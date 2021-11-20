DEDHAM – After a tremendous day the week before at the Division 1 sectional meet, Tewksbury Memorial High School freshman Matthew Jo upped the ante a bit more at the state championship meet held Saturday at the Parks and Recreational Pool.
Jo was the Division 1 state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, and he also was part of the state champion 400-yard free relay team.
The Red Rangers won the boys title scoring 171 points, with Braintree finishing second.
“Matthew certainly saved his best for last,” said head coach Jason Smith. “Only swimming two events, he definitely had more fuel in the tank for his final two swims of the season. The anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay was his best split of the year, but his 100 breaststroke was a great swim. He and Carter (DeLano) were neck-and-neck the entire time, and Matthew just edged him out by .2 seconds at the end. It was definitely one of the best races of the day. We are definitely looking forward to seeing what he can do over the next few years.”
Jo finished the breaststroke with a time of 1:05.39 and was just ahead of DeLano, who was less than .2 seconds off at 1:05.58. The two of them then joined with Johnathan Phan and Corey Boisselle who finished first in the 400-free relay with a combined time of 3:41.22.
The 200-medley relay team of Philip Nguyen, DeLano, Phan and Boisselle were first with a time of 1:51.03 and then in diving competition, Leaxander Flores was first with 400.80 points with Jan Polanco second with 342.50 points.
Turning to the female side, the Red Rangers finished in 12th place as a team. Two of the three relay teams, 200-medley and 400-yard freestyle, both finished in 11th place. The medley team consisted of Jackie Gaigals, Callie DeLano, Katie LeFebvre and Julia Galuska and they swam at 2:06.29 and then the 400 team was LeFebvre, Galuska, Caitlyn Nims and Callie DeLano and they had a combined time of 4:07.46.
The third relay team, the 200-free finished 12th at 1:51.88 behind the efforts of LeFebvre, Marissa Connolly, Nims and Galuska.
Galuska was also 17th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.84.
“We had a small number of athletes at the D1 State meet on Saturday, but I felt that we swam very well against really tough competition,” said Smith. “All of our relays had a tremendous day to finish the season. Our seniors really capped off their careers in a great way, while the underclassmen got to experience big meets that will help fuel them for future years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.