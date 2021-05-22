TEWKSBURY – After getting shut out in their first two games, and then giving up two unearned runs without a hit in the top of the first inning on Thursday, it seemed as if things were spiraling out of control early on for the Tewksbury Memorial High School baseball team.
But the Redmen were able to grind things over the course of the seven innings, scoring two runs in the second, one in the fifth – all while getting just one hit in the entire game – while senior captain Ryne Rametta came on with two on and two out in the top of the seventh to strike out the one batter he faced to secure the 3-2 win, the first for the Redmen.
“We made some mistakes early, but we were able to keep our composure and compete the rest of the way,” said head coach Kirk Monbleau.
Haverhill scored its lone two runs of the game in the top of the first inning on back-to-back hitsbatsmen, followed with a passed ball to score the first run, a walk and then an infield error to score the second.
Tewksbury struck out for all three outs in the first and only had a walk to show for the first two innings. In the bottom of the third, No. 8 hitter David Miller reached first on an infield error. Kyle McHugh followed with a walk. Birthday Boy Michael Sullivan, who turned 17, put down a beautiful bunt. Both runners advanced a base, but the first baseman dropped the throw, allowing Sullivan to be safe while Miller came around to score and McHugh move to third. Rametta followed with a suicide squeeze bunt, scoring McHugh to tie the game up at 2-2.
“One thing that I am proud of is we have been working on handling the bat. Yesterday at practice, instead of doing just live batting practice, we did a lot of bunting, a lot of hit and run and a lot of bat control stuff and it paid off today,” said Monbleau. “In the first two games we had struggled stringing some hits together and today we had some opportunities with guys in scoring position and the opportunity called for us to (go to the short game). If we could put a bunt down in the right spot and grab a run (we will do it).
“We have to scratch and claw our ways to any run that we can get, so if we need to go to the small ball game, then we will do it.”
Meanwhile sophomore Drew Timmons, who struggled a bit with his command in the first innings, got out of a second-and-third jam in the second, before really settling down. That allowed Tewksbury to come back with the two unearned runs in the bottom of the third before Miller led off the bottom of the fifth as he crushed a triple over the left fielder's head and after two walks, scored on a sacrifice fly by Rametta.
Miller and McHugh, the last two guys in the order, got on base all four times, scored all three of the team's runs and had the lone hit, while spots one through seven finished 0-for-16 with two walks.
Besides a dropped fly ball, Timmons gave up two infield singles, two walks and hit another batter through the next 3.2 innings. He was lifted with two on and two out in the top of the sixth.
“Drew did really well. This was his first start of the year. He has a good little breaking ball and he can ramp up his fastball when he wants to. I think he was a little nervous early on today,” said Monbleau. “He hit a few guys early and we made some mistakes, those being some of them, but he was able to settle down and give us a good start.”
Timmons was relived by Will O'Keefe, who got an infield pop up to get out of the sixth. In the seventh, after two were out, he walked the next two batters, which forced Rametta onto the hill. Before he struck out Brendan Whelan, both of the runners executed a double steal putting the go-ahead run at second base. Rametta ended the threat and the game with a letter high fastball, which was swung on and missed.
“It's a tough pitch to lay off of and it's not necessarily the pitch that we called for. Ryne's a guy who typically fills up the strike zone and we really didn't have a scouting report on the hitter, but nerves are high and the batter was just trying to protect the zone. Ryne is a senior captain and leader, and these are the things we expect out of him,” said Monbleau.
