TEWKSBURY — Don’t forget to take your blood pressure medication before leaving for the Division 3 semifinal game between your Tewksbury High School Redmen and Duxbury at Xaverian High School Saturday afternoon.
This time of year most football fans prepare for the weather conditions. In Tewksbury, it might be time for a collective stress test.
The price of a ticket might need to include a mini physical examination. Blood pressure OK? Heart rate fine? You got your warmest socks on buddy? OK, you are good to go. Have fun and root for a team that appears intent on holding off late-game challenges.
These Redmen seem to be taking these close playoff games in stride. For two consecutive Saturdays, Tewksbury has advanced in the tournament thanks to one point victories when the respective road team coaches went for two points and the win rather than settling for a kick and a potential tie that would force overtime. First it was Concord-Carlisle falling, 27-26. Saturday it was Winchester’s turn to roll the dice in a 29-28 defeat.
Saturday at Doucette Stadium, the Winchester Sachems scored a touchdown with 47 seconds left to play and logically placed their fate squarely in the talented lap of quarterback/middle linebacker Tommy Degnan. The bull-like runner of a QB had showcased his strength all day, scoring three touchdowns and busting up the middle of the TMHS defense with a steadily effective quarterback draw play. When it was time to go for two points and the win on the road Degnan made a beeline for the corner of the endzone and didn’t make it. By inches. The Redmen defense, led by two-way standout Kyle Darrigo, buried the Winchester QB and sent him flying out-of-bounds. It looked like Darrigo had plenty of help in the persons of Riley Auth, Owen Gilligan, Danny Fleming and Nolan Timmons.
Head Coach Brian Aylward is going to need to look at the film. For fans of Aylward’s team, one look just might be enough.
“That’s going to be a good play to go back and watch, because there were probably a lot of people involved in that play that you probably couldn’t see from the sideline,” said Aylward in his post-game assessment of yet another game made for those of us with nerves of steel. A closer look a this result says something about this team’s work ethic.
“The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender,” said Aylward. “Even when it looks tough, you aren’t going to let somebody take it away from you. Unfortunately, we are getting kind of used to this. It would be nice to get into a position to be able to close in less dramatic fashion. They did it and I’m proud of them and we are ready to go on to the next one.
“I can’t get anymore bald than I am already. Win, lose or draw, everything that you do is a learning experience. These kids have been forced to play in these kind of situations, but they’ve earned their way to play in these kind of situations — and they’ve executed when they’ve needed to. I’m looking forward to next week. I’m happy that we’re still in the tournament.”
Newly-minted offensive lineman Kyle Scrooc has eased into the flow of line play nicely, and the closeness of these games doesn’t matter a whole lot to him.
“As long as we are winning, I can take them all,” Scrooc says like he just finished folding his laundry instead of pushing a pile of players forward in support of a Darrigo first down run. “That’s really all that matters. We played great today. We executed, and that’s the goal.”
Speaking of Darrigo, he seems to be running harder and tougher with every big playoff game challenge. With senior star Shane Aylward still sidelined by injury, Darrigo and his teammates have accepted the challenge and run with it every step of the way. Those teammates even helped to support their young quarterback. Junior Ryan Rametta (6 completions, 81 yards passing, two TD passes) admittedly didn’t have his best game Saturday, but he competed and hung tough when times got toughest.
All you need to know is that the young man was standing with a championship trophy when the game ended Saturday.
“We just fought as a team and worked together,” said a smiling Rametta after the game. “We knew that we were going to pull out the win. We just keep fighting together all the time. We just play one-hundred percent, full-out and trust each other. You do your job and hopefully have a good outcome.”
And for Rametta, that outcome was never in doubt. He knew that his coaches always will put him in position to succeed. He knew that his team had a plan when it might be time to allow doubt to begin creeping in. That almost never happens in Tewksbury. Especially with a championship run hanging in the balance.
“We wanted to run it right at them,” said Rametta. “We saw that their quarterback was their middle linebacker. He’s a great player, but we just tried to rough him up a little — tried to run it right at him. We just needed to make big throws when we needed to make them. I think we executed pretty well.”
What about that next challenge? Rametta is ready with an answer that should help the faithful remain calm in their pre-game preparation.
“They (Duxbury) are a good team, and we are just going to get right after it like we never have before,” he says.
Strap yourself in and get ready for another Tewksbury High School football playoff game roller-coaster ride Saturday. Just remember to check your heart-rate before kickoff.
