TEWKSBURY – Although you wouldn't think it numbers wise, last year's Tewksbury Memorial High School Gymnastics team had a tremendous season. Despite no seniors on the team and a handful of injuries throughout the season, the Redmen finished 3-5 on the season, including a seventh place finish at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet.
After that meet in February, the thought was that if the team stayed together, it would be loaded with talent, perhaps forming the best team in program history. However, the team didn't stay in tact, with seven gymnasts not coming back or going to another sport, including four who competed at the MVC Meet.
That being said, this year's team is a smaller group with ten gymnasts in all, and again there's no seniors, but there's some incredible talent. That starts with freshman Amanda Ogden, who is back for her third season with the team. Two years ago as a seventh grader, she was the MVC Champion in the vault and returns as a two-time MVC All-Conference selection, both times as a middle school student.
"Amanda Ogden is a stud," said head coach Jessica Wilkey. "She's a Club gymnast who has potential to break all school records. Ogden's work ethic is admired by her teammates and her leadership skills are superior. Her athletic ability is going to propel her to the top."
Sophomore Isabelle Schille all returns. She was real impressive last year before getting injured.
"She is another amazing gymnast," said Wilkey. "This young lady is such a positive influence and great team leader. It is an honor to have her on our team. She also is an asset to the team."
Both Ogden and Schille will compete in the all-arounds. Also in the mix with a number of different events includes junior Maddie Wheeler, who returned real late in the season after missing almost all of last year with a broken elbow.
"Maddie is an amazing club gymnast. She will be an asset to our success this year. She will alternate the all-around with Isabella Schille," said Wilkey.
Juniors Emma Cole and Jessica Satterfield round out the returners with varsity experience. Cole will perform on the balance beam and vault and Satterfield returns to the team after missing a season.
"We are excited to have her return to the team," said Wilkey. "Jess is a great leader and tremendous athlete. She will compete on bars, beam and floor."
The rest of the team includes freshman Olivia Satterfield and four eighth graders, Alexis Devlin, Alexis Rooney, Jocelyn Delorey and Julia Carlson.
"Olivia Satterfield is a beautiful gymnast. She will compete on vault, beam and floor.," said Wilkey. "Alexis Devlin is an awesome club gymnast who will compete on bars, beam and floor. Alexis Rooney is a talented gymnast and will compete vault, bars and beam. Julia Carlson was pulled from our class program and will compete bars and floor. And Jocelyn Delorey is another class gymnast who will compete vault and floor."
