him. Now that he's on the sidelines, it's pretty cool to see him. I know I'll be back to watch his games,” said Blake. “Grayson started two years ago and he's going to be great. He plays quarterback, wide receiver and running back and just does everything for his (youth) team.”
For Blake, he doesn't need to carry the team when the Redmen officially square off against the Wildcats. He's just looking to continue what he's been doing all season long: providing great blocks, making the occasional catch and providing great leadership.
“This game means a lot to me. It'll be my last game with Tewksbury,” he said. “All of these kids on the team I started playing with started playing before I did. I didn't start until I was in the eighth grade. The past four years with all of these kids — has been so great. They are all my brothers and I love them all.
“It's tough to play one last game with them. You got to do it the right way. You got to get that win with the boys — this one last time of playing together. It's the most that you can ask for.”
He was then asked if he wanted to add anything else to his interview, and he smiled and said, ‘Stick Willy’.
