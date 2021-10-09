TEWKSBURY – With the exception of three times from 2013-2015, the Tewksbury and Billerica High School football teams have played one another every year since 1935, and that includes two meetings that first season.
In the previous 81 meetings, the Indians hold a 45-38 edge, which includes winning 18 of those games via defensive shut out, compared to 13 for the Redmen defense in their 38 wins.
The Redmen have won the last five meetings by scores of 41-14, 32-14, 35-14, 27-6 and 20-7, last losing in 2012 by a score of 34-26, which came after two other Billerica victories.
Come this Friday at 7 pm, the two programs will meet for the 82nd time at the new Doucette Stadium with a 7 pm start. This will probably be the biggest meeting between the two rivals in well over a decade. The Indians will come to Tewksbury at 4-0 and Tewksbury will enter with a 3-1 record.
Thus far, Billerica has defeated Lowell (35-14), Westford Academy (22-14), Wilmington (36-21) and Dracut (47-0), whereas the Redmen were defeated by Danvers (35-18) before beating Lowell (28-14), Hopkinton (34-3) and North Andover (37-29, in 3 overtimes).
Billerica has been led by the duo of JT Greene and Dom Gird. Greene, the team's QB, had three TDs in the non-league win over Wilmington and two more in the Lowell win, while, Gird rushed for 164 yards against Westford Academy and then 133 against Wilmington.
Tewksbury has been led by its own duo, but really its been a three-headed monster with senior quarterback Danny Fleming, halfback Alex Arbogast and wide out Michael Sullivan. Fleming has completed 13-of-31 passes for 173 yards and three scores and is second on the team in rushing with 260 yards and six scores, while Arbogast leads with 417 yards and six scores.
Sullivan has caught eight passes for 80 yards and two scores.
