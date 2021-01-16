TEWKSBURY – Numbers and records are very deceiving and that was certainly the case with the 2019-'20 Tewksbury Memorial High School Gymnastics team. Last year the Redmen finished 2-6 which came after going 3-5 the year before.
While it appears as if the record says the team had a subpar season, that couldn't be further from the truth. Despite a small roster of ten gymnasts, the Redmen battled injuries throughout the season which took away points during duel meets.
Then at the MVC Championship Meet, coach Jessica Wilkey witnessed two underclassmen become the two of the top ten gymnasts in the entire conference, including one winning the balance beam event.
Tewksbury lost just two girls from last year's team and added five more, all middle school athletes meaning this year's team consists of two seniors, one junior, one sophomore and nine girls between seventh and ninth grade.
Like every other sport and town, the Redmen will have an abbreviated schedule, with no post-season meets to possibly celebrate future league champions, and also have new rules and protocols to go by. None of that, however, takes away the excitement that Wilkey has for this upcoming season which begins with a home meet on Saturday against North Andover.
"I am excited for the season. We will be live streaming our competitions via zoom — no spectators allowed — per (Merrimack Valley Conference) rules," she said.
Besides not having any spectators, the coach was asked about the other new rules and protocols.
"The girls get temperature checks everyday. Each girl has an assigned spots on the bleachers to put their stuff, and they also have assigned spots on the floor. Everyone has a number. We will also follow on the bus when we travel. Luckily, we are able to socially distance the entire time during practice. We wash hands and sanitize everything after every event. I use the fogger to fog each rotation – we use Bioesque."
The 2020 team will be led by its two senior captains, Madison Wheeler and Emma Cole. Wheeler, who was bitten by the injury bug each of the past two years, will compete in the all-around (all four events, vault, floor, bars and floor exercise) and Cole, who has improved each and every year, will compete on the vault and beam.
"I'm excited for Maddie. Although quiet, she is a strong leader. We will be counting on all of her scores. She is a candidate for the senior national team in May. Emma has earned the title captain. She is a strong leader, who has a strong voice and gets the job done. She will be a key factor on beam – she is consistent in that event."
Junior Isabelle Schille and sophomore Amanda Ogden return after their all-conference seasons. Schille was the balance beam champion as a sophomore, scoring a 9.4. She took ninth in the all-around competition, which also included taking sixth on the floor (9.2) and tenth on the vault (8.7).
"Bella is one of a kind. She is the total package. She is talented, a hard worker and kind. She will be competing in the all around. She is just an amazing gymnast and human being."
Ogden is back for her fourth season with the team and she's just a sophomore. As a seventh grader she was crowned the MVC vault champion and went on to finish fourth in the all-around competition. As an eighth grader she again was fourth in the all-around and last year as a freshman, she earned her third MVC All-Conference selection by taking third with a 36.1 score. That effort included taking fourth on the floor exercise (9.35) and bars (9.250), was tied for sixth in the vault (8.9) and was tied for ninth on the beam (8.650).
"A veteran to competition, Amanda she gets the job done. She has put us on the map/road for success. A level-9 gymnast who has always delivered for TMHS. She will continue to be a strong contributor this season and the seasons to come," said Wilkey.
Four other gymnasts return from last year's season including freshmen Alexis Devlin (all-around), Alexis Rooney (bars, floor, beam) and Julia Carlson (vault and floor) as well as eighth grader Jocelyn Delorey (vault and floor).
“Alexis Devlin is a versatile level-8 gymnast. Her spunk will help keep our team motivated to do our best. She will be a key factor on vault beam and floor. Alexis Rooney will help pick up our deficit on bars and beam. She will also be a strong contributor to our floor lineup,” said Wilkey. “Julia Carlson is a great vaulter and awesome tumbler on floor. She will be key in helping us pick up points on these events. And Jocelyn Delorey is also a great vaulter and great on floor. She is a clean gymnast who can execute with precision.”
The lone freshman is Jaden Kasule, who will compete on the bars, beam and floor and the lone eighth grader is Keira Gaffney, who will be on the beam and floor.
“Jaden is a level 9 gymnast. She will be strong contributor on bars and beam. She has what it takes to be a star. Keira Gaffney is an Xcel gold gymnast, who will compete on bars beam and floor,” said the coach.
Rounding out the roster includes three seventh graders, Julianna Cappiello (vault, bars and floor), Molly Kierce (vault and floor) and Abigail McCarthy (beam and floor).
“Julianna is a talented Xcel platinum gymnast who will be a superstar,” said Wilkey. “She will compete on vault bars and floor. Molly Kierce is another Xcel gold gymnast, who will help us rack up some points on vault beam and floor. And Abby McCarthy is an outgoing Xcel platinum gymnast, who will compete on beam and floor. Her confidence is growing and she will be a great asset to the team.”
Tewksbury will host North Andover this Saturday and then will have two other home meets on January 30th against Central Catholic and February 7th vs Dracut and Methuen on February 20th, while going on the road to face Dracut, Chelmsford/Billerica and Methuen as part of their seven-meet season.
“We are excited for this season. Although not ideal, it’s a season. We are embracing that we are able to participate in competitions and represent Tewksbury,” said Wilkey.
