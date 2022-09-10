TEWKSBURY - In just two seasons, Avery Della Piana went from a student-athlete looking for a fall sport to compete in, to becoming a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 First Team All-Conference selection.
Now the Tewksbury High junior is seeking to help the Redmen field hockey team get back into the tournament for the first time in several seasons.
Della Piana is not a captain yet, but her ability to keep her team in games by making save after save has her teammates looking for her leadership on the field.
"She's a hundred percent always there, she's a leader in every way," said her new coach, Jamie Bruno, who is in her first year in charge at Tewksbury. "From the back, she sees it all. She is under duress a lot, but her attitude never changes."
Della Piana came into the sport as a freshman with absolutely no prior experience, and gravitated to the goalie position after playing it in youth soccer.
"I wanted to play a fall sport for high school and volleyball wasn't it," she said. "So I came to field hockey."
While Della Piana gravitated towards being a goalie, there is a lot that goes along with playing that position in field hockey. On top of that, it was the pandemic season where the sport was distorted with covid protocols.
There were only seven players on each side on the field, which meant there was a lot more room for offenses to operate. Under theses circumstances, Della Piana face a barrage of shots every game, giving her plenty of opportunities to learn the ropes and develop her skill set in net.
"My freshman year was the most nerve-racking because you had all these seniors looking at you to be that top spot as a goalie, and it was tough," said Della Piana. "No corners, less players on the field, it was a different game."
Sophomore season was back to normal for field hockey, which meant Della Piana could adjust to how the game is normally played.
"I saw less shots last year, because there were more players on the field, and I finally hit my stride," said Della Piana. "I figured out how to play and get all the fundamentals down."
Della Piana may have seen less shots in comparison to freshman year, but she still faced plenty of them as the Redmen were redeveloping their defense, which left them vulnerable to the better attacking offenses in the league, and the top skill players on every team.
The Tewksbury stopped so many of those shots that she earned first team All-Conference status, this despite playing on a team which finished 4-10-2.
"I don't want to say I didn't deserve it," said Della Piana, “I just tried to play my part the best I could."
Coming into this season, the junior goalie feels completely at home with her position's considerable padding on. Della Piana is looking forward to an even better season ahead.
"Now I'm really settled in," she said. "Last year was a good adjustment period."
With that type of comfort level, Della Piana is ready to take on a bigger leadership role, especially as the Tewksbury defense itself continues to evolve. Right now it includes senior co-captains Olivia Ward, Rebecca Kelleher and Abigail Mahoney, plus first-year junior Aislin Davis, who is also Della Piana's softball teammate, the team that reached the Div. 2 State final this past spring.
"As an upperclassman now I'm stepping in more, using my voice more on the field," said Della Piana. "Trying to lead a little bit more."
"She's a good leader," said Bruno, of Della Piana. "She knows how to talk to people and she does it in the right way. That's not easy for someone her age to do."
Della Piana also speaks with her play on the field. When the other team appears on the verge of scoring, after a series of corners and the ball getting precariously close to going into the net, she has the ability to thwart the dangerous opportunities and help the defense transition the ball back into the midfield and further down the field.
"I can say whatever I want from the sideline but everything begins from the back," said Bruno, of Della Piana's importance to the team. "We are lucky that she knows how to communicate. She's tough and willing to come out and be tough. You need that as a goalie."
As for the season ahead, Della Piana would like to see the Redmen improve, one game at a time. If Tewksbury gets on a roll, who knows what might happen.
"We're going to try and move some of those losses, last year, into the win column," she said. "We can definitely do it with some of the teams in our conference, like Lowell and Haverhill. We'll also have some good battles with the tougher teams in our league like Methuen. We can definitely pull some wins from those teams."
One team that got the better of the Redmen last year was Wilmington. Getting a win over Wilmington in the season opener (on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime) - perhaps by shutout - would be a great way to get the 2022 campaign underway.
