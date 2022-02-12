METHUEN – The old saying, which certainly applies to sports, is when a new coach or athlete takes over, he/she “has huge shoes to fill.”
That saying is always unfair because it's never proper to compare athletes or coaches – just like in life, your success is based upon your own self.
A case in point to this is with the Tewksbury/Methuen girls hockey team. Senior Michelle Kusmaul sat on the bench for four years as a back-up to Kaia Hollingsworth, who during her career led the team to four straight league titles, four straight state tournament appearances, including being the D1 state finalists in '2018 and then the D1 state champions in '19.
During that time, Kusmaul was like a sponge, learning everything she could from her close friend, and although Michelle saw 91 shots in limited time over those four seasons, she patiently waited her turn. She got it, playing in the abbreviated COVID-19 season last year and this year with the normal season back intact, she is making the most of her opportunity.
Not only has Kusmaul improved a great deal from last year, but she's currently posting a .93 save percentage, has a shut out, has given up two goals or less in 11-of-15 games, all for a team that has a record of 4-7-4.
“Michelle plays great every game and she's so consistent. She makes the saves that we need her to make,” said head coach Sarah Doucette.
During that abbreviated season, Kusmaul was named to the MVC All-Conference team after she stopped 268 of 293 shots for a 91 save percentage rate. Thus far this year, she has seen 336 shots, stopping 313 of them. She made 24 of 26 saves in Saturday's huge 5-2 win over No. 7 ranked HPNA.
“She definitely (has come a long way). She's very confident back there, very sure of herself, knows here ability and plays to her potential,” said Doucette.
Reaching that full potential, Kusmaul made huge strides in two very important areas as a goalie: angles and rebound control.
“She's really a reflective player, I would say. She asks us what we think and we have worked on angles with her and she takes that feedback and really tries to make changes to her game. Her rebound control has also improved. It's all things that she has been reflective of and working on,” said Doucette.
Kusmaul was asked about those two aspects of her game and said she got help from a Tewksbury High Hall of Famer, Ed Walsh, the current goalie coach at Northeastern University.
“I thank him for absolutely everything. All of my progress, everything I have ever learned is from him,” she said.
Before she went to Walsh, Kusmaul said that she really struggled in one aspect of her game – angles.
“My biggest problem my whole life as a goalie was I was angling up to the shooter, rather than the puck so when I did that, I would either give up my blocker side or my glove side, depending on where the shot was coming from. Just fixing that little thing actually helped me a lot,” she said.
Saturday's contest was a perfect example of her vast improvement. She made key stops throughout the entire game, whether it be a stick save on a clean break-in, back-to-back stops, the first with the right leg before blocking the rebound with her upper body, she seemed to always be in the right position. Then came the third period when she was in complete lock down. HPNA outshot the Red Rangers 10-8, and Kusmaul made a number of dandy stops down the stretch.
“When the second goal went in (with 12:11 left in the third) I felt a little bit nervous but at the same time I had confidence in our ability,” she said. “I knew that we were not going to have a let down, especially on a night like this.”
A night like this was Senior Night. She was one of the three senior players who were honored before the game. Her family joined in for the pre-game festivities and that included her father, who played hockey at Tewksbury, graduating in 1989. They all watched Michelle put forth one of her best games this season, and she thinks a win like this can turn the season around.
“We had a slow start to the season and I think it had a lot to do with team chemistry and getting use to the culture on this team. (Since the slow start) a lot of people on the team have stepped up and played not only for themselves but for their teammates, especially for the seniors tonight. I think that's why we were very successful tonight because we were being selfless and playing for others rather than ourselves. I think that's what makes a team.
“Tonight, we were playing for each other. We have talked about it before in the locker room how we kind of have to not only play for the seniors tonight, but also for the person to the left of you and to the right of you.”
That certainly was the case on Saturday – and hopefully going forward – but for Kusmaul, she has been dynamite between the pipes this season, keeping the trend going of having a superb goalie in net for each of the past six seasons.
“(Kaia) has been one of my best friends and she helped me a lot. She taught me a lot. I knew that I was going to have big shoes to fill, and I knew that I probably would never fill in those shoes because of how amazing she was. She (was the starting goalie) for the state championship team, the state finalist team and I'm literally her biggest fan. I do love her a lot and she taught me a lot.”
Mostly, Kaia taught Michelle to be herself in the net – where she has blossomed into one of the league's best goalies.
