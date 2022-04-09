TEWKSBURY – Last spring was an interesting few months for all track-and-field teams. Coming off the abbreviated “indoor” season, which was held outdoors, and immediately jumping into the outdoor season, things were a little hectic for the last few months of the school year.
Fast forward a year later, and it's a much more relaxed atmosphere. For the most part – minus a few chilly days – the weather has been nice and there's been a few extra days for the athletes to get prepared for this upcoming track season.
And for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls team, coming off a 3-2 season a year ago, and an indoor season that saw steady improvement, the Redmen are gearing up to compete in the tough Merrimack Valley Conference once again.
“I feel pretty good about this team. The outdoor team is a lot stronger than our indoor team. We have a much larger team, about 48 girls to this point. The spring season, there’s more events than indoors and that helps,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
This year's team will be led by its five captains, Maddy Kearney, Maci Chapman, Victoria Allen, Maisan Nguyen and Madison Forgione.
Kearney, Nguyen and Forgione will compete in the sprinting events, Chapman, who was eighth at the league meet in the 800-meters (2:31.16) last year will be in the mid-distance/distance events, and Allen is back as one of the leaders in the throwing events.
The other seniors include Molly Cremin (distance) and she was ninth at the league meet in the mile (5:52.93), Elyse O'Leary (distance), Noelia Cura and Raia Price (sprints) and Ava Piccolo (throws).
Cura is coming off a solid winter season, scoring in multiple events and Piccolo was 12th at last year's league meet in the javelin, throwing 73-09.
The junior class is led by Amanda Ogden and Carrina Barron, two of the top athletes in the school. Last year Ogden came out for spring track for the first time and excelled, finishing third at the sectionals in the 100 (13.00) before going onto the All-States, finishing 16th in the entire state with a personal best time of 12.92 seconds.
“We have Amanda Ogden back and last year she qualified for the All-State Meet as a first-year member of the team and she was just a sophomore,” said Cusick. “She was really a kid who had no idea what she was doing. And now that she has a year of experience under her belt, and coming off a real nice gymnastics season, I think she’s going to be great.”
Barron, the reigning Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, scored in many different events for the team a year ago, including taking sixth at the league meet in the long jump at 16-06.50, while she was a part of several successful relay teams.
The other juniors include Olivia Millspaugh in distance, sprinters Emma Jensen, Jayani Santos, Sabreen Sabir, Tiffany Chevez and Gabby Diaz, while, the group of Riley Veits, Grace Carroll and Julia Barletta will compete in sprints and some of the jumping events, and Delia Conte will be in the throws.
“Emma Jensen and Julia Barletta were on the roster for the indoor season but were both injured so I’m hoping that we’ll be able to see them get into some events and compete towards the end of the season,” said Cusick.
One of Ogden's teammates from the TMHS Gymnastics team, Jaden Kasule, returns. Last year as a sophomore, she was ninth at the league meet in the pole vault, clearing nine feet, while she'll expand to do other events this year as well.
“Jaden has really been talented and athletic and we’re excited to see what she can do. She’ll probably do the 100, the 200 and maybe the hurdles, but she’s also a good pole vaulter,” said Cusick.
Another talented tenth grader is Emma Giordano, “who was on the 4x100 relay team that scored at the state meet.”
Newcomer Kristina Smith, who last year was a part of the sectional finalist softball team, should make an immediate impact in the throwing events, mainly the javelin.
“In the throwing events, Ava Piccolo and Victoria Allen have really been our saviors there. They have been fantastic,” said Cusick. “We only have about five throwers so we’re trying to pull people from different events. We had Riley Veits tryout the discus. Kristina Smith is a new addition to the team and she is going to do the javelin and I think she can be pretty good there.
“The outdoor season, there’s three throwing events with the discus, javelin and shot put, whereas the indoor season is just the shot put, so it’s a lot harder to manage the line-up when you have the three events.”
Sophomore Lana Dang will also be in the mix of the throwers. The other sophomores include sprinters Stephanie Mercurio, Cassidy Paige, Alana Price, Emma Ryan, Dephne Alcide, Skye Tambi, Fernanda Della Giustina and Camilla Carvalho. Both Paige and Ryan have experience in successful relay teams.
Six freshmen are also on the team and they include Rania Elouahi, Claudia Melo, Katherine Stonoha, Sasha Chevez, Amanda Lightburn and Alejandra Segura.
“We have some promising newcomers who have joined the team. Overall, I think we’re going to do well. We have some holes too fill. Right now, we don’t have too many hurdlers and we’re kind of struggling to find a few people to do that, but I think overall as a team, I think we’ll be good and we have some talented kids,” said Cusick.
The season officially got underway this past Tuesday with a meet against Dracut but held at Chelmsford. Cusick explained that there's a different format this year to the league's dual meet schedule.
“Four teams are going to be competing at one time at each meet. That will be exciting. Unfortunately, numbers across the league continue to be down, besides Andover, North Andover and Central Catholic. I don’t know if it’s still because of the pandemic or what. The coaches in the league were talking before the season that we wanted to make these dual meets more exciting and we want to make them a real good experience for the kids. Every team will host one dual meet in the MVC Small (School Division) so it’s us with Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut and Lawrence.
“We have a great schedule this year. The team that we match up with the best against is Chelmsford. That’s the team that we would like take down. They are similar in size and we kind of have similar programs. We face them after April vacation so it gives us enough time to get ready, to put together our best line-up and hopefully we can go against that team and put forth a competitive effort.”
Cusick will once again be helped out this year by the coaches from the two programs, who split the duties.
“Jill Paige does the sprints along with (boys head coach) Scott Wilson and Cassie Froio. Mike Davis is always our throws coach, Peter Fortunato and myself are doing the distance events. Lauren Polimeno is doing the high jump; Shaylee Puleo is a former athlete with us and she is helping us with the pole vault and (another former athlete) Carina Berglund helping us as well (with distance events).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.