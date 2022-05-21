BILLERICA – The Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team headed into last week’s slate of games looking to rebound from their first loss of the season to CAC rival Essex Tech the week before. If the Rams were feeling any ill effects from the loss to Essex, however, they certainly didn’t let it show, as they bounced back with a pair of impressive wins over CAC rivals beating Nashoba Tech at home by a score of 15-14 last Wednesday before rolling to a 15-3 road win over Northeast last Friday.
On Monday of this week, the Rams once again fell to Essex in their rematch, this time by a score of 16-8, in a game where they played much better against the Hawks than they had their first time around. With the 2-1 week, the Rams are now 10-2 on the season as they head into the home stretch and prepare for the state tournament.
In their most recent game on Monday, the Rams had hoped to gain a measure of revenge over Essex for their first loss. They were unable to do that, while dropping a 16-8 decision, but for Shawsheen coach Alex O’Reilly Monday’s rematch was about so much more than just the final score.
“(Essex) was a win for our team in regards to culture, life lessons, and building a mindset that's necessary for tournament season,” O’Reilly said. “The girls focused on the small battles and fought all the way until the clock ran out. They showed up to the field full of mental toughness, and they never gave up on themselves.
“The overall score, and the loss of the game in general, are nothing to dwell about. I am very proud of my team and the way they persevered, focusing on the small things throughout the entire game. When you lose a hard-fought battle like that, especially in comparison to our previous loss against Essex, you walk away with your head up knowing you didn't let anyone off easy.”
The Rams were led offensively in the game as they have been for much of the season by an outstanding effort from junior midfielder Kerry Brown, who netted five goals, while senior captain and midfielder Devin Sweeney scored three goals of her own, and freshman goalie Pieris Fowler made 16 saves to earn the win in net.
Shawsheen had started their week with a 15-14 win at home over CAC rival Nashoba Tech, led by six more goals from Brown, as well as two goals from freshman Fiona Rexford, and one each from Sweeney, senior Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury, senior Abbie Wood, sophomore Alexis Fox of Wilmington and junior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury. Fowler (five saves) and sophomore Emma McDermott (eight saves) split goaltending duties in this one.
Shawsheen had beaten Nashoba Tech fairly easily their first time around, but this was a much different Nashoba team this time around and O’Reilly was proud of the way her team responded against a much improved opponent.
“Nashoba Tech's program has grown by leaps and bounds this season. They were a different team last week compared to the team we played early in the season,” O’Reilly said. “Their program looks great right now and I have yet to see them play with such unity and intensity in the seven years I've spent with the league. Their coaches are obviously putting in a lot of work over there this season. It was exciting to get out in a game with them last week that ended up going goal for goal towards the end. We were able to break the tie with just a minute or two left on the clock. That is an exciting game and a situation we definitely benefited from as we start looking to tourney season.”
As much as a blowout victory can be enjoyable, O’Reilly felt like her team benefited even more from this hard fought battle with Nashoba than they would have with another lopsided win.
“Those games are always an exciting experience for us, and that's a situation you like to have your players experience before heading into tournament season,” O’Reilly said. “Being able to finish the job, to break a tie, to score under pressure, and to maintain control when there's a win on the line is imperative when it comes down to the high stakes and close competition of tournament games.”
On Friday of last week, the Rams did indeed get a blowout victory, rolling past Northeast in a road game by a score of 15-3, led by four goals from Brown, as well as three from sophomore Riley Rourke of Wilmington, and two each from Talbot, Fox and Kiley McFadden, while Sweeney and freshman Judith Sloman had one goal each. Fowler made ten saves in net.
The Rams will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Greater Lowell for a 4:00 pm start. With just three games left in the regular season, nobody is looking past any opponents, but O’Reilly acknowledges that her team is excited for the start of post season play in both the state tournament as well as the State Vocational Tournament
“As we start closing out the regular season over the next week, we dive head-first into prep for tournament play,” O’Reilly said. “We talk a lot about the teams from the past who achieved their goals, and the teams who fell short, and we do a lot of work in the mental aspect of our game. We make sure we are all still on the same page about the goals that were set at the beginning of the season, and we really shift into working "smarter" during games.
“We must bring intense energy to the field every day, and the girls are already doing it. The next few weeks are exciting, and this team is ready for tournament play.”
