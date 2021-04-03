BILLERICA - If you want to get an idea of just how much Shawsheen wrestling coach Mark Donovan means to the Shawsheen community, all you had to do was check out the scene at Shawsheen last Thursday night, when the school’s gym was dedicated in his honor, to be known going forward as the Mark Donovan Gymnasium.
In the days before the pandemic, an event such as this likely would have filled the newly named gymnasium, but in this new age of social distancing, a small crowd consisting mainly of Donovan’s family and closest colleagues gathered to honor him in a great ceremony in the lobby of the gym that would soon be named in his honor.
But sometimes you just have to give the people what they want, so when more and more of Mark’s friends and colleagues wanted to be a part of his big night, they were allowed, unbeknownst to the coach, to gather outside the building. When the ceremony inside the school ended, Shawsheen superintendent Brad Jackson announced that “a handful” of people had gathered outside the doors to greet Mark.
When the doors opened however, a group of well over 100 people had gathered outside to great Donovan, who was met with exploding confetti, thunder sticks, Red Rider’s “Lunatic Fringe” blasting over the loud speakers, and most of all huge applause and cheers from the crowd of supporters. For Donovan, the gym dedication ceremony was emotional enough, but opening the doors to see a huge throng of supporters was almost too much to take.
“It actually scared the (daylights) out of me,” Donovan said with a laugh when things had settled down a little bit, before turning more serious. “It brought tears to my eyes. I never thought I would reach that many people in my life. It’s amazing. The whole night was amazing, especially when I came outside and the confetti went off and everything like that. It was just incredible. Everyone that put everything together, from my heart, thank you very much.”
While Donovan was extremely honored by the not only the gym dedication, but especially by turnout of his peers, it was still tough for him to grasp being the recipient of all of accolades.
“I don’t think I am that kind of guy, and I didn’t think I was that great of a coach, but I guess I am,” Donovan said. “And it means a lot to me that all of these people came out here for me. They told me there were just a few people out here, so seeing so many people was amazing. I feel very humbled and very honored to have something like this. Having all of these people come out like this was just amazing.”
Donovan’s list of accomplishment as a wrestling coach for Shawsheen are legendary, as he has led the Rams to a remarkable 26 Commonwealth Athletic Conference titles in his 35 years at the helm of the Rams, picking up 576 career wins along the way. He has presided over 11 Division 1 state champion wrestlers, four All-State champions, four New England champions and three National High School All-Americans. His accomplishments as a coach have been recognized far beyond Shawsheen Tech, as he has been inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Hall of Fame, the New England Wrestling Hall of Fame, and finally the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The wins, the league championships and the state titles for his wrestlers will forever be remembered in Shawsheen wrestling lore. As impressive as all of those accomplishments were and are, they only tell half the story the legendary coach, and are only part of the reason the gym at Shawsheen where he presided over so many victories, was named in his honor.
The other half of the story for Donovan is the impact he has had on the lives of countless young men who have come through his program. Whether they were an All-State champion or a junior varsity backup, so many student athletes who have come thorough the Shawsheen program have considered Donovan to be a father figure to them. That, more than anything, is what those who gathered together to honor Donovan last Thursday focused on.
After opening comments by Shawsheen School Committee chair Pat Meuse, who emphasized that she was at the ceremony representing the rest of the school committee, all of whom wished they could be there, school committee vice chair Ron Fusco stepped to the podium.
Fusco was instrumental in setting the wheels in motion to get the gym named in Donovan’s honor, starting in 2019, when he was first named to the Shawsheen School Committee. Fusco is a retired Shawsheen Tech Biology teacher, who taught at the school for 30 years. One of his sons, Joe Fusco, was Division 1 and All-State champion for the Rams in 2016, while his other son, Ron Jr. wrestled at Billerica High and was an assistant on Donovan's staff for several years. It was actually his son who first gave him the push to get the gym dedicated and Fusco agreed there could be no more worthy recipient of the honor than Donovan.
“It has always amazed me to see the impact that one individual has had on a school community, staff, students and most importantly the wrestling program,” Fusco said. “His influence shaped the lives of my sons and countless other sons and to this day both of my boys stay in contact with him, seeking his advice on all matter of things. Mark has been a parental figure to countless wrestlers over the years in good times and in bad. He teaches his wrestlers to fight hard, win with grace and lose with dignity. He continues to teach us these lessons to this day.”
