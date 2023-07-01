Don’t get the Tewksbury girls Grade 7 and 8 Div. 1 state semifinalists wrong, winning is fun, but the team’s coaches will say it quickly, that’s not the whole story.
Sure, the team’s journey to the Final Four of the prestigious Tournament of Champions in Lancaster on Sunday was great and it’s been a fun ride for the past few years that has seen mostly the same players go 62-6-5 with 208 goals scored with only 35 goals against, but the team’s work as a successful group was what made its coaches the proudest.
“This is more a story about people than it is a sport,” said one of the team’s coaches Krissy Naughton-Chapman. “Tewksbury Youth Soccer is a relatively small program. Growing, but small. When creating teams from a small pool of players, the resulting rosters have a significant range of skill. This roster of 14, is particularly notable as only a few of its players consider soccer their primary sport, yet have accomplished so much as a soccer team.”
Last weekend as no exception.
After an undefeated regular season, the girls moved on to Commissioner's Cup where they defeated tough competition from Melrose and Wilmington and were named the Middlesex Youth Soccer League Girls Grade 7/8 Div. 1 champions.
They had an incredible start at the Tournament of Champions on Friday with a 7-0 win over Sandwich before Saturday featured a 5-1 win over Uxbridge and a tie with no score against Littleton, which guaranteed a spot in the semifinal on Sunday morning.
“Before that semifinal game, I told this spectacular group of people that the result of this game was one tiny piece of their story,” Naughton-Chapman said. “That all the work and dedication that delivered them to this spot was already theirs, already accomplished.”
Tewksbury fell in the semifinals, but it did little to take away from a memorable run.
“We’ve played less than a traditional game of soccer due to a wide range of skill and strengths, but we made it work,” Naughton-Chapman said. “I've been clear in that I don't expect these girls to be best friends because they're teammates, but that I do expect them to be a family on the field. In hindsight, I don't know that they needed to hear that message from me. This team is comprised of a number of very different personalities, who have grown to love and support each other in enviable fashion. They've made each other stronger in skill, heart, and mind; and, together, they closed what began as a wide gap in skill.”
Naughton-Chapman was equally as impressed with the TYSL.
“It’s a program full of hard-working volunteers, incredible families and youth athletes who I have had the privilege of working with,” she said. “I also have to include our TMHS program. I’m so excited to see most of our players try out for a spot on the high school team. They have a stellar coaching staff with Coach Brooke Pacheco and Coach Jay Anderson; an exciting future for our TYSL grads for sure.”
Regular season/Commissioner’s Cup
The Redmen girls finished the regular season with a 9-0-1 record and were named the regular season champs.
The Redmen earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and faced Melrose in the semifinals on Saturday, June 17. The Redmen controlled the game from beginning to end and left the field with a 2-0 win. Both goals were scored by Addie Hyslop, with assists on both goals going to Lyla Chapman.
On Sunday, June 18, the Redmen faced No. 2 seed Wilmington in the championship game.
Wilmington scored an early goal to take a 1-0 lead but the Redmen turned up the pressure and dominated the Wildcats for the remainder of the game, scoring five unanswered goals. Lyla Chapman scored three goals, and Hyslop and Sarah Marano each scored once.
Members of Tewksbury’s team include Molly Witts, Samantha Ryan, Sophia Nazzaro, Laila McFadden, Sarah Marano, Brooke Marano, Maggie Kinnon, Nicole Baron, Jillian Boudreau, Lila Chambers, Lyla Chapman, Makayla Delorey, Jane Garabedian and Addison Hyslop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.