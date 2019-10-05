TEWKSBURY — Having watched and covered Tewksbury High School football for 45 years, I’m convinced of at least one very undeniable fact. For the Redmen, where there is a will there is always a way. And that will often leads to victory.
With Tewksbury trailing BC High, 14-6 at halftime on another perfect day for football, one longtime observer of the team headed for the exit and the comfort of his back porch. He had seen enough. He didn’t need to stick around to see the finish. My friend was confident in the outcome at the end of a long afternoon of high school football.
“BC High is going to wilt.” And with that he was gone. The beers were cold and he had plenty of college football to watch from the comfort of his easy chair. It’s possible that BC High School, now losers of two consecutive games to the Redmen, could have used a comfy seat by the end of this afternoon in Tewksbury that saw the home team learning from their mistakes committed a week ago in a tough loss to Methuen High School.
These Redmen don’t want to make the same mistakes more than once. And it should have taken me 45 seconds — not 45 years — to figure out that Saturday’s game was far from over at halftime.
Coach Brian Aylward always urges his teams to stay the course. He also knew that BC High School rarely plays a day game under the glare of a perfect sun. These Eagles were built for and accustomed to plenty of Friday Night Lights — not Second Half Misery at the hands of these gritty Redmen.
Aylward made sure that everyone was on the same page when the second half began, with Tewksbury taking the kickoff, driving the football straight at the Eagles and never looking back. Two nice runs by senior standout Shane Aylward followed up by a nifty Aylward pass reception from quarterback Ryne Rametta helped to get the Eagles’ attention. Aylward’s short burst up the middle cut the gap to 14-12.
The comeback was in full throttle before BC ever touched the football in the second half.
These Redmen were finally ready to rumble.
“The coaches did a great job at halftime,” offered Coach Aylward afterward. “We were all on the same page as to what needed to happen. We still have to eliminate mistakes and keep working to get better. It says a lot about these kids that they are willing to make the sacrifices and meet the expectations that we put on them. They’ve got to continue to work hard. I told them to take a couple of hours to celebrate this thing, but then it ends, and it’s back to work. We aren’t good enough to not work hard or we’ll get punched in the mouth.”
Tewksbury’s football conditioning and halftime adjustments were obvious factors in the third quarter when junior fullback Kalu Olu rumbled up the gut of the Eagles’ defense to the one yard line to set up another Aylward touchdown plunge.
BC High School appeared to be in full-tilt wilt mode. There was definitely an Eagle freefall going on.
The Redmen had scored on their first two possessions of the second half. Right smack in the middle of the whole thing was a junior player learning his position on the fly, and on this day doing very well, thank you. There was the big smile after the game that signaled a very satisfying victory. But there was also the realization that there was still plenty of learning and hard work on the not-to-distant horizon.
“We kind of felt a sense of urgency,” said Olu after the win. “We were down at the half, so we knew we had to make more big plays — play after play. We kept fighting.”
Right now, Olu knows that learning the offense and refining his skills are paramount, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t looking for something with a little more pizzazz down the road.
“I think that I can get to the outside, but we had some good blocks, so I was able to get to the inside,” he said. “I just want to make big plays. Coach told us to just run hard and keep doing what we were doing. We’ve been doing that the whole season.”
Olu’s coach wants a player inexperienced at his position to contribute much more in the near future.
“He’s going to have to do other things. We are going to need all hands on deck,” said Aylward.
Along with the hard work comes a high degree of tenacity. Senior center Antonio Capelo just might be the poster player for these never-say-die Redmen. A week ago in the loss to Methuen, Capelo struggled with his shotgun snaps, never using a bum thumb as an excuse for his mistakes. He didn’t dwell on the past. He simply worked hard in practice to get better. Saturday against a bigger BC High School defensive front, all that hard work by Capelo paid off big-time.
“We had a great week of practice. Everybody came out every day and worked hard,” said Capelo. “The scout team was flying around and giving us a good look up front. The did a great job all-around to help us get ready for this game today. That’s a great team that we played. I’m glad about the outcome.”
Now here comes the no-excuses part of the story that’s refreshing. It’s nice to see a young man accept responsibility and turn the page of his season in a very positive direction.
“I’m feeling good now. Feeling better. I’m ready to go against North Andover next week. Throughout the week I kept getting more confident in my snaps. I was working at it a lot more. I think that when I executed during the game today I gained a lot of confidence. I had some shotgun snaps in the first quarter. It just carried over. I think that we did a great job as a team. You’ve got to fight through the injuries. I’m excited and ready to go next week.”
Capelo obviously never lost confidence in his ability to snap the football or handle the blocking schemes along the offensive line. It’s important that Brian Aylward’s confidence in the young man never wavered. The TMHS coaching staff was ready with plenty of support if Antonio needed it.
“He snapped a bunch this week,” said Aylward of his senior center. “We worked other guys in there, but we worked him harder. We told him don’t worry about what they are showing you in those ‘A’ gaps — we are going to try and help you.
“It was a good team effort. We tightened our splits down with our guards. I think that it put him at ease a little bit. And, he didn’t really need it. We ended up playing well. It’s a confidence thing. It was like a security blanket that he had that help. So that was a good move by (Assistant) Coach (Paul) Norton.”
With Division Two Champion North Andover (13-0 a year ago) coming to town Saturday afternoon (2 pm), the Redmen know that the learning curve needs to be headed in a straighter and more urgent direction. Good teams shrug off and correct mistakes. There is little room for error.
“I thought that we fought harder today. That was the difference. To be honest, so far this has been like a rollercoaster — hanging on for dear life. We’ve lived life like that for a long time,” said Aylward.
The coach makes a good point. I should have learned that by now.