After comments by former Shawsheen wrestling champion Devonn Pratt, who spoke on behalf of the hundreds of Shawsheen wrestlers who wished they could be there, as well as the reading of a proclamation from Massachusetts House of Representatives by Superintendent Jackson, Shawsheen Athletic Director Al Costabile and football coach stepped to the podium.
In addition to being the head wrestling coach, Donovan has also served on Costabile’s football staff for the past 20 years.
“Dunnie, you have been the heart and soul of the Shawsheen coaching fraternity for 35 years. We have had a lot of success in sports my friend, and we have had some great coaches come through this building, but there is no doubt you have been our heart and soul,” Costabile said. “You have no idea how many coaches have tried to emulate your magnanimous qualities, and no idea how much you have taught to coaches, for more than one generation, my friend.
“You have made men out of so many people,” Costabile continued. “And nobody, nobody has ever gone above and beyond what you have done as far as that is concerned. Your wrestlers know that if they are ever in a jam, if they ever need anybody in all aspects of life, you will never let them down. And there aren’t many who can say that. Not many at all.”
Following Costabile’s remarks, Jackson introduced former Shawsheen Principal, Robert Kanellas. Kanellas worked at Shawsheen for 35 years before retiring in 2017. Kanellas, as usual, stole the show with his entertaining stories about Donovan throughout his career, keeping the gathered audience laughing throughout his time at the podium. But he turned serious near the end of his comments, when he talked about Donovan’s motto of “Family, School and Wrestling”
“This is what he coached,” Kanellas said in reference to the motto. “During practice, during the day, in the hallways, everywhere. This is the Mark we know. This is the Mark we honor here today. I saw first hand this man’s ability to shape and reshape young lives, which is why we gather here today. It has much less to do with the 500 wins and all of that Hall of Fame stuff. It’s more about Mark the mentor, Mark the aligner of priorities. Family, school, wrestling. A more deserving guy doesn’t walk this Earth as coach — many more seasons ahead.”
Prior to Donovan himself speaking, his sons Matt and Sean stepped up to unveil the plaque in front of the gym officially naming the gym in his honor. Following the reading of the dedication by Superintendent Jackson, Matt and Sean unveiled the plaque to tremendous applause.
At that point, it was finally time for the guest of honor to speak. Donovan, as is his custom, kept his comments short when talking about himself, but he did take time to thank those responsible for not just this honor, but for his entire career. He specifically wanted to acknowledge the contributions of his long time assistant coach Doug Pratt, who has helped Donovan guide the Shawsheen program to so much success over the years.
“I want to thank my assistant coach and friend Doug Pratt,” Donovan said. “Doug could have been a head coach at any school, but chose to remain by my side for the past 28 years and man oh man, did we make some great memories.”
He saved his final comments for his family and the support they have provided over the years.
“Finally, and most importantly, I want to acknowledge my family. My four brothers, Bobby, Michael, Al and David. Thank you, guys,” Donovan said. “My wife Patti and my sons Sean and Matthew. I am honored to be here tonight. I never could have imagined that this gym could be dedicated in my name.”
Donovan went on to comment on his latest and greatest fight, as he is currently battling stage-4 bile duct cancer.
“Many of you know that this past year has been one of the toughest years of my life,” Donovan said. “With that being said, most people don’t get to see the legacy they leave behind. I am lucky to be able to see the impact I have had on so many lives. To have this gymnasium named after me is truly and honor and a privilege. This will be one of my greatest accomplishments. Thank you will never be enough. I would like to remind you of one of my favorite quotes. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”
Later, Donovan talked again about his latest fight, and his plans on returning to the wrestling sideline this upcoming season, regardless of his health.
“I will be there. I am fighting a fight right now, and it is going to be the fight of my life, but I am going to fight it and I am going to be coaching this season,” Donovan said. “I am doing well. I had a lot of tests this weekend. They are going to do a clinical trial, starting March 30th. I am the first person it has been done on. So far it has only been done on gorillas, monkeys and pigs. I need to step up to the plate and do what I need to do.”
Donovan has actually already returned to the sidelines, as an assistant coach with the Rams Football team. Donovan is thrilled to be back coaching in any capacity and thanked those who have made it possible
“It’s awesome being back. Al Costabile has been nothing but great to me, taking care of me, and Superintendent Brad Jackson has just been over the top good to me,” Donovan said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. Shawsheen is like a second family to me. I love Shawsheen Tech. It is the only school I have ever coached at and it is the only school I where I ever want to coach.”
