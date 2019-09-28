TEWKSBURY — Tom Ryan didn’t look like a man satisfied with the first Methuen High School victory over a Tewksbury High School football team in nine years. He looked like he wanted more. Not for himself. He wanted more for his team that had worked so hard to get to the point where they could enjoy a big win in Tewksbury.
The Rangers dismantled the Redmen 26-14 on an Indian Summer afternoon that was more suited for a day at the beach than a pounding on the gridiron. Ryan was smiling broadly and taking in the meaning of what had just happened. He was a bit melancholy, having just won at a place where he was an assistant coach for 12 seasons. Ryan still looked like he wanted more. This winning stuff can be intoxicating. Just ask Tewksbury. Winning and success are habits worth developing. There might even be some time for Ryan to begin thinking about building a football coaching legacy like the one Coach Brian Aylward has established over 23 seasons in Tewksbury.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword”, said Ryan after wrapping up his daughters in a big bear hug. “This isn’t as good as I thought I would feel. It feels good, but I thought it would feel better. It feels good, but I love those (Tewksbury) guys. I spent so much time with them. I’m glad that we came out with the win. We played hard. We haven’t beaten them in nine years. This was a good way to rectify those past losses. We (Methuen) haven’t beaten them since 2010 when I was coaching in Tewksbury.”
Ryan spent a long time coaching the Redmen defense. The Springfield College grad came to Methuen in February of 2013 with a run-first mentality, ready to establish a tougher mindset after the Ranger football program had fallen on hard times.
“We need linemen to push people around,” offered Ryan after he traded in his Tewksbury Red for Ranger Blue. “To win, you have to win on the line of scrimmage.”
Ryan’s team came out Saturday afternoon and immediately established their might at that line of scrimmage before senior quarterback Connor Bryant (9-for-9, 139 yards) began firing lawn darts to a talented group of skill position players that included Kareem Coleman (interception, 2 TD’s).
Ryan was quick to point out after Saturday’s win that he learned from the best in Brian Aylward, and the road to this day didn’t come without a whole lot of hard work.
“We’ve done it the long, hard way. We went from 6-5 to 4-7 and then 5-6 before we won a playoff game. We were 8-3 last year and beat some real quality opponents. We hadn’t won a quality game against an opponent the caliber of Tewksbury. They’ve been the gold standard in the Merrimack Valley — especially over the last ten years — and probably farther back than that.
“Brian Aylward is the best coach in Massachusetts. There is no one else close to him. I can’t even put myself in the same sentence as him.”
The Methuen coach wasn’t ready to begin talking about establishing a football coaching legacy similar to the one that has been established by Aylward and his players over such a long period of time. Tewksbury has lost only eight games over the past five seasons. Saturday’s loss makes it nine. That should mean something to Ryan and his team. The Ranger coach was living in the moment after accepting well-dones from his friends on the TMHS coaching sideline. Like Aylward, Ryan deflects the attention from himself straight back to his players.
“There were some kids who might have thought about coming out because it was so freaking hot, but they didn’t because we talk a lot about toughness,” said Ryan. “They gutted it out and made the plays. We made a goal line stand, and then we had a long 80-yard drive to win the game. That’s what you have to do to win championships. We had to instill a level of toughness that was lacking here a little bit. It’s taken a long time. We love our guys and they work at it. I’m glad that we came out today with a win.”
Tim Lightfoot is 46-years-old now and he knows a little something about working hard to establish a football legacy that is emulated and admired in places like Methuen. Lightfoot knows and has coached several of the players on this year’s Redmen.
“I’ve coached most of them,” said Lightfoot before the start of the second half Saturday. “I was coaching the freshmen and the eighth grade team, and now I’m coaching at the sixth grade level. This senior class, I coached them all when the were in the eighth grade. I can tell who the kids are without seeing their numbers. It’s the way they walk and the way they carry themselves.”
