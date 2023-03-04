ROXBURY – Three Tewksbury Memorial High School senior athletes participated in Saturday morning's Meet of Champions Track-and-Field Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center. Jayani Santos placed fourth in the 300 and seventh in the 55-meter dash and will advance to the New England Meet in both events. Alex Arbogast finished third in the 55-meter dash to advance to next week, and Nick Alvarado finished 16th in the 1,000 meter run, ending his terrific season.
JAYANI SANTOS
The first-year track star continued her torrid season by placing in two different events, an incredible accomplishment in itself. She started out by placing seventh in the preliminary round of the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.32 seconds. Then in the finals, which included all absolutely incredible times, she again was seventh with an improved time of 7.23 seconds.
“They were all really fast and I knew that they were fast,” said Santos, who watched the first three place finishers come across at 7.1 seconds. “It was good just to run it, get a feel for it and run with faster girls who I typically don’t run with.”
Head coach Fran Cusick said that Santos ran a much better finals race because of her start.
“Jayani ran a really fast time. I have to doublecheck on the possible records she may have broken. She was seventh overall which just goes to show the quality of the runners she faced,” he said. “That was the fastest heat that I have seen for as long as I have been coaching here, eight or nine years now. She ran amazingly well.
“The dash is definitely not her preferred event. She is a lot more comfortable in the 300. Coach (Jill) Paige has been working with her on her block starts. Her preliminary race was pretty bad, block start wise but she turned it around in the final and ran a great race.”
Santos then came back to compete in her No. 1 event, the 300-meter dash. She came across fourth at 40.45 seconds.
“I feel like I could have pushed myself a little bit more. My competition was really good. That was the fastest heat and we all just pushed each other,” she said. “I’m excited (with this fourth place finish). I didn’t know what to expect because a lot of those girls I had never run against before, so I didn’t really have anything to base it off of in terms of times.”
Cusick agreed with Santos that she could have pushed herself a little bit more.
“She came back in the 300 and honestly, she looked a little flat. It was a good race and she finished fourth in the entire race so there’s nothing to sneeze at, but it definitely looked like she wasn’t having her best day in the 300,” he said. “Honestly, the All-State Meet is weird because you practice during February (school) vacation and you from having a big group around you in practices to only a few people which is not the easiest thing. There’s just a lot going on and it makes for a challenging week of practice and you have to remember that this is Jayani’s first year of doing indoor track.
“This is week thirteen of the season. She did outdoors last spring and she was on the team the entire year but she didn’t start really didn’t start getting into it until three or four weeks in and in outdoors, its 85 and 90 degree degrees. It’s been a long indoor season and I am proud of her and proud of the day that she had. I think there is more to come.”
For now, Santos is absolutely thrilled with coming home with two medals.
“I’m pretty happy (to place in two events) and pretty impressed with myself because I had never done this before so I never know what’s good and what’s not so that was good to see that (today with my performances). Now I’m going on for another week,” she said.
ALEX ARBOGAST
Things started off great for Arbogast. He won his heat in the preliminary round of the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.46, which tied his previous best, which qualified him for the National Meet, and it was also the fastest time out of any of the heats.
“I had a discussion with my parents about whether I wanted to win it or qualify for the nationals and I said ‘let’s do both’. It looked promising after the preliminary (race),” said Arbogast.
In the finals, he got off to a slow start, made up for it but over the last five meters or so, he leaned it too far and took a nasty spill, cutting up his shoulder, hip and back.
“I think I got too much in my head at the block start. I got off very slow and I’m not happy with my start. It was really poor. I tried my hardest to close (the gap) and as (everyone) saw I really left my feet (and fell),” he said. “(I fell because) I relied too much on my back-end mechanics towards the end because I had built up so much speed. I just relied way too much on my back-end so I lost control with my front and just took off of my feet.”
Despite the spill, he ended up taking third with a time of 6.48 seconds.
“I’m really happy with how this season is ending. There was not a lot of excitement (throughout this season) and not getting the times that I really wanted to get. I still haven’t had a personal record yet. The season isn’t over yet. I still have New Englands next week and the Nationals after that,” he said.
Arbogast added that he had mush respect and appreciation for the winner of the race, Andrew Gleason of Pembroke, who came in at 6.45 seconds.
“I’m really happy for Andrew. He beat me last week in the divisionals and I really wanted to get him back today. All of my props go to him. He has beat me twice now and that hardly ever happens. I’m happy for him. I would have liked to retire (my high school career) as an indoor state champion especially since this is my main event.”
Arbogast came back to run the 300 and finished 24th in 36.54 to cap off his day.
He will advance to the this weekend's meet where he will look to defend his New England championship title in the 55-meter dash.
“Alex has been running really well this season. You can tell that he hasn’t been completely satisfied with his races. He's been racing well but he's definitely been looking for a great day and I think he definitely had that today,” said Cusick. “In the preliminary round he ran 6.46 (seconds) which tied his personal record and also qualified him for the New Balance Nationals which is a big goal that he's had as well as qualifying for New Englands. He was a little disappointed coming in third place in the final because he had the fastest time going into it, but he lost to two great runners, he ran really well so I thought that was a really good day for him.
“I'm proud of him because he came back to run the 300 and like Jayani in the dash, the 300 is not Alex's preferred race. He came back ran it, after getting bruised up at the end of the 55-meter dash, and ran pretty well.”
NICK ALVARADO
After a sensational race a week ago to take second at the Divisional Meet, Alvarado stormed out of the gate of the unseeded heat of the 1,000 before tinkering off a bit over the last few laps. He finished 16th in the entire state with a time of 2:42.38.
“Nick has made such huge strides from last year to this year and even from earlier in the season to this point, and even from cross-country to now,” said Cusick. “He's taken lot of strides. Getting to this meet is a huge accomplishment in itself. Nick didn't have his best time today but he ran courageously.
“He may have gone a little hard too early, but he wanted to run a fast time. He knows he's not going to win the All-State Meet, he's not at that level, but he wanted to run a faster time. He took it out pretty aggressively and paid the price for that a little bit towards the end but I think overall, he came away with a great experience.”
