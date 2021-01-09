BILLERICA – To say last season was a roller coaster ride for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team would be an understatement. Entering the season minus almost their entire starting lineup from the CAC tri-championship team of the year before, along with a new coaching staff, the Rams sputtered at several points during the season.
But through it all, they also persevered, posting a 13-7 regular season record and qualifying for both the State Vocational Tournament and MIAA Division 3 North Tournament, surprising perhaps even their most ardent supporters.
“We had a lot of ups and downs. We had an all new coaching staff, and we had some players come and go during the season. We had some team chemistry issues that we needed to work on,” said second-year coach Joe Gore. “But about halfway through the season, we hit our mark as a team and had some fun. It was a good step in the right direction for where we would like to take the program.”
Now the challenge for Gore and the Rams is to continue that progress, albeit under much different circumstances, with no state tournament to shoot for this year due to the pandemic. But tournament or not, Gore feels like his team will be ready to keep the program moving forward this season.
“We are not in a position to lack any motivation at this point. We haven’t won anything in a long time,” Gore said. “We were tri-champs a couple of years ago, but I think it has been since 2008 that we have won an outright league title, so that is what we are striving for. When we step on the court we want to win.”
Like last season, the Rams enter this season having lost several key players to graduation, including Santino Garofalo of Tewksbury, along with Connor Rich and Larry Bevis, but when Gore takes a look at the younger players on his roster, he can’t help but be encouraged.
“We have some younger guys who want to make a name for themselves and we have some seniors who want to finish their careers strong,” Gore said. “We are very excited for the group we have this season. It is going to be interesting because there were no fall leagues or summer leagues, but everyone is pretty much in the same boat.
“We lost six or seven seniors, so we would have liked that opportunity to build some team chemistry, but we are hoping that our leadership will carry us through.”
Two of the leaders that Gore will be counting on most will be junior captain Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury along with senior captain Jake Tyler. In addition to their leadership, the duo will also form a formidable backcourt duo for the Rams, with Perez returning to his position at point guard, while Tyler returns to his shooting guard position.
“Jeremy came up from JV early last season and once we put him in, he never came out. He is just a grinder. I can’t say enough good things about him,” Gore said. “He is a QB on the court. He is such a quiet kid, but he is such a leader. He makes everyone around him better.
“Jake is the best shooter in our program, and when he gets hot, he may be the best shooter in our league. We would like to see him take his game to the next level. He has been working hard in practice. If we are going to best some of the best teams in the league, we are going to need him to score.
Junior center Tim Sweeney of Tewksbury will give the Rams a strong inside presence, as the Rams try to replace the production they got last year from Garofalo.
“Tim played JV last season, but he put in a lot of work in the off season,” Gore said. “He is 6’5 and very athletic. He just needs to build consistency in his game, and I think that will come with varsity experience.”
The other two starters for the Rams will be sophomore small forward Mavrick Bourdeau and senior forward James Genetti, both of whom have the potential to be two of the better players in the CAC. Bourdeau burst onto the scene last season as a freshman and Gore will be looking for even better things from him this season.
“We are very lucky to have him,” Gore said. “As a sophomore, he has gotten a little taller (5’10) and a little stronger. He is one of the toughest players on the court, even at a very young age. He is a very good two way player. He will be one of our better defenders, and he can also score so he is very valuable for us.
“James has the potential to be the second best player in the league behind the kid from Lowell Catholic (Isaiah Taylor). We are really hoping he can be a good leader for us. He is very athletic and very talented, and we have high expectations for him.”
A pair of Wilmington residents will be key reserves for the Rams, with Noah Rizzo coming off the bench to spell Perez and center Aiden McCloud playing key minutes off the bench as well.
“Noah will do a great job backing up Jeremy so we can actually give him some rest this season. He can score the ball pretty well, and he is also a great ball handler,” Gore said. “Aiden has a ton of potential. He is a little bit raw, but he probably put in more work than anybody in the off season. He lost about 35-40 pounds and he is progressing really well. He is just a great example for the other kids.”
Junior guard Jeff Kelley of Billerica will round out a very deep Rams rotation.
“He played some minutes for us last year, and he has been a leader for us so far this year,” Gore said. “He is a vocal guy and he is doing a great job in practice. He can score and he will see a lot of minutes.”
Gore is hoping that the team’s depth this season will be a big factor as they make a run at the CAC title.
“We are hoping we can play eight or nine guys. It is going to be tough on teams with wearing the masks, so it would be nice to be able to have some depth,” Gore said. “We are much more athletic this year than last year. We are hoping to be an athletic team. Those are the teams that have always given us the most trouble in the past. We are hoping to be that type of team this season.”