Lightfoot, a 1991 TMHS grad and one of the best running backs and athletes in the history of Tewksbury High School, doesn’t just talk the talk. The guy walks the walk. He leads by example. Lightfoot doesn’t dance around where all this legacy stuff comes from. It began with some words of coaching wisdom many years ago from the Godfather of TMHS football Bob (‘Lefty’) Aylward.
“Lefty installed the feeling that you wanted to try and compete with the teams that came before you, keeping that pride and tradition going,” said Lightfoot Saturday. “Coach Aylward would always have those guys (from past TMHS teams) around every Thanksgiving. But they would always be around here anyway. They would always come to watch us play. Coach would always remember everybody’s name and what they did.
“We knew that Mark Riddle played with a broken neck. We knew about Jay Petros, Connie Barry and Joe DelGrosso. Those guys and their teams were always talked about. We knew that Steve Flagg was one of ‘Lefty’s’ first captains. Then when I left high school, I would come back and hear coach telling players what I did. It’s nice. I’ve seen him do it with everyone.”
This latest Aylward on the family coaching/playing tree has firmly established his legacy, having won 151 games and coming off an appearance in another Schoolboy Football Super Bowl. But don’t you dare remind him of that success that might lead into a conversation about establishing some sort of legacy. Sometimes it’s best to live in the moment and figure out exactly where it is that you are going. This Tewksbury team has three returning starters from a year ago, and is starting at ground zero. There is plenty of work to do, and Brian Aylward knows it. Saturday afternoon Aylward was well aware that Methuen is a very good team and that this was a football character check for the young players on his team.
“The expectations are high for these guys. We have high expectations for our kids, no matter what. And we are going to continue to do that,” admitted Aylward Saturday. “We’ve been here a long time. We’ve gone through tough losses before as a (coaching) staff.” There might be some growing pains in Tewksbury, but because of the winning legacy and positive work ethic that was established a long time ago, it’s not likely that those pains will linger for very long.
“I thought that we got back in the fight. We had some tremendous plays to get back into it,” said Aylward. “They kept fighting. But we continued to make some mistakes to hurt ourselves. Our margin for error is small, especially with the schedule that we play. We can’t make mistakes and have the expectation that we can beat anybody. The measure of a guy’s character is not when it’s going good. I say it all the time. I told them — do that for the rest of your life.”
Aylward wouldn’t bite when asked the question if it was any different coaching against his friend Ryan. The TMHS coach could care less. For Aylward, it was all about seeing his players improve and get better.
“I didn’t play one snap against him (Ryan),” he said.”It’s about our kids going against their kids. He’s doing a good job over there. Those guys have played good the last three years. They’ve been one of the better teams in the area.”
Preseason rankings, tweets and sports reporters’ rankings sometimes get in Tewksbury’s way. Aylward’s job is to tune out the noise and clean up the offense and the defense before BC High comes to town Saturday afternoon. Talented players like Ryne Rametta, Shane Aylward, Kyle Darrigo, Kalu Olu and Tyler Keough will work hard to get better. Establishing your own team’s legacy matters a lot in Tewksbury. The season is young, and these young players have a successful track record to draw from. Teams tend to rise to the occasion when they see former players and coaches around and willing to help them to get better in life and on the football field. Aylward doesn’t need people around his team preaching “what ifs” that lead to nothing but mediocrity.
“If other people have higher expectations than you place on yourself, then I’d rather not have you around,” says Aylward. “You come out and you expect to win. You know that there is work that you need to put in to get there. You’ve got to play smart, and you’ve got to play tough. You’ve got to come together as a team and fight against big odds. That’s what we are going to do. We are going to continue to do that.”
That’s what legacies are all about - at least in Tewksbury. And now it looks like it’s morphed into the Methuen High School football program as well. Commitment and hard work really mean something to some of the best people that you meet in this life. People like Bob Aylward, Tom Ryan, Tim Lightfoot and Brian Aylward.
