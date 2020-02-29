MILTON – This past weekend, for the second week in a row, the Tewksbury High Wrestling team turned in an outstanding performance at a post season tournament. Two weeks ago, the Redmen earned second place finish at the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament, one of the best sectional finishes in program history.
This past weekend, it was the Division 2 State Tournament at Milton High School, and once again, the Redmen performed admirably, earning a sixth place finish in the 48-team field with 70 points.
Central Catholic took home the team title, blowing away the field with 118 points, while Nashoba Regional was second with 83 points and Hingham was third with 81.5.
Overall the Redmen had one champion, senior Dylan Chandler at 285 pounds, while they also had one fourth place, and two seventh place finishes. The Redmen brought seven wrestlers to the tournament and all of them won at least one match.
“Sixth place at the state tournament is definitely one of our top finishes in a while,” Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe said. “Everybody competed. It’s a tough tournament, but the kids all did well.”
Of course, none were better than Chandler, who took the title at 285 pounds. After losing in the finals of this tournament last season, the two-time sectional champion was eager to add a state championship to his trophy case, and he did just that with a tremendous performance over the two-day tournament.
Chandler won his first two matches on Friday, pinning Darious Ghazian of Milton in just 37 seconds in the first round and earning an 8-3 decision over Joe Flannery of Nashoba in the quarterfinals. Chandler came back on Saturday to earn a hard fought 2-0 decision over Yousef Lotfi of King Phillip in the semifinals, before pinning Manny Rosado of Walpole in the finals in a time of 3:29.
With Chandler’s championship, he qualified for the All-State Tournament which will begin this Friday at Methuen High School. He will be joined at the tournament by fellow senior Pat Fleming, who earned a fourth place finish at 170 pounds.
Fleming got his tournament off to a great start on Friday afternoon, winning each of his first two matches by pin, taking down Eric Washington of Natick in 4:34 in the first round before pinning Joe Wiley of Hingham in the quarterfinals. Fleming’s quest for the championship came to an end the next day when he was pinned by freshman sensation and eventual champion, Josh Cordio of Natick in the semifinals.
“Pat had a very good tournament,” O’Keefe said. “We knew Cordio would be tough in the semifinals. I am not sure if he has lost at all this season. But Pat did a nice job to come back after that and get another win. Now he gets the opportunity to keep his season going in All-States.”
Fleming earned that opportunity with an 8-6 win over Tyrian Saeturn of Dracut in the consolation semifinals. It was his third win of the season over Saeturn, who defeated Fleming once in their four meetings, including in the regular season finale just a couple of weeks ago.
Fleming ran into a tough draw in his third place match, squaring off against number one seed Michael Edmonds of North Attleboro, who had also been eliminated in the semifinals. Fleming gave him a battle before losing by pin to earn his fourth place finish.
Danny Lightfoot (132 pounds) and Connor Charron (138) each earned seventh place finishes for the Redmen, giving them alternate status for the upcoming All-State Tournament. Each wrestler went 3-2 on the weekend to earn their seventh place finish, coming back to win two more matches after being eliminated from the championship bracket in the quarterfinals.
Lightfoot won his seventh place match with a pin of Brock Desmarais of Dracut, who had defeated him twice earlier in the season, while Charron pinned Damari Goldsmith-Greene of Whitman-Hanson to earn his seventh place finish.
“It was a nice way to end the tournament for both of them,” O’Keefe said. “At that point, they could have just packed it in, and said it doesn’t really matter, but they both went out and got wins. And that could be important. Danny went to the All-States two years ago after finishing seventh at states.”
Also picking up wins for the Redmen were Adam Donovan (106), Jack Callahan (120) and Anthony DeSisto (195), each of whom went 1-2 in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.