TEWKSBURY – When asked what he knows about Tewksbury, it didn't take long before Wilmington High School coach Craig Turner brought up No. 30.
“Every time I turn on film on Tewksbury, I like (Sean) Hirtle more and more,” said Turner. “He's just tough and he does all of the little things. Whether (head coach) Brian (Aylward) asks him to block, to run or catch, he does it all. He's the typical Tewksbury back. You'll see him at tight end sometimes, see him in the backfield and he's a kid who you have to figure out where he is for every play.”
Hirtle has had a terrific season for the Redmen. While he has shined with a number of long kick-off returns, and then lowering his shoulder to barrel over some defensive linemen while taking a carry up the gut, he's been outstanding on defense as a linebacker.
“On defense he covers a lot of the field for us. We try to put him into different positions and try to take away what the other team is doing,” said Aylward. “He's usually a big part of whatever that game plan is week in and week out. He's had a great year for us and he should have a big game for us, hopefully this (Thursday). He knows that he has one more big one left.”
Hirtle didn't play in last year's Thanksgiving Day game. Then during that Fall-2 season, there was obviously no Thanksgiving Day game, but he didn't play at all.
“Sean had a rough go early on (in his career). He had a back injury that kind of held him out during that (Fall-2) COVID season, which I think (had he played) would have been real helpful to him. That held him out,” said Aylward. “We knew that he would be a great player. He had a great freshmen season for us.
“Last year it was a little bit of a learning curve out of the gate to get it going but by mid-season he was playing great. I think we was playing at an all-conference level actually, particularly at linebacker. He was doing some stuff for us also on offense.
“He then got the (thumb) injury in the Dracut game so that kind of hurt us from that point of the season to Andover and into the playoffs. That hurt us a bit from transitioning from the many things that he was doing for us at that time of the season.”
Hirtle was asked about his injuries, from both his sophomore and junior seasons, and how crushing it was for him to not suit up.
“(The first injury was to my) lower back. I had a stress reaction in the lower back, and was out the whole season. That stunk. That was not the best time to watch everyone playing. I could have been out there with the varsity players, but too bad I got hurt.
“The second one came last year in the) Dracut game. I tackled a kid and my thumb bent back and it broke right before the joint. I taped it up (when it first happened). At first I thought I had just jammed it and I played the rest of the game, but after that I tried to go to practices and stuff and it really hurt. It all fat and blue — it didn't look good. That was terrible. I felt so bad that I was letting people down, but there's no 'I' in 'Team' so I feel like we should have been good enough (to win) without me, but it didn't go well.”
Tewksbury lost the first playoff game to Bedford, but came back to beat Wayland in the consolation round and then Wilmington. After his injury healed, Hirtle came back to wrestle, while also preparing for this year's final football season.
“He worked hard in the off-season, was named a captain so he's not afraid to do the work. He's been a big part of what we do on both sides of the ball,” said Aylward. “He adds an element with the kick-off return. He's dangerous as a kick-off returner in a different way. He has good speed but it's not so much all speed. He's not afraid to run through a half-of-a-tackle and he hits it hard. He's been very successful there and has had some big returns, to put us in a good spot for field position.”
Hirtle has had a handful of exciting kick-off returns but probably none bigger or more thrilling than his 96-yard return against North Andover.
“I thought the ball was going to go into the end zone because it was going over my head. It then bounced and stopped literally at the one yard line,” remembered Hirtle. “I picked it up and was able to get through everyone. There was a hole and I hit it. I got a little tired at the end. It was the kicker (who got me). He was just sitting there. He didn't even run down the field. He just picked up the (kicking) tee off the middle of the field and he was basically just walking off the field like the play was over. Then he was there (to bring me down).”
While Hirtle has had a number of kick-offs, offensively he's the one who runs off tackle and gets the three or four yards to set up everything else the Redmen offense does.
“He blocks well for us, he's made a few catches and when he's running downhill, he keeps us on schedule and ends up being pretty good,” said Aylward.
On the season, Hirtle has carried the ball 88 times for 409 yards with six touchdowns, which comes after last year's season where he has just 106 yards and one touchdown.
“I love getting the ball,” he said with a big smile.
Come Thursday, he's hoping that happens a lot. He's also hoping that he can keep up the Hirtle tradition of coming home as a winner on Thanksgiving, following his oldest brother Jimmy, who was part of the 2013 Super Bowl Champion squad.
“There's a lot of emotion going into this game. My brother (Jimmy) went to the Super Bowl and won. He'll be there watching me so I'll do my best. It means a lot that my family will be there for me, and watching me,” said Sean.
