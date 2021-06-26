She has as many pitches in her arsenal as former Red Sox pitcher Dice-K Matsuzaka had and her swing is that of the approach of “Launch Angle” King, Shohei Ohtani, but there's one thing that neither of them have over Tewksbury High's Samantha Ryan: an MVP Award.
On Friday, while she was getting into a hotel in Pennsylvania gearing up for her travel softball team's weekend tournament, the sophomore southpaw learned that she was named the Most Valuable Player of the Merrimack Valley Division 2 Conference after leading the team to a league title, the first in over a decade.
“Sam is a kid who is so well deserving of that (MVP) award that she got because when she's not at practice, she's out hitting and when she's not out hitting, she's pitching all on her own. She's just such a workhorse,” said head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza.
Over the last three years or so, Souza has been the pitching coach for Ryan. During that time, the two have come up with a large list of different pitches to choose from ranging from fastball to a circle change-up, to a rise, drop, a curve and a screwball.
“I have worked with her for three years now and she works really hard. We use every single one of her pitches, some are a little better than others on given days and we use what's working on that given day and she'll say this, this and this and she's been moving her ball very well. She mixes up all of her pitches really well,” said the coach.
Ryan certainly has mixed up her pitches very well in her last few outings, including going four innings and giving up an unearned run in the team's 13-1 win over Essex Tech in the first round of the Division 2 North Sectional tournament on Monday.
“It was a good team win overall. Everyone contributed. We had a bunch of hits, a bunch of good plays in the field and this was just a good team win,” said Ryan.
That win came after she played six games over the weekend in Pennsylvania. She got back home Sunday night and was back on the field working on her hitting a few hours before the game started. That extra work paid dividends as she smacked a double and a three-run homer, which was torched outside the right-center field fence at Hazel Field.
“I just hit it and it felt good coming off the bat,” she said.
But if you watch her swing, it's not all that pretty. She drops and shifts her elbow around, has an uppercut swing – yes just like so many pro baseball players do using the “launch angle” approach.
“My hitting coach (taught the approach to me),” she said, before being asked about the toughest adjustment she had to make with it, “Just learning it when I first started doing it and getting all of the reps in and doing it right.”
Added Kannan-Souza, “It's like a baseball swing. It works for her. She is always working on her hitting. She was working on her hitting before today's game.”
Ryan’s hitting has been off the charts all season. In the five games that the Town Crier has covered live, she has two hits in four of them, one in the other, has combined to go 9-for-19 (.474 average) with a home run, a triple, two doubles, 5 RBI, while scoring six runs, walking four more times and stealing two bases.
And oh yeah she can pitch with a one-hitter vs Haverhill, a no-hitter vs Lawrence, and on Monday, she earned the win in the team's first state tournament win since a 6-3 win over Marblehead back in 2017.
She will toe the rubber again in the next round against Whittier Tech.
“We just have to stay ready, communicate on the field and off the field and just play our best game,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.