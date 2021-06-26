WESTON — Six members of the Shawsheen Tech boys and girls track-and-field teams participated in the newly aligned Division 2 North Divisional Meet held over two days, Friday and Sunday, at Weston High School. This meet was implemented instead of the Eastern Mass Meets, due to COVID-19.
The boys team had four individuals who combined to lead the Rams to a 19th place out of 27 teams. All of their points came from Tyler Archibald and Derek Costello, who both medaled. Archibald finished the 400-meters in fourth place at a time of 52.24 seconds, and Costello was eighth in the 400-meter hurdles with his time of 61.08 seconds.
"Tyler Archibald and Derek Costello were primed to perform today and it felt like it had been years in the making," said head coach Jeff McGrath. "As sophomores, it was clear they had unbelievable potential but no one could have predicted they would lose their junior year to COVID-19. So this was the culmination of a long period of hard work.
“Tyler’s 400-meter time is the second best, that I know of, in school history behind a 1980 Don Buckler 51.3 hand time. Derek’s 61.08 is a personal best and I’m curious to know what he would have run had he been in the last heat."
The other two participants are underclassmen who certainly have a tremendous future ahead of themselves. Christian Rainone was 18th in the 100-meters at 11.97 seconds and also was 17th in the 200 at 24.48 and then Zachary Rogers was 18th in the 200 at 24.54.
"Christian Rainone and Zach Rogers are a sophomore and freshman respectively. So for both of them, it was an opportunity to get exposed to the big leagues so to speak," said McGrath. "I told them both that it was big to get the nerves out and get their feet wet at a big time meet so that they will be ready for it in future years. I think both of them will be back again in several events in the future."
The completes the season for the Rams, who enjoyed a lot of success.
"I’m really happy with the boys results as a whole, especially considering the year away. For a relatively young group, the 4-1 regular season and state qualifiers was a step in the right direction for reloading," said the coach.
On the girls side, Susanna Gillis and Hannah Lyle finished 16th and 19th in the long jump with respective jumps of 15-07 and 15-04.
"I am very happy for Susanna Gillis. She battled injuries all season and hadn’t jumped 15-4 since early May. For her to be able to rehab and jump her season best today was awesome to watch. Knowing she’s a senior going out on top is very rewarding.
“Hannah Lyle also had a personal record. As a sophomore, she’s got a very high ceiling with a 15-4 today. If she continues to train and develop like she has been, she could be in the contention with the best in our division in the years to come,” said McGrath.
Like the boys, McGrath was ecstatic with the way this season went on the girls side.
“As a team, we only had 15 girls in total on our roster this season. We won a meet against Greater Lawrence with eleven girls in competition due to injury, and finished 3-1-1 in the CAC. I’m incredibly proud to have two of those eleven competing today, as that’s a pretty good percentage of a very small team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.