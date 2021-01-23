METHUEN – After taking two games on the chin last week losing by a combined score of 12-1, the extremely young and inexperienced Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team bounced back with a convincing 6-1 victory over Central Catholic in a Merrimack Valley Conference game held Saturday night at Methuen High School.
Besides the actual game, for the second year the two teams honored the late Ryan Driscoll, a hockey player on the Central Catholic boys team, who tragically passed away in an automobile accident in June of 2019. His sister Jessica, a junior captain of the Red Rangers, scored three goals in the win on Saturday to earn Player of the Game honors.
She also scored a goal during the exhibition game played between the Rangers and Central Catholic before a sold out crowd at the I-Center in Salem, New Hampshire back in December of 2019. That night raises thousands of dollars to the Ryan Driscoll Memorial Scholarship Fund.
While there were no fans in the stands this time around because of the pandemic, the two teams honored Ryan before and after the game, while, both were wearing their (blue for Methuen) and white (for Central Catholic) Ryan Driscoll game shirts.
Jessica ended the night with the hat trick, scoring the team's second, third and fourth goals, giving her four on the season in three games, which came after combining to score 33 in each of the previous two seasons.
“Jess had a great game,” said Red Rangers' head coach Sarah Oteri. “She obviously got the Player of the Game for us. She has led the way for us so far this season so I'm not surprised (with her performance tonight). It was still nice that we were still able to do something (to honor Ryan). The year is obviously different, but his memory is still strong and if we can keep this game going, which we plan on doing, it's just a way to continue to remember him year after year.”
Oteri was asked about making donations to the fund since there were no fans at this game.
“If people want to donate, they can send a check to Central Catholic High School with Ryan Driscoll Memorial Fundraiser in the memo line,” she said. “Little donations here and there definitely make a difference.”
Tewksbury resident Kat Schille scored the game's first goal, which was also her first of her varsity career. Driscoll followed with the next three before Methuen's MJ Petisce and Kylie Windsor added the final two. Methuen's Brooke Harb added two assists, while, Tewksbury's Corrine Foley, Emma Giordano and Tory Sweeney each had one assist.
Tewksbury residents Michelle Kusmaul (4 saves) and Seasha Wagan (10 saves) combined for the win in the net.
Oteri said this was important to get into the win column after losing 5-0 to Billerica/Chelmsford and 7-1 to Andover.
“I have been really proud of our effort and attitude with those two losses,” she said. “You have to remember that those are two of the top two teams in the state that we are playing and that is not easy with such a young team. These girls have did a great job bouncing back after each game (playing their hardest with) every shift, so really there's nothing to be disappointed about.”
The Red Rangers faced HPNA on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. The co-op team of Haverhill/Pentucket Regional/North Andover won 18 games last year, but were defeated by Andover 8-2 on Saturday night. On Saturday back at the Methuen High arena, the Red Rangers will take on Billerica/Chelmsford again starting at 6:00 pm.
“It's tough because it's such high level of competition that some of these girls are not used too, but it's also how you get better so you can't really complain,” said Oteri.
