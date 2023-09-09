Two weeks ago, the Town Crier's sports department asked a simple question.
Who is Tewksbury’s biggest Patriots fan?
Joe Lombardo delivered the answer, with an exclamation point at the end.
With a resume that might be unbeatable in any community throughout all of Massachusetts, Lombardo was an easy choice for the answer to that simple question.
Those around the community know Joe, especially those involved with football.
"He's a tremendous supporter of our program," said Tewksbury High football coach Brian Aylward.
But Mr. Lomardo doesn't support anyone like he supports the Patriots.
What makes Joe our winner?
Check out these stats.
· He’s been a season ticket holder since 1992.
· He’s attended nine of the 11 Super Bowls that the Patriots have appeared in, missing only in 1986 against Chicago and 2012 against the New York Giants. The Patriots are 0-2 in Super Bowls without Lombardo in the stands, just sayin'.
• He’s been to every Patriots home game since 2011.
• In 2003, he started attending road games. Since that first game on Dec. 20 of 2003 against the Jets, he's seen the Patriots play in 13 different NFL stadiums with a record of 9-4 in those games.
Joe’s road trip this season is to Texas to see the Patriots play the Cowboys on Oct. 1. He'll be with 33 of his friends that day for a memorable trip to my favorite football stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Joe's story doesn't end there.
He has a full, finished basement full of sports memorabilia for the Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox and Celtics including replica Super Bowl trophies for the six that the Patriots won and championship banners hanging similar to the ones at Gillette Stadium.
He also has autographed jerseys and lots of other stuff.
In short, Joe is the owner of what amounts to a Boston sports museum.
Lombardo works as a loan officer for Guild Mortgage and has been in the mortgage industry since 1987. His son Kyle, 22, is also an avid sports fan and went to Super Bowl 42 loss against the Giants.
Congratulations to Joe Lombardo for being the biggest New England Patriots fan in Tewksbury.
