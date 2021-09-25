WALTHAM – Twenty years ago, Kristin Cronin was 20 years old and a junior at Bentley College (now University). She was working her way to a Marketing Degree and was a member of the school's Field Hockey team, which had gone to the Division 2 National Championship game in each of her freshman and sophomore seasons. She didn't play in those games as she was a reserve player.
The following year, 2001, she was hoping that she would log more time on the field – but those thoughts were put on hold when the September 11th, Terrorist Attacks occurred.
“I remember everything about that day and will for the rest of my life,” she said.
One of her teammates, Martina DeSimone, ended up losing her brother, who was in one of the Towers.
“A couple of us drove her back to New Jersey on (September the 12th),” said Cronin. “During her freshman year, she had lost her father due to a heart attack, so it was just her mother and brother back home. At this point (of driving back) we thought her brother was just missing. Obviously nobody knew what was what, no one had cellphones so we just thought he was missing.
“We drove back to New Jersey with her. I can still remember to this day still seeing the smoke in the sky, driving over the (George Washington) bridge. I'll never forget that. It was very sad.”
Cronin ended up driving back to the college that same night. It was only a few days later when things resumed.
“I think we had one game cancelled and then we started to play games again shortly after that,” she recalled. “We all needed that to happen. We need that distraction of everything that was going on.”
Once the team did get back onto the field, they started to win and never stopped. In fact the Falcons had one loss all season long, a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Assumption College. The team continued that success into the playoffs, which included a dramatic win over St. Michael's in the semi-finals, followed by the memorable 4-2 win over East Stroudsburg of Pennsylvania to capture the D2 National Championship crown.
This past Saturday, the members of that 2001 team, including Cronin, were honored for the 20th anniversary of that championship season during halftime of the Bentley-Stonehill Football game.
“I missed the 2014 event when we were inducted into the Northeast-10 Hall of Fame so this was really my first time back in a long time, seeing the new athletic facility and seeing everyone,” Cronin said. “They had a reception for us beforehand, so we could all catch up and everyone's kids were running around crazy. They showed the video that they had put together for our banquet from that 2014 (induction ceremony) and it was so silly to see all of the old pictures and stuff and relive the season.”
For Cronin, that season and her entire collegiate career was vastly different than her high school career. In high school, she was the best player for then head coach Pat Ryser at TMHS. The two of them were so vital in turning the program around. Ryser was exceptional as a coach, had leadership, discipline and really knew the game. Cronin was exceptional skills, could stickhandle past everyone and strike a ball from one end of the field to the next, making it look so effortless.
When Cronin made it to the Bentley Field for the first time, she quickly realized that Waltham wasn't Tewksbury.
“It was obviously different. I realized quickly that everyone in college was the best player on their team in high school. The competition (at the collegiate level) is just so different. I also changed positions during my freshman year. Coach said that I would be better served as a forward because we had so much depth on defense so I knew that I would never see anytime there. I did change spots.
“In high school, I wasn't someone you would see be around the net scoring all of these goals. I was more in the center-midfield and more like a quarterback role, so that was quite a change for me. I didn't have that hunter mentality that all forwards have so I had to learn a lot of that.
“The other part of it was that the eleven girls who were on the field, I was not better than any of them. That was just the reality and it was really helpful for me to learn that in sports and for life reasons as well – sometimes you are just not the most talented person. You can sulk about that or you can have a positive outlook on it. I embraced the role of being a reserve. I tried to be a role player because being a part of that team was way better than being apart of nothing.
“I went to Bentley for school reasons as well, so it's not like I only went there to play field hockey. It was very humbling, but I get to keep all of those memories. I tried to be a good teammate by pushing those players at practice who were going to be out on the field and try to make them better and try to help them prepare for the games that way. It definitely made me a better person overall to go through that reality check – I love the game, I'm pretty good at it, but I'm not better than these other eleven players, so my thought was let's just be a team-player here and help the team win.”
While her playing time drastically changed, her position changed, Cronin also had to get used to new teammates and also playing on a new surface.
“The biggest change for me was going to turf. A the time, Bentley was one of a few teams that played on turf and it was that old turf that was like a carpet, just really thin and if you fell on it, instantly you were hurting. Now it's that softer fake looking grass. The speed of playing on turf is incredibly different.
“I used to live-and-breathe playing on the grass fields because you could just overpower people, but on a turf field, it's all about precision, passing around people because you can't hit it through them because they're going to have their sticks on the ground to stop it. There's no friendly bounces. That was a huge change, but my stick-handling improved leaps and bounds because you absolutely have to work your stickhandling skills in order to get around people. I just became a passer – I was always give-and-go, give-and-go. I wasn't going to do all of this fancy stuff to get up and down the field. It's just all about finding the open person so I learned a new way of playing field hockey that was more strategic.”
As a freshman, Cronin played in 12 games, didn't start any and didn't record a goal or an assist. That season the team advanced to the D2 Championship game losing Bloomsburg University, 2-0. The next year, Bentley lost to Lock Haven in the finals, also a 2-0 defeat. Cronin played in 11 games, didn't start any and recorded an assist.
Then came 2001 where she appeared in 16 games and finished with a goal and an assist, helping the Falcons capture that National title. In that contest, she played about ten minutes.
“It was wild. We had the game in-hand so it wasn't like I was going in to have a huge impact on the game. I was a junior that year and I felt like I had earned (that small amount of playing time) and I remember coach saying that I had like ten minutes or something. For her to give me that opportunity and that energy you felt from the crowd was just amazing. It was just such an awesome, huge feeling to be able to step out onto the field (competing in the National Championship game) after having been there supporting the team the prior two years,” she recalled.
The following year as a senior, Cronin had one start, appeared in 21 games and finished with three goals and one assist, as the team was defeated in the championship game for the third time in four years, this time by Bloomsburg at 5-0.
Since those playing days have been over, Cronin said once in a while that 2001 Falcons' team is mentioned.
“Sometimes at work if conversations get into colleges or sports, sometimes it gets mentioned, but life moves on. You get married, you have kids and you just steamroll through it so it hasn't been brought that much,” she said. “It was really fun for me to go back (this past weekend with the team) and (recall) all of the things that you forget (that happened). I forgot that we had lost just one game that entire season and just how dominate we were that season.
“We played for the National Championship all four years (I was there) and just trying to piece things back together has been really fun. You remember the overall feelings and accomplishments, but not the details. You don't revisit those enough so it's been nice (to be able to do that).”
Cronin is now 20 years away from that season and 19 years away from playing the game she loves – she was also a competitive basketball player and shot put thrower for the track team during her Tewksbury High days. She is currently working for a company called Rocket Insights, as the head of Marketing. The company is owned by a larger company out of Amsterdam and Cronin runs the market for the Amsterdam Agency as well as for the branch that is located in Newburyport.
Kristin is married to Jesse LaFlamme and they have a 2.5 year old boy named Casey, who along with the other players' children, had a little fun running around the Bentley University Football Field for a few minutes.
“It was crazy with the kids running all around and they got to see where their moms used to play and used to be cool,” she said with a laugh.
