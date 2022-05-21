TEWKSBURY – The last time the Tewksbury Memorial High School Field Hockey team finished a season with a winning record was back in 2013, and at that time Jamie (Newell) Bruno was in her junior year at Bridgewater State College.
Now almost nine years later from that 14-5-2 season, including a loss in the sectional semi-finals to Watertown, Athletic Director Ron Drouin has named Bruno, 30, the new head coach. She is taking over for Brooke Pacheco, who served one season before shifting over last month to take over as the new girls' soccer coach.
Bruno has served as the TMHS JV Girls Soccer coach for the past six years, the Freshmen Girls Basketball coach each of the last two years, and is currently in her third season as the JV Softball coach at Shawsheen Tech.
She had applied for the girls soccer position and after losing out to Pacheco, Bruno, a fifth grade physical education teacher at the Ryan Elementary School, was approached by Drouin to see if she would be interested in taking the field hockey spot, even though she has no background in the sport.
“Jamie has done a lot of good stuff for us. She's a well-respected teacher in the district. She's coached sub-varsity basketball for a while, she's coached sub-varsity soccer for a while,” said Drouin. “She's a very hard worker. You can tell that she's got a bunch of energy. She's willing to put in the work to help grow that program.
“I think the fact that she has access to the fifth and sixth graders in town (is beneficial). Hopefully we can start a youth field hockey program here in our physical education program, which will help start to develop some younger players. We have too many kids right now who are picking up a (field hockey) stick for the first time when they get to ninth grade. They've got to have a stick in their hands while in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade in order for us to get better.
“Our Athletic Program is good, it's really good. We need multiple sport kids that can play multiple sports in order for us to compete each season. I don't see a feeder system (today) that can help us grow in this league. This league has some very, very good field hockey programs — your Andovers, your Chelmsfords, your Central Catholics, your North Andovers and Methuen lately, have been very, very strong. In order for us to compete with them (we need the feeder program) because we do (compete) in softball, girls basketball and girls hockey, and we're up in the large school division in girls soccer.
“The Field Hockey program needs to grow. We need to start to develop kids at a younger age and I think Jamie gives us an opportunity to do that. Jamie is young, she's energetic, she's willing to learn, and she's willing to work. Her energy is positive, she's upbeat, she's excited and I am excited to see what she can do.”
Bruno graduated from Methuen High School in 2010. There she was a three-sport athlete, playing four years in soccer, including being named captain her senior year, and then also playing basketball and softball.
From there, she went to Bridgewater State and elected not to continue in athletics. After graduating, she became a long-term substitute in the Tewksbury School System before landing the full-time PE job seven years ago.
“This town has given me so much. Being a Methuen kid, I got hired I think when I was 22 (years old) by John Weir and Andy (Long) at the Wynn as a long-term substitute. Then Mr. Drouin took over as the Athletic Director and the timing just worked out (and I became a teacher and eventually a coach). I figure (coaching) is my way to pay it back to the town,” said Bruno.
Bruno will become the fourth head field hockey coach in the past six years. Pat Ryser retired after the 2017 season with an incredible record of 242-127-76, which included 20 state tournament appearances, two sectional final appearances, three sectional semi-final appearances and two league championship titles.
Ryser's longtime assistant Jordan (Russell) Buckland took over for three years, compiling an 18-30 record, including two trips to the playoffs. Pacheco coached one season and despite a team of inexperienced players, finished 4-10-2.
Bruno will inherit a team that also won't be returning much experience.
“The names I do see, I like a lot. Avery Della Piana, I coached her in freshmen basketball and I relied on her quite a bit, so I know she'll be back (as our goalie),” said Bruno. “Kat Schille will be back and she's just an athlete. She's going to be I'm sure this amazing goal scorer, but if I could, I would like everyone to score and not just identify one player so you get everyone to buy-in as a team.”
Bruno said that the 'buy-in' is one of the many steps that she has in mind when it comes to turning the program around in terms of numbers and interest, and then wins.
“My goal is to build this program. Being a fifth grade school teacher, I can reach out to the youth a lot so my plan and goal is to get a summer clinic in, even for this summer. I don't care how many kids I get, I just want to put it out there (to generate interest),” she said. “I also want to build a youth program and get that started. I think the interest is there. It is a really cool game and there's a lot of similarities between soccer and field hockey from what I have watched, and from when I played soccer. Getting that youth program going will be huge. Youth is where it's at and that's the foundation. I want to build the varsity program up and make it strong.
“I have thought for a few years now what I would put into play if I got this opportunity, and I want to build a culture, where everyone is going to battle hard. We might not win every game, but as long as the other team says 'hey they were the hardest team we played against' (is what I want). You want everyone battling together as a team, and not just identifying as an individual.”
Bruno was asked about not having any experience in the sport of field hockey between never have played or coached.
“Right when (Drouin) discussed it with me, the first thing I did — thankfully to all of the technology that's out there it's so easy to learn just about anything — I watched a lot of videos. I have watched a lot of Division 2 College Field Hockey, a lot of video on Chelmsford and Andover and I have taken a lot of notes. I have watched a lot of film as well.”
While she hopes to get the summer clinic up and running immediately, and hopes to get the youth program started as soon as possible, Bruno said now that she's been giving this opportunity, she wants to make the most of it.
“I love (getting this chance) and I am determined. I've always been a soccer girl, obviously. It's always been a passion of mine,” she said. “I think with the way that I coach, I like to connect with the girls, so probably the toughest part for me will be leaving the (soccer) group. Those kids have meant a lot to me. We had a lot of success at the JV level. We only lost four games against that kind of competition, even at that level, is an achievement.
“I had some of those girls when they were in fifth grade so you get to see them grow up. That's tough, but I'm competitive so once I thought about this, I knew that this is something that I have always wanted. It's been a dream of mine to be a head coach of a varsity program. It means a lot to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.