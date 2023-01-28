This past weekend, two local football players were chosen to participate in elite college showcase games this past weekend, which included scouts from both the National Football League and the Canadian Football League in attendance.
Tewksbury resident Masyn Lorick was chosen to participate in the ‘Dream Bowl’ which was held in Little Elm, Texas. Lorick just completed his tremendous career playing at Stonehill College.
Again, according to the website, “The Dream Bowl is a College Football All-Star Showcase of the best FCS, D-II and D-III players from across the country. The game and the series of events held over Martin Luther King Weekend are a celebration of the excellence, commitment, and sacrifice made by the players and their families. The Dream Bowl treats seniors to a real bowl game experience. The Dream Bowl provides first-class accommodations, meals, and facilities for the players, along with a full weekend of football and social related activities for their friends and families, which will create a lifetime of memories for their collegiate send-off game.”
Lorick said the entire experience is something that he will never forget.
"It was a very professional and organized opportunity to showcase my talents in front of NFL, CFL, XFL, and IFL scouts and coaches across the country," he said. "During my time, I received some interest from scouts and have had a few conversations after the practices held as they were in attendance. Another big thing about the experience was the positional knowledge gained from defensive backs coach Larry Whigam and also head coach Devin Wyman, who both NFL careers with the New England Patriots. The words and wisdom they left me with, I will never forget. It felt great to know that they felt so highly of me at the status that they have. Overall, it was a great weekend and I am looking for more opportunities my way to keep continuing for the future."
At Stonehill, Lorick, a fifth year defensive back, finished the season with 33 tackles (plus 22 assisted tackles), 1 fumble recovery and one interception. For his career, he had 70 tackles (plus 43 assisted tackles), two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Besides Lorick, Wilmington resident Tyler Roberts, who just completed his terrific career at Merrimack College, was chosen to be a part of the Tropical Bowl, held at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Roberts, a 6-foot-2, 238-pound halfback/tight end, played for the National team, which was defeated by the American team, 48-10.
Roberts didn't play however as he tweaked his knee during a practice leading up to the game.
According to the website, the Tropical Bowl is “a premier FBS Division I level College Football All Star Game played in Orlando, Florida annually in mid-January at Camping World Stadium during SPIRAL "Bowl Week". The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl showcases the top college football seniors to NFL scouts and GM’s who travel from around the country to the event. The weekend is focused on scouting, teaching, and football.”
