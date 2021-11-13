BILLERICA – In terms of wins and losses, the season probably could have gone a little better for both the Shawsheen Tech Boys and Girls Cross Country teams, with the Boys finishing with an overall record of 2-6, while the Girls were 3-3 on the season. But if you look a little closer at what each of these teams was able to accomplish while overcoming injuries and depleted rosters, it paints a much different picture.
For the Shawsheen Girls, they were forced to compete with a roster that was depleted from the start, with only seven girls on the opening day roster. That lineup took quite the hit when senior co-captains Devin Sweeney and Kaylee Gaffney of Tewksbury both suffered early season injuries. As a junior last season, Sweeney was one of the top five runners in all of the CAC, while Gaffney was the Rams projected number two runner. The Rams also lost talented freshman Anna Andacic to an injury later in the season.
“We knew Devin would perform well, and then Kaylee came into camp in great shape, so we were expecting a big year from her as well, but they both got hurt,” Shawsheen coach Pat Kelly said. “That definitely made things tough for the girls, but the kids who stayed healthy were able to step up for us.”
The Rams actually benefited from some mid-year additions to the team, including freshman Amelia Matzke of Wilmington, who by the end of the season had emerged as the Rams top runner, finishing 35th in the State Vocational Meet in a time of 23:32.6. The Rams started the season with seven runners, and that number increased to ten at one point with the mid-season additions. But, by the time the post season arrived they were down to five runners for the CAC Meet and seven for the Vocational Meet.
“The only phrase I can think of when it comes to the girls is snake bitten,” Kelly said. “We had low numbers to start with and then we had the injuries. It is tough to fill those slots, but it is a credit to the girls that every race this year we were able to field a team of at least five, and they were also to win a few meets.”
Along with Matzke’s strong showing this season, the Rams also got great efforts from junior Hannah Lyle, who wrapped up her season with a 24:04 at the Vocational Meet.
“You think about what we might have had with the way Amelia emerged, if Devin and Kaylee had been healthy and Hannah had the year that she had we could have surprised a lot of teams,” Kelly said. “In the voke meet, Devin probably would have finished in the top ten or 15 and Kaylee would have been right there as well, along with Amelia and Devin. And Anna (Andacic) was running sub-25 as well when she got hurt.
“So, we could have had five runners running sub-25, but instead we had only two,” Kelly said. “But all of the girls deserve so much credit for allowing us to compete every week, and finishing every race. It was amazing what we were able to accomplish with so few. It was impressive.”
Other key contributors for the Rams included freshman Isabella Mason of Wilmington, as well as fellow seniors Sandra Watne of Wilmington and Caleigh Shanahan.
The good news for the girls team is that despite losing their top two runners from the start of the season in Sweeney and Gaffney, they bring back the large majority of their roster, led by the freshman Matzke and junior Lyle, along with Andacic, and fellow freshmen Ayla Thissell, Makayla Nolan and Bella Mason of Wilmington.
“We are excited for next year,” Kelly said. “We are hoping we have a few more girls join the team, but as it is, if we have two coming back, who if they come into camp in shape, can run a sub-24 right from the start. That would be a great start to the season if we can do that.”
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
On the Boys side, the Rams 2-6 record was largely the result of several close losses at the beginning of the season when they lost their first three matches by a combined total of ten points, including a three point loss to Whittier and a one point loss to Innovation Academy.
Despite the rough start, the boys went 2-3 down the stretch with numerous personal bests along the way, setting the stage for a bright future.
The boys were also not without their injuries as well, as their number one runner, senior captain Joe D’Ampolo of Tewksbury was forced to miss the season due to injury, while projected number two runner Ben Hollenbeck missed several meets due to injury before coming back strong in the latter part of the season.
“Records don’t always indicate just how fun and successful a team is, and our record this year definitely showed that,” Kelly said. “Like the girls team, the boys lost their one and two runners in Joe and Ben, but other kids really stepped up by working hard in practice and improving as the season went on.”
Leading the way for the Rams this season was senior captain Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury, who was among the top four Rams finishers in every race this season, including a first place finish against Innovation Academy, setting numerous personal bests along the way. Ippolito’s season culminated with a 23rd place finish in the CAC League Meet in a time of 19:36, as well as a 64th place finish in a field of 192 runners at the State Vocational Meet in a time of 19:47.
But beyond his times coming down, Kelly was most impressed with the work his senior captain put in throughout his career to get him to that point.
“Adam’s freshman year, his times weren’t great, but he worked hard in the off season and his sophomore year he was immediately better,” Kelly said. “And then he came out this year, and we could tell all the work he had put in during the off season and we knew he had it in him to run a sub-20 and he was able to do that.
“He was also a great leader and a great captain for us, and for the younger kids. He was a great inspiration for the younger kids to show what you can accomplish if you put in the work.”
One of those younger kids who worked hard all season was freshman Noah Brooks of Tewksbury, who over the last half of the season set a personal best each time he ran, including taking a 19th place finish at the CAC Meet in a time of 19:18. He followed that up with a 44th place finish at the State Vocational Meet, finishing first among Rams runners in a time of 19:15. Needless to say, Kelly was quite pleased to see a freshman have such a successful soon.
“Noah came to us with really no running experience, but by the end of the season he was our number one runner at the voke meet,” Kelly said. “I don’t know if he will be our number one next year, but he will definitely be in our top five. He is excited about it and so are the coaches. All of his hard work really paid off. He got out of it what he put into it, and he just got better as the year went on.”
Hollenbeck endured a tough year with injuries, but he came back strong towards the end of the season to be the top Rams finisher in a pair of regular season meets. He then followed that up with an impressive post season performance, finishing 15th at the CAC Meet in a time of 18:48, and 63rd at the State Vocational Meet in a time of 19:44.
Other runners who improved for the Rams as the season went along included senior Connor Pyles of Tewksbury, who wrapped up his season with a time of 20:29 at the State Vocational Meet, after finishing in 20:42 at the CAC Meet, while sophomore Will Biscan of Wilmington earned a sub-20 finish in a time of 19:53 at the CAC Meet, before finishing in 20:41 at the State Vocational Meet. Fellow sophomore Gordon Noble, along with Biscan, offered a great glimpse into the future, finishing as the top Rams runner in a pair of races, and wrapping up his season with a time of 20:16 at the State Vocational Meet.
Like the girls team, the best news for the boys squad is the number of runners who will be returning to the squad next season. Led by Brooks, Hollenbeck, Noble, and Biscan, along with sophomores Logan Pyles of Tewksbury, Kevin Ippolito and Donald Alphonse and freshmen Matthew Fricke and Ethan Zadig, among others, the future certainly appears bright for the Rams.
"We had a lot of kids make a lot of progress this season, so we are very excited for year," Kelly said. "We lose two of our top seven runners, but we bring a lot of talented kids back who are only going to get better."
With that being said, this year's team on both the boys and girls side, will be one that will always hold a special place in Kelly's heart.
"This was a very enjoyable season," Kelly said. "It was just a very fun year. It was one of my favorite teams that I have coached. We had a lot of very coachable kids. They were great kids and they had a lot of fun together. That's what we want. We want them to have fun and we want them to be the best they can be and reach their potential, and this team did that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.